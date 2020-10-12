openbase logo
mif

markdown-it-front-matter

by ParkSB
0.2.3 (see all)

Plugin to process front matter container for markdown-it parser

npm
GitHub
Overview

4.8K

GitHub Stars

38

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

markdown-it-front-matter

npm master-ci

Plugin for processing front matter for markdown-it markdown parser.

Install

$ npm install markdown-it-front-matter --save

Valid Front Matter

Essentially, valid front matter is a fenced block:

  • Indicated by three or more dashes: ---
  • Opening and closing fences must be the same number of dash characters
  • Opening fence must begin on the first line of the markdown string/file
  • Opening fence must not be indented
---
valid-front-matter: true
---

The example above uses YAML but YAML is not required

(bring your own front matter parser)

Example

  • Front Matter is not rendered.
  • Any markup inside the block is passed to the required callback function.
const md = require('markdown-it')()
  .use(require('markdown-it-front-matter'), function(fm) {
    console.log(fm)
  });

let result = md.render('---\ntitle: This is the Title\n---\n# Heading\n----\nsome text');

// > title: This is the Title

References / Thanks

Code heavily borrowed from markdown-it-container

License

markdown-it-front-matter is distributed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

