Inline tokens iterator for markdown-it markdown parser.
This plugin allows to apply function to certain types of inline tokens. Speed will be not fastest of possible, but you can do quick prototyping of certain rule types.
node.js, browser:
npm install markdown-it-for-inline --save
bower install markdown-it-for-inline --save
var iterator = require('markdown-it-for-inline');
// plugin params are:
//
// - rule name (should be unique)
// - token type to apply
// - function
//
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(iterator, 'foo_replace', 'text', function (tokens, idx) {
tokens[idx].content = tokens[idx].content.replace(/foo/g, 'bar');
});
Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without
package system, module will add itself globally as
window.markdownitForInline.
Example 2. Cut link prefixes
var iterator = require('markdown-it-for-inline');
var md = require('markdown-it')({ linkify: true })
.use(iterator, 'url_beautify', 'link_open', function (tokens, idx) {
// Make sure link contains only text
if ((tokens[idx + 2].type !== 'link_close') ||
(tokens[idx + 1].type !== 'text')) {
return;
}
// Do replacement
tokens[idx + 1].content = tokens[idx + 1].content
.replace(/^https?:\/\//, '')
.replace(/^www./, '');
});
Example 3. Make links open in new window
var iterator = require('markdown-it-for-inline');
var md = require('markdown-it')({ linkify: true })
.use(iterator, 'url_new_win', 'link_open', function (tokens, idx) {
tokens[idx].attrPush([ 'target', '_blank' ]);
});