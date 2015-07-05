A markdown-it plugin for size-specified image markups. This plugin overloads original image renderer of markdown-it.

Usage

Enable plugin

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ html : true , linkify : true , typography : true }).use( require ( 'markdown-it-imsize' ));

Example

![ test ]( image.png =100x200 )

is interpreted as

< p > < img src = "image.png" alt = "test" width = "100" height = "200" > </ p >

Options

Auto fill

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ html : true , linkify : true , typography : true }).use( require ( 'markdown-it-imsize' ), { autofill : true });

will fill the width and height fields automatically if the specified image path is valid.

Therefore,

![ test ]( image.png )

is interpreted as

< p > < img src = "image.png" alt = "test" width = "200" height = "200" > </ p >

where image.png is a valid path and its size is 200 x 200.

Use with RequireJS

markdown-it-imsize is available with bower and RequireJS. First, you can install the package with,

bower install markdown-it-imsize

Script for using markdown-it-imsize with RequireJS is like,