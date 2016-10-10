Add Math to your Markdown

KaTeX is a faster alternative to MathJax. This plugin makes it easy to support in your markdown.

Need convincing?

Check out the comparative benchmark: KaTeX vs MathJax

Try it in your browser: markdown-it-katex demo

Usage

Install markdown-it

npm install markdown-it

Install the plugin

npm install markdown-it-katex

Use it in your javascript

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )(), mk = require ( 'markdown-it-katex' ); md.use(mk); var result = md.render( '# Math Rulez!

$\\sqrt{3x-1}+(1+x)^2$' );

Include the KaTeX stylesheet in your html:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/KaTeX/0.5.1/katex.min.css" >

If you're using the default markdown-it parser, I also recommend the github stylesheet:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/github-markdown-css/2.2.1/github-markdown.css" />

KaTeX options can be supplied with the second argument to use.

md.use(mk, { "throwOnError" : false , "errorColor" : " #cc0000" });

Examples

Inline

Surround your LaTeX with a single $ on each side for inline rendering.

$ \ sqrt {3x-1} +(1+x)^2$

Block

Use two ( $$ ) for block rendering. This mode uses bigger symbols and centers the result.

$$ \ begin {array} {c} \ nabla \ times \ vec {\mathbf{B} } - \ , \ frac 1c \ , \ frac {\partial\vec{\mathbf{E} }}{ \ partial t} & = \ frac {4\pi} {c} \ vec {\mathbf{j} } \ nabla \ cdot \ vec {\mathbf{E} } & = 4 \ pi \ rho \ \ \ nabla \ times \ vec {\mathbf{E} } \ , + \ , \ frac 1c \ , \ frac {\partial\vec{\mathbf{B} }}{ \ partial t} & = \ vec {\mathbf{0} } \ \ \ nabla \ cdot \ vec {\mathbf{B} } & = 0 \ end {array} $$

Syntax

Math parsing in markdown is designed to agree with the conventions set by pandoc:

Anything between two $ characters will be treated as TeX math. The opening $ must have a non-space character immediately to its right, while the closing $ must have a non-space character immediately to its left, and must not be followed immediately by a digit. Thus, , 000 and , 000 won’t parse as math. If for some reason you need to enclose text in literal $ characters, backslash- escape them and they won’t be treated as math delimiters.

Math Syntax Support

KaTeX is based on TeX and LaTeX. Support for both is growing. Here's a list of currently supported functions:

Function Support in KaTeX