Add GitHub style anchor tags to headers
npm install markdown-it-github-headings
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-github-headings'), options)
The defaults will make the heading anchors behave as close to how GitHub behaves as possible.
|Name
|Description
|Default
className
|name of the class that will be added to the anchor tag
anchor
prefixHeadingIds
|add a prefix to each heading ID. (see security note below)
true
prefix
|if
prefixHeadingIds is true, use this string to prefix each ID.
user-content-
enableHeadingLinkIcons
|Adds the icon next to each heading
true
linkIcon
|If
enableHeadingLinkIcons is true, use this to supply a custom icon (or anything really)
resetSlugger
|reset the slugger counter between .render calls for duplicate headers. (See tests for example)
|true
When using user generated content, its possible to run into DOM Clobbering when heading IDs are generated. Since IDs are used by JavaScript and CSS, a user could craft a page that breaks functionality or styles. A good way to avoid clobbering is to add a prefix to every generated ID to ensure they cannot overlap with existing IDs.
If you have full control over the content, there is less of a risk, but be aware that strange bugs related to DOM Clobbering are still possible!
For more information, here are some good resources on the topic:
One solution is to write some client side JavaScript to force non-prefixed hashes to jump to prefixed anchors. This is how its handled on GitHub and npmjs.com.
Check out marky-deep-links for an example (works great with browserify or webpack).
Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.