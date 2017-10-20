Renders this markdown

# Header 1 Text. ### Header 2 Lorem? ## Header 3 Ipsum. # Last header Markdown rules!

to this output (without indentation)

< section > < h1 > Header 1 </ h1 > < p > Text. </ p > < section > < h3 > Header 2 </ h3 > < p > Lorem? </ p > </ section > < section > < h2 > Header 3 </ h2 > < p > Ipsum. </ p > </ section > </ section > < section > < h1 > Last header </ h1 > < p > Markdown rules! </ p > </ section >

If you add attrs, anchor or any other plugin that adds attributes to header-tokens, sections will have the same attributes (which is useful for styling).

E.g., with attrs enabled before header-sections:

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-attrs' )) .use( require ( 'markdown-it-header-sections' ))

this markdown

# great stuff {.jumbotron} lorem click me {.btn .btn-default}

renders to

< section class = "jumbotron" > < h1 class = "jumbotron" > great stuff </ h1 > < p > lorem </ p > < p class = "btn btn-default" > click me </ p > </ section >

Install

npm install markdown-it-header-sections

Usage

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )(); md.use( require ( 'markdown-it-header-sections' )); var src = '# first header

' ; src += 'lorem



' src += '## second header

' ; src += 'ipsum' ; console .log(md.render(src));

demo as jsfiddle