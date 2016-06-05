hashtag (
#tag) plugin for markdown-it markdown parser.
#hashtag =>
<a href="/tags/hashtag" class="tag">#hashtag</a>
node.js, bower:
npm install markdown-it-hashtag --save
bower install markdown-it-hashtag --save
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-hashtag'));
md.render('#hashtag'); // => '<p><a href="/tags/hashtag" class="tag">#hashtag</a></p>'
Differences in browser. If you load the script directly into the page, without
package system, module will add itself globally as
window.markdownitHashtag.
You can specify the RegExp for hashtags and specify the allowed preceding content. You can also modify the output of the renderer. Here is an example with default values:
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-hashtag'),{
// pattern for hashtags with normal string escape rules
hashtagRegExp: '\\w+',
// pattern for allowed preceding content
preceding: '^|\\s'
});
md.renderer.rules.hashtag_open = function(tokens, idx) {
var tagName = tokens[idx].content.toLowerCase();
return '<a href="/tags/' + tagName + '" class="tag">';
}
md.renderer.rules.hashtag_text = function(tokens, idx) {
return '#' + tokens[idx].content;
}
md.renderer.rules.hashtag_close = function { return '</a>'; }
md.render('#hashtag'); // => '<p><a href="/tags/hashtag" class="tag">#hashtag</a></p>'