Inline tokens iterator for markdown-it markdown parser.

This plugin allows to apply function to certain types of inline tokens. Speed will be not fastest of possible, but you can do quick prototyping of certain rule types.

Usage

Install

node.js, browser:

npm install markdown-it-for-inline --save bower install markdown-it-for-inline --save

Use

var iterator = require ( 'markdown-it-for-inline' ); var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use(iterator, 'foo_replace' , 'text' , function ( tokens, idx ) { tokens[idx].content = tokens[idx].content.replace( /foo/g , 'bar' ); });

Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without package system, module will add itself globally as window.markdownitForInline .

Example 2. Cut link prefixes

var iterator = require ( 'markdown-it-for-inline' ); var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ linkify : true }) .use(iterator, 'url_beautify' , 'link_open' , function ( tokens, idx ) { if ((tokens[idx + 2 ].type !== 'link_close' ) || (tokens[idx + 1 ].type !== 'text' )) { return ; } tokens[idx + 1 ].content = tokens[idx + 1 ].content .replace( /^https?:\/\// , '' ) .replace( /^www./ , '' ); });

Example 3. Make links open in new window

var iterator = require ( 'markdown-it-for-inline' ); var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ linkify : true }) .use(iterator, 'url_new_win' , 'link_open' , function ( tokens, idx ) { tokens[idx].attrPush([ 'target' , '_blank' ]); });

License

MIT