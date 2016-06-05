hashtag ( #tag ) plugin for markdown-it markdown parser.

#hashtag => <a href="/tags/hashtag" class="tag">#hashtag</a>

Install

node.js, bower:

npm install markdown-it-hashtag --save bower install markdown-it-hashtag --save

Use

Basic

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-hashtag' )); md.render( '#hashtag' );

Differences in browser. If you load the script directly into the page, without package system, module will add itself globally as window.markdownitHashtag .

Advanced

You can specify the RegExp for hashtags and specify the allowed preceding content. You can also modify the output of the renderer. Here is an example with default values:

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-hashtag' ),{ hashtagRegExp : '\\w+' , preceding : '^|\\s' }); md.renderer.rules.hashtag_open = function ( tokens, idx ) { var tagName = tokens[idx].content.toLowerCase(); return '<a href="/tags/' + tagName + '" class="tag">' ; } md.renderer.rules.hashtag_text = function ( tokens, idx ) { return '#' + tokens[idx].content; } md.renderer.rules.hashtag_close = function { return '</a>' ; } md.render( '#hashtag' );

License

MIT