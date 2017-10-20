Renders this markdown
# Header 1
Text.
### Header 2
Lorem?
## Header 3
Ipsum.
# Last header
Markdown rules!
to this output (without indentation)
<section>
<h1>Header 1</h1>
<p>Text.</p>
<section>
<h3>Header 2</h3>
<p>Lorem?</p>
</section>
<section>
<h2>Header 3</h2>
<p>Ipsum.</p>
</section>
</section>
<section>
<h1>Last header</h1>
<p>Markdown rules!</p>
</section>
If you add attrs, anchor or any other plugin that adds attributes to header-tokens, sections will have the same attributes (which is useful for styling).
E.g., with attrs enabled before header-sections:
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-attrs'))
.use(require('markdown-it-header-sections'))
this markdown
# great stuff {.jumbotron}
lorem
click me {.btn .btn-default}
renders to
<section class="jumbotron">
<h1 class="jumbotron">great stuff</h1>
<p>lorem</p>
<p class="btn btn-default">click me</p>
</section>
npm install markdown-it-header-sections
var md = require('markdown-it')();
md.use(require('markdown-it-header-sections'));
var src = '# first header\n';
src += 'lorem\n\n'
src += '## second header\n';
src += 'ipsum';
console.log(md.render(src));