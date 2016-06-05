openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mih

markdown-it-hashtag

by Steffen van Bergerem
0.4.0 (see all)

hashtag plugin for markdown-it markdown parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

766

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

markdown-it-hashtag

Build Status Coverage Status npm version

hashtag (#tag) plugin for markdown-it markdown parser.

#hashtag => <a href="/tags/hashtag" class="tag">#hashtag</a>

Install

node.js, bower:

npm install markdown-it-hashtag --save
bower install markdown-it-hashtag --save

Use

Basic

var md = require('markdown-it')()
            .use(require('markdown-it-hashtag'));

md.render('#hashtag'); // => '<p><a href="/tags/hashtag" class="tag">#hashtag</a></p>'

Differences in browser. If you load the script directly into the page, without package system, module will add itself globally as window.markdownitHashtag.

Advanced

You can specify the RegExp for hashtags and specify the allowed preceding content. You can also modify the output of the renderer. Here is an example with default values:

var md = require('markdown-it')()
            .use(require('markdown-it-hashtag'),{
              // pattern for hashtags with normal string escape rules
              hashtagRegExp: '\\w+',
              // pattern for allowed preceding content
              preceding:     '^|\\s'
            });

md.renderer.rules.hashtag_open  = function(tokens, idx) {
  var tagName = tokens[idx].content.toLowerCase(); 
  return '<a href="/tags/' + tagName + '" class="tag">';
}

md.renderer.rules.hashtag_text  = function(tokens, idx) {
  return '#' + tokens[idx].content;
}

md.renderer.rules.hashtag_close = function { return '</a>'; }

md.render('#hashtag'); // => '<p><a href="/tags/hashtag" class="tag">#hashtag</a></p>'

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial