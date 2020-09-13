Render images occurring by itself in a paragraph as <figure><img ...></figure> , similar to pandoc's implicit figures.

Example input:

Output:

demo as jsfiddle

dataType : Set dataType to true to declare the data-type being wrapped, e.g.: <figure data-type="image"> . This can be useful for applying special styling for different kind of figures.

figcaption : Set figcaption to true to put the alternative text in a <figcaption> -block after the image. E.g.: ![text](img.png) renders to < figure > < img src = "img.png" alt = "" > < figcaption > text </ figcaption > </ figure >

tabindex : Set tabindex to true to add a tabindex property to each figure, beginning at tabindex="1" and incrementing for each figure encountered. Could be used with this css-trick, which expands figures upon mouse-over.

link : Put a link around the image if there is none yet.