Install

yarn add markdown-it-highlight-lines

Usage

const MarkdownIt = require ( 'markdown-it' ) const highlightLines = require ( 'markdown-it-highlight-lines' ) const md = new MarkdownIt() md.use(highlightLines) md.render(markdownString)

For example, highlight line 1, 2, and line 4 to 5:

``` js {1,2,4-5} function foo() { return bar() .then(res => { return res.doSomething() }) } ```

Note that the spaces between language name and opening curly bracket are optional.

Each highlighted line will be wrapped in <span class="highlighted-line"></span> , you can apply some custom styles to this element, recommended:

pre , pre [class*="language-"] { padding : 1.575rem ; white-space : pre-wrap; word-break : break-word; margin : 30px 0 ; color : white; overflow : auto; } .highlighted-line { background-color : #14161a ; display : block; margin : 0 - 1.575rem ; padding : 0 1.575rem ; }

You can tweak it a bit to suit your own needs.

A real-world example is reactjs.org, this is how it looks like:

Contributing

Author

markdown-it-highlight-lines © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).