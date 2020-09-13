Render images occurring by itself in a paragraph as
<figure><img ...></figure>, similar to pandoc's implicit figures.
Example input:
text with ![](img.png)
![](fig.png)
works with links too:
[![](fig.png)](page.html)
Output:
<p>text with <img src="img.png" alt=""></p>
<figure><img src="fig.png" alt=""></figure>
<p>works with links too:</p>
<figure><a href="page.html"><img src="fig.png" alt=""></a></figure>
$ npm install --save markdown-it-implicit-figures
var md = require('markdown-it')();
var implicitFigures = require('markdown-it-implicit-figures');
md.use(implicitFigures, {
dataType: false, // <figure data-type="image">, default: false
figcaption: false, // <figcaption>alternative text</figcaption>, default: false
tabindex: false, // <figure tabindex="1+n">..., default: false
link: false // <a href="img.png"><img src="img.png"></a>, default: false
});
var src = 'text with ![](img.png)\n\n![](fig.png)\n\nanother paragraph';
var res = md.render(src);
console.log(res);
dataType: Set
dataType to
true to declare the data-type being wrapped,
e.g.:
<figure data-type="image">. This can be useful for applying special
styling for different kind of figures.
figcaption: Set
figcaption to
true to put the alternative text in a
<figcaption>-block after the image. E.g.:
![text](img.png) renders to
<figure>
<img src="img.png" alt="">
<figcaption>text</figcaption>
</figure>
tabindex: Set
tabindex to
true to add a
tabindex property to each
figure, beginning at
tabindex="1" and incrementing for each figure
encountered. Could be used with this css-trick,
which expands figures upon mouse-over.
link: Put a link around the image if there is none yet.
copyAttrs: Copy attributes matching (RegExp or string)
copyAttrs to
figure element.
MIT © Arve Seljebu