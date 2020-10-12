Plugin for processing front matter for markdown-it markdown parser.

Install

$ npm install markdown-it-front-matter --save

Valid Front Matter

Essentially, valid front matter is a fenced block:

Indicated by three or more dashes: ---

or dashes: Opening and closing fences must be the same number of dash characters

Opening fence must begin on the first line of the markdown string/file

Opening fence must not be indented

valid-front-matter: true

The example above uses YAML but YAML is not required

(bring your own front matter parser)

Example

Front Matter is not rendered.

Any markup inside the block is passed to the required callback function.

const md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-front-matter' ), function ( fm ) { console .log(fm) }); let result = md.render( '---

title: This is the Title

---

# Heading

----

some text' );

References / Thanks

Code heavily borrowed from markdown-it-container

Alex Kocharin github/rlidwka

Vitaly Puzrin github/puzrin

License

markdown-it-front-matter is distributed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.