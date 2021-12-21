A markdown-it plugin supporting Chrome 75's native image lazy-loading and async decoding.

Install

$ npm install markdown-it-image-lazy-loading

Usage

const md = require ( 'markdown-it' )(); const lazy_loading = require ( 'markdown-it-image-lazy-loading' ); md.use(lazy_loading); md.render( `![](example.png "image title")` );

If you want the decoding="async" attribute, enable the plugin's decoding option.

md.use(lazy_loading, { decoding : true , }); md.render( `![](example.png "image title")` );

The plugin can also add width and height attributes to each image. This can prevent cumulative layout shifts (CLS):

md.use(lazy_loading, { image_size : true , base_path : __dirname + 'src/' , }); md.render( `![](example.png "image title")` );

To keep images responsive, also include the following CSS:

img { max-width : 100% ; height : auto; }

License

MIT