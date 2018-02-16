This is a plugin for markdown-it which adds support for embedding audio/video in the HTML5 way, by using
<video>/
<audio> tags.
node.js, bower:
npm install markdown-it-html5-embed --save
bower install markdown-it-html5-embed --save
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-html5-embed'), {
html5embed: {
useImageSyntax: true, // Enables video/audio embed with ![]() syntax (default)
useLinkSyntax: true // Enables video/audio embed with []() syntax
}});
md.render('![](http://example.com/file.webm)'); // => '<p><video width="320" height="240" class="audioplayer" controls>
// <source type="video/webm" src=https://example.com/file.webm></source>
// Fallback text (see below)
// </video></p>'
var md = window.markdownit({});
var html5medialPlugin = window.markdownitHTML5Embed;
md.use(html5medialPlugin, { html5embed: { useLinkSyntax: true } });
md.render(text);
Options:
useLinkSyntax: true
In this mode every link to media files will be replaced with HTML5 embed:
Markdown:
[test link](https://example.com/file.webm)
Rendered:
<p><video controls preload="metadata">
<source type="video/webm" src="https://example.com/file.webm"></source>
Your browser does not support playing HTML5 video. You can
<a href="https://example.com/file.webm" download>download a copy of the video
file</a> instead.
Here is a description of the content: test link
</video></p>
Options:
useImageSyntax: true
In this mode every media file referenced with MD image syntax will be replaced with HTML5 embed:
Markdown:
![](https://example.com/file.webm)
Rendered:
<p><video width="320" height="240" class="audioplayer" controls>
<source type="video/webm" src="https://example.com/file.webm"></source>
Your browser does not support playing HTML5 video. You can
<a href="https://example.com/file.webm" download>download a copy of the video
file</a> instead.
</video></p>
Can be used along with the "link syntax".
Options:
inline: false
In this mode the plugin pick every link to media files in the text and embeds them at the place pointed by specific Markdown directive.
Default value for the directive is
[[html5media]], but it can be adjusted by
embedPlaceDirectiveRegexp option.
This mode always uses link syntax.
Markdown:
[test link](https://example.com/file.webm)
[[html5media]]
Rendered:
<p><a href="https://example.com/file.webm">test link</a></p>
<video controls preload="metadata">
<source type="video/webm" src="https://example.com/file.webm"></source>
Your browser does not support playing HTML5 video. You can
<a href="https://example.com/file.webm" download>download a copy of the video
file</a> instead.
Here is a description of the content: test link
</video>
Options:
inline: false,
autoAppend: true
In this mode media files are embedded at the end of the rendered text without any specific directives.
This mode always uses link syntax.
Markdown:
[test link](https://example.com/file.webm)
Rendered:
<p><a href="https://example.com/file.webm">test link</a></p>
<video controls preload="metadata">
<source type="video/webm" src="https://example.com/file.webm"></source>
Your browser does not support playing HTML5 video. You can
<a href="https://example.com/file.webm" download>download a copy of the video
file</a> instead.
Here is a description of the content: test link
</video>
Options:
renderFn: function(properties, attributes) {/* ... */}
By default the plugin renders media with just plain html media tags. However you may want to customize media rendering appropriate for your front-end framework or approach.
You can do this by defining a custom rendering function.
For example, here is a function you can use to render a media embed with Handlebars:
function handleBarsRenderFn(properties, attributes) {
return HandlebarsTemplates[this]({
media_type: properties.mediaType,
attributes: attributes,
mimetype: properties.mimeType,
source_url: properties.url,
title: properties.title,
fallback: properties.fallback,
needs_cover: properties.mediaType === "video"
});
}
You can access the descriptive content (e.g., "test link" above) via the
{{title}} variable. It will be set to "Untitled video" or "Untitled audio"
if no title was set. You can access the fallback text ("Your browser does not
support ...") via the
{{fallback}} variable. See below for how to
customize/translate the text.
Then you can just set this function as a
renderFn option on the plugin initialization:
// ... options setting code ...
renderFn: handleBarsRenderFn.bind("templateName"),
More on render function arguments see at the
renderFn option description.
Hash. HTML attributes to pass to audio/video tags. Example:
attributes: {
'audio': 'width="320" controls class="audioplayer"',
'video': 'width="320" height="240" class="audioplayer" controls'
}
Default:
attributes: {
audio: 'controls preload="metadata"',
video: 'controls preload="metadata"'
},
Boolean. In inline mode, whether to append media embeds automatically or not.
If true, linked media files are embedded at the end of the post.
Default:
false.
Regexp. Regular expression for the directive which is used to set the place for media embeds in case of non-inline embedding.
Default:
/^\[\[html5media\]\]/im
Boolean. Embed media in-place if true, or at some specified place if false.
Default:
true.
Boolean. When
true embed media with
http:// schema in URLs. When
false ignore and don't count as embeddable media.
Default:
false.
Function. If specified, allows to decided basing on the MIME type, wheter to embed element or not. If not, all audio/video content is embedded. In a web browser you can use following code to embed only supported media type:
is_allowed_mime_type: function(mimetype) {
var v = document.createElement(mimetype[1]);
return v.canPlayType && v.canPlayType(mimetype[0]) !== '';
}
This way, all unsupported media will be rendered with defualt renderer (e.g., as a link, if
use_link_syntax is true).
The argument is a result of regexp match, and has a structure similar to that one:
[ 'audio/mpeg',
'audio',
index: 0,
input: 'audio/mpeg' ]
Default:
undefined, allow everything.
Function. Override the built-in render function. The function accepts exactly 2 arguments.
function customRenderFn(properties, attributes) { /* ... */ }
properties is an
Object which contains properties of a detected and parsed media reference.
properties
Object contains following keys:
|key
|type
|fallback
|String
|mediaType
|String
|mimeType
|String
|title
|String
|url
|String
attributes is the attributes passed from the plugin options, see
attributes option description.
A custom render function must return a
String value which contains HTML for embedding at the appropriate place.
Boolean. Enables video/audio embed with
![]() syntax.
Default:
true.
Boolean. Enables video/audio embed with
[]() syntax.
Default:
false.
Object. Override the built-in default fallback text. You can add translations as
well, and load the translation by invoking
md.render with a language
environment variable, like so:
md.render('some text', { language: 'code' })
See
lib/index.js for the default text in English.
Object. Override the built-in translation function. The function has to process an object like this as its only argument, and return a string:
{
messageKey: 'video not supported',
messageParam: 'somevideo.webm',
language: 'en'
}
The keys you need to support are defined in
lib/index.js. You can access the
default messages, or the messages you passed via
options.messages, through
the
this keyword within your translation function.