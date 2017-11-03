openbase logo
markdown-it-for-inline

by markdown-it
0.1.1 (see all)

Inline tokens iterator for markdown-it markdown parser

Readme

markdown-it-for-inline

Inline tokens iterator for markdown-it markdown parser.

This plugin allows to apply function to certain types of inline tokens. Speed will be not fastest of possible, but you can do quick prototyping of certain rule types.

Usage

Install

node.js, browser:

npm install markdown-it-for-inline --save
bower install markdown-it-for-inline --save

Use

var iterator = require('markdown-it-for-inline');

// plugin params are:
//
// - rule name (should be unique)
// - token type to apply
// - function
//
var md = require('markdown-it')()
            .use(iterator, 'foo_replace', 'text', function (tokens, idx) {
              tokens[idx].content = tokens[idx].content.replace(/foo/g, 'bar');
            });

Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without package system, module will add itself globally as window.markdownitForInline.

Example 2. Cut link prefixes

var iterator = require('markdown-it-for-inline');

var md = require('markdown-it')({ linkify: true })
            .use(iterator, 'url_beautify', 'link_open', function (tokens, idx) {
              // Make sure link contains only text
              if ((tokens[idx + 2].type !== 'link_close') ||
                  (tokens[idx + 1].type !== 'text')) {
                return;
              }
              // Do replacement
              tokens[idx + 1].content = tokens[idx + 1].content
                                          .replace(/^https?:\/\//, '')
                                          .replace(/^www./, '');
            });

Example 3. Make links open in new window

var iterator = require('markdown-it-for-inline');

var md = require('markdown-it')({ linkify: true })
            .use(iterator, 'url_new_win', 'link_open', function (tokens, idx) {
              tokens[idx].attrPush([ 'target', '_blank' ]);
            });

License

MIT

