This is a plugin for markdown-it which adds support for embedding audio/video in the HTML5 way, by using <video> / <audio> tags.

Install

node.js, bower:

npm install markdown-it-html5-embed --save bower install markdown-it-html5-embed --save

Use

With Node

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-html5-embed' ), { html5embed : { useImageSyntax : true , useLinkSyntax : true }}); md.render( '![](http://example.com/file.webm)' );

With Bower

var md = window .markdownit({}); var html5medialPlugin = window .markdownitHTML5Embed; md.use(html5medialPlugin, { html5embed : { useLinkSyntax : true } }); md.render(text);

Features

Embed in-place with "link syntax"

Options:

useLinkSyntax: true

In this mode every link to media files will be replaced with HTML5 embed:

Markdown:

[ test link ]( https://example.com/file.webm )

Rendered:

< p > < video controls preload = "metadata" > < source type = "video/webm" src = "https://example.com/file.webm" > </ source > Your browser does not support playing HTML5 video. You can < a href = "https://example.com/file.webm" download > download a copy of the video file </ a > instead. Here is a description of the content: test link </ video > </ p >

Embed in-place with the "image syntax"

Options:

useImageSyntax: true

In this mode every media file referenced with MD image syntax will be replaced with HTML5 embed:

Markdown:

![](https://example.com/file.webm)

Rendered:

< p > < video width = "320" height = "240" class = "audioplayer" controls > < source type = "video/webm" src = "https://example.com/file.webm" > </ source > Your browser does not support playing HTML5 video. You can < a href = "https://example.com/file.webm" download > download a copy of the video file </ a > instead. </ video > </ p >

Can be used along with the "link syntax".

Embed at particular place referenced by a MD directive

Options:

inline: false

In this mode the plugin pick every link to media files in the text and embeds them at the place pointed by specific Markdown directive. Default value for the directive is [[html5media]] , but it can be adjusted by embedPlaceDirectiveRegexp option.

This mode always uses link syntax.

Markdown:

[ test link ]( https://example.com/file.webm ) [[html5media]]

Rendered:

< p > < a href = "https://example.com/file.webm" > test link </ a > </ p > < video controls preload = "metadata" > < source type = "video/webm" src = "https://example.com/file.webm" > </ source > Your browser does not support playing HTML5 video. You can < a href = "https://example.com/file.webm" download > download a copy of the video file </ a > instead. Here is a description of the content: test link </ video >

Automatic append

Options:

inline: false , autoAppend : true

In this mode media files are embedded at the end of the rendered text without any specific directives.

This mode always uses link syntax.

Markdown:

[ test link ]( https://example.com/file.webm )

Rendered:

< p > < a href = "https://example.com/file.webm" > test link </ a > </ p > < video controls preload = "metadata" > < source type = "video/webm" src = "https://example.com/file.webm" > </ source > Your browser does not support playing HTML5 video. You can < a href = "https://example.com/file.webm" download > download a copy of the video file </ a > instead. Here is a description of the content: test link </ video >

Alternative render functions

Options:

renderFn: function ( properties, attributes ) { }

By default the plugin renders media with just plain html media tags. However you may want to customize media rendering appropriate for your front-end framework or approach.

You can do this by defining a custom rendering function.

For example, here is a function you can use to render a media embed with Handlebars:

function handleBarsRenderFn ( properties, attributes ) { return HandlebarsTemplates[ this ]({ media_type : properties.mediaType, attributes : attributes, mimetype : properties.mimeType, source_url : properties.url, title : properties.title, fallback : properties.fallback, needs_cover : properties.mediaType === "video" }); }

You can access the descriptive content (e.g., "test link" above) via the {{title}} variable. It will be set to "Untitled video" or "Untitled audio" if no title was set. You can access the fallback text ("Your browser does not support ...") via the {{fallback}} variable. See below for how to customize/translate the text.

Then you can just set this function as a renderFn option on the plugin initialization:

renderFn : handleBarsRenderFn.bind( "templateName" ),

More on render function arguments see at the renderFn option description.

Options reference

attributes

Hash. HTML attributes to pass to audio/video tags. Example:

attributes: { 'audio' : 'width="320" controls class="audioplayer"' , 'video' : 'width="320" height="240" class="audioplayer" controls' }

Default:

attributes: { audio : 'controls preload="metadata"' , video : 'controls preload="metadata"' },

autoAppend

Boolean. In inline mode, whether to append media embeds automatically or not.

If true, linked media files are embedded at the end of the post.

Default: false .

embedPlaceDirectiveRegexp

Regexp. Regular expression for the directive which is used to set the place for media embeds in case of non-inline embedding.

Default: /^\[\[html5media\]\]/im

inline

Boolean. Embed media in-place if true, or at some specified place if false.

Default: true .

isAllowedHttp

Boolean. When true embed media with http:// schema in URLs. When false ignore and don't count as embeddable media.

Default: false .

isAllowedMimeType

Function. If specified, allows to decided basing on the MIME type, wheter to embed element or not. If not, all audio/video content is embedded. In a web browser you can use following code to embed only supported media type:

is_allowed_mime_type: function ( mimetype ) { var v = document .createElement(mimetype[ 1 ]); return v.canPlayType && v.canPlayType(mimetype[ 0 ]) !== '' ; }

This way, all unsupported media will be rendered with defualt renderer (e.g., as a link, if use_link_syntax is true).

The argument is a result of regexp match, and has a structure similar to that one:

[ 'audio/mpeg', 'audio', index: 0 , input: 'audio/mpeg' ]

Default: undefined , allow everything.

renderFn

Function. Override the built-in render function. The function accepts exactly 2 arguments.

function customRenderFn ( properties, attributes ) { }

properties is an Object which contains properties of a detected and parsed media reference. properties Object contains following keys:

key type fallback String mediaType String mimeType String title String url String

attributes is the attributes passed from the plugin options, see attributes option description.

A custom render function must return a String value which contains HTML for embedding at the appropriate place.

useImageSyntax

Boolean. Enables video/audio embed with ![]() syntax.

Default: true .

Boolean. Enables video/audio embed with []() syntax.

Default: false .

messages

Object. Override the built-in default fallback text. You can add translations as well, and load the translation by invoking md.render with a language environment variable, like so: md.render('some text', { language: 'code' })

See lib/index.js for the default text in English.

translateFn

Object. Override the built-in translation function. The function has to process an object like this as its only argument, and return a string:

{ messageKey : 'video not supported' , messageParam : 'somevideo.webm' , language : 'en' }

The keys you need to support are defined in lib/index.js . You can access the default messages, or the messages you passed via options.messages , through the this keyword within your translation function.

Credits

Originally based on the code written by v3ss0n.