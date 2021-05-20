Footnotes plugin for markdown-it markdown parser.

v2.+ requires markdown-it v5.+, see changelog.

Markup is based on pandoc definition.

Normal footnote:

Here is a footnote reference,[^ 1 ] and another.[^longnote] [^ 1 ]: Here is the footnote. [^longnote]: Here's one with multiple blocks. Subsequent paragraphs are indented to show that they belong to the previous footnote.

html:

< p > Here is a footnote reference, < sup class = "footnote-ref" > < a href = "#fn1" id = "fnref1" > [1] </ a > </ sup > and another. < sup class = "footnote-ref" > < a href = "#fn2" id = "fnref2" > [2] </ a > </ sup > </ p > < p > This paragraph won’t be part of the note, because it isn’t indented. </ p > < hr class = "footnotes-sep" > < section class = "footnotes" > < ol class = "footnotes-list" > < li id = "fn1" class = "footnote-item" > < p > Here is the footnote. < a href = "#fnref1" class = "footnote-backref" > ↩ </ a > </ p > </ li > < li id = "fn2" class = "footnote-item" > < p > Here’s one with multiple blocks. </ p > < p > Subsequent paragraphs are indented to show that they belong to the previous footnote. < a href = "#fnref2" class = "footnote-backref" > ↩ </ a > </ p > </ li > </ ol > </ section >

Inline footnote:

Here is an inline note.^[ Inlines notes are easier to write, since you don't have to pick an identifier and move down to type the note.]

html:

< p > Here is an inline note. < sup class = "footnote-ref" > < a href = "#fn1" id = "fnref1" > [1] </ a > </ sup > </ p > < hr class = "footnotes-sep" > < section class = "footnotes" > < ol class = "footnotes-list" > < li id = "fn1" class = "footnote-item" > < p > Inlines notes are easier to write, since you don’t have to pick an identifier and move down to type the note. < a href = "#fnref1" class = "footnote-backref" > ↩ </ a > </ p > </ li > </ ol > </ section >

Install

node.js, browser:

npm install markdown-it-footnote --save bower install markdown-it-footnote --save

Use

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-footnote' )); md.render( )

Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without package system, module will add itself globally as window.markdownitFootnote .

Customize

If you want to customize the output, you'll need to replace the template functions. To see which templates exist and their default implementations, look in index.js . The API of these template functions is out of scope for this plugin's documentation; you can read more about it in the markdown-it documentation.

To demonstrate with an example, here is how you might replace the <hr> that this plugin emits by default with an <h4> emitted by your own template function override:

const md = require ( 'markdown-it' )().use( require ( 'markdown-it-footnote' )); md.renderer.rules.footnote_block_open = () => ( '<h4 class="mt-3">Footnotes</h4>

' + '<section class="footnotes">

' + '<ol class="footnotes-list">

' );

License

MIT