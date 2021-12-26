Preset to use highlight.js with markdown-it.

Usage

const md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-highlightjs' ), opts)

The opts object can contain:

Name Type Description Default auto boolean Whether to automatically detect language if not specified. true code boolean Whether to add the hljs class to raw code blocks (not fenced blocks). true register object Register other languages which are not included in the standard pack. null inline boolean Whether to highlight inline code. false hljs object Provide the instance of highlight.js to use for highlighting require('highlight.js')

Register languages

const md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-highlightjs' ), { register : { cypher : require ( 'highlightjs-cypher' ) } })

Inline code highlighting

You can enable inline code highlighting by setting inline to true:

const md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-highlightjs' ), { inline : true })

You can specify the language for inline code using Pandoc syntax:

`x=4` {.js}

or Kramdown IAL syntax:

`x=4` {:.js}

If you do not specify a language, then highlight.js will attempt to guess the language if auto is true (which it is by default).

Provide the highlight.js instance

You can specify the hljs option to override the default highlight.js instance with your own:

const hljs = require ( 'highlight.js/lib/core' ) hljs.registerLanguage( 'javascript' , require ( 'highlight.js/lib/languages/javascript' ) ) const md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-highlightjs' ), { hljs })

Core plugin

You may import the core markdown-it-highlightjs plugin directly, without any default options. You must specify an instance of highlight.js for the hljs option.