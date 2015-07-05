openbase logo
mii

markdown-it-imsize

by Tatsuya Yatagawa
2.0.1 (see all)

markdown-it plugin for size-specified image markups.

Overview

Categories

Readme

markdown-it-imsize

A markdown-it plugin for size-specified image markups. This plugin overloads original image renderer of markdown-it.

A markdown-it plugin for size-specified image markups. This plugin overloads original image renderer of markdown-it.

Usage

Enable plugin

var md = require('markdown-it')({
  html: true,
  linkify: true,
  typography: true
}).use(require('markdown-it-imsize')); // <-- this use(package_name) is required

Example

![test](image.png =100x200)

is interpreted as

<p><img src="image.png" alt="test" width="100" height="200"></p>

Options

Auto fill

var md = require('markdown-it')({
  html: true,
  linkify: true,
  typography: true
}).use(require('markdown-it-imsize'), { autofill: true });

will fill the width and height fields automatically if the specified image path is valid.

Therefore,

![test](image.png)

is interpreted as

<p><img src="image.png" alt="test" width="200" height="200"></p>

where image.png is a valid path and its size is 200 x 200.

Use with RequireJS

markdown-it-imsize is available with bower and RequireJS. First, you can install the package with,

bower install markdown-it-imsize

Script for using markdown-it-imsize with RequireJS is like,

require(['require', 'MarkdownIt', 'MarkdownItImsize'], function(require) {
  var md = require('MarkdownIt')({
    html: true,
    linkify: true,
    typography: true
  }).use(require('MarkdownItImsize'));

  var rendered = md.render("![test](test.jpg =100x)");
  document.getElementById('image-box').innerHTML = rendered;
});

