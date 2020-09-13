openbase logo
mii

markdown-it-implicit-figures

by Arve Seljebu
0.10.0 (see all)

Render images occurring by itself in a paragraph as `<figure>< img ...></figure>`, similar to pandoc's implicit_figures

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

markdown-it-implicit-figures Build Status npm version

Render images occurring by itself in a paragraph as <figure><img ...></figure>, similar to pandoc's implicit figures.

Example input:

text with ![](img.png)

![](fig.png)

works with links too:

[![](fig.png)](page.html)

Output:

<p>text with <img src="img.png" alt=""></p>
<figure><img src="fig.png" alt=""></figure>
<p>works with links too:</p>
<figure><a href="page.html"><img src="fig.png" alt=""></a></figure>

Install

$ npm install --save markdown-it-implicit-figures

Usage

var md = require('markdown-it')();
var implicitFigures = require('markdown-it-implicit-figures');

md.use(implicitFigures, {
  dataType: false,  // <figure data-type="image">, default: false
  figcaption: false,  // <figcaption>alternative text</figcaption>, default: false
  tabindex: false, // <figure tabindex="1+n">..., default: false
  link: false // <a href="img.png"><img src="img.png"></a>, default: false
});

var src = 'text with ![](img.png)\n\n![](fig.png)\n\nanother paragraph';
var res = md.render(src);

console.log(res);

demo as jsfiddle

Options

  • dataType: Set dataType to true to declare the data-type being wrapped, e.g.: <figure data-type="image">. This can be useful for applying special styling for different kind of figures.

  • figcaption: Set figcaption to true to put the alternative text in a <figcaption>-block after the image. E.g.: ![text](img.png) renders to

    <figure>
  <img src="img.png" alt="">
  <figcaption>text</figcaption>
</figure>

  • tabindex: Set tabindex to true to add a tabindex property to each figure, beginning at tabindex="1" and incrementing for each figure encountered. Could be used with this css-trick, which expands figures upon mouse-over.

  • link: Put a link around the image if there is none yet.

  • copyAttrs: Copy attributes matching (RegExp or string) copyAttrs to figure element.

License

MIT © Arve Seljebu

