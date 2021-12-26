Preset to use highlight.js with markdown-it.
const md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-highlightjs'), opts)
// All code blocks will be highlighted.
The
opts object can contain:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
auto
|boolean
|Whether to automatically detect language if not specified.
true
code
|boolean
|Whether to add the
hljs class to raw code blocks (not fenced blocks).
true
register
|object
|Register other languages which are not included in the standard pack.
null
inline
|boolean
|Whether to highlight inline code.
false
hljs
|object
|Provide the instance of highlight.js to use for highlighting
require('highlight.js')
const md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-highlightjs'), {
register: {
cypher: require('highlightjs-cypher')
}
})
You can enable inline code highlighting by setting
inline to true:
const md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-highlightjs'), { inline: true })
You can specify the language for inline code using Pandoc syntax:
`x=4`{.js}
`x=4`{:.js}
If you do not specify a language, then highlight.js will attempt to guess the language if
auto is true (which it is by default).
You can specify the
hljs option to override the default highlight.js instance with your own:
const hljs = require('highlight.js/lib/core')
hljs.registerLanguage(
'javascript',
require('highlight.js/lib/languages/javascript')
)
const md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-highlightjs'), { hljs })
You may import the core
markdown-it-highlightjs plugin directly, without any default options. You must specify an instance of highlight.js for the
hljs option.
const hljs = require('highlight.js/lib/core')
const md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-highlightjs/core'), { hljs })