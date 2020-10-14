Plugin for markdown-it markdown parser, adding emoji & emoticon syntax support.

v1.+ requires markdown-it v4.+, see changelog.

Three versions:

Full (default), with all github supported emojis.

(default), with all github supported emojis. Light, with only well-supported unicode emojis and reduced size.

Bare, without included emojis or shortcuts. This requires defining your own definitions and shortcuts.

Also supports emoticons shortcuts like :) , :-( , and others. See the full list in the link above.

Install

node.js, browser:

npm install markdown-it-emoji --save bower install markdown-it-emoji --save

Use

init

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )(); var emoji = require ( 'markdown-it-emoji' ); md.use(emoji [, options]);

Options are not mandatory:

defs (Object) - rewrite available emoji definitions example: { name1: char1, name2: char2, ... }

(Object) - rewrite available emoji definitions enabled (Array) - disable all emojis except whitelisted

(Array) - disable all emojis except whitelisted shortcuts (Object) - rewrite default shortcuts example: { "smile": [ ":)", ":-)" ], "laughing": ":D" }

(Object) - rewrite default shortcuts

Differences in browser. If you load the script directly into the page without using a package system, the module will add itself globally with the name markdownitEmoji . Init code will look a bit different in this case:

var md = window .markdownit().use( window .markdownitEmoji);

change output

By default, emojis are rendered as appropriate unicode chars. But you can change the renderer function as you wish.

Render as span blocks (for example, to use a custom iconic font):

md.renderer.rules.emoji = function ( token, idx ) { return '<span class="emoji emoji_' + token[idx].markup + '"></span>' ; };

Or use twemoji:

var twemoji = require ( 'twemoji' ) md.renderer.rules.emoji = function ( token, idx ) { return twemoji.parse(token[idx].content); };

NB 1. Read twemoji docs! In case you need more options to change image size & type.

NB 2. When using twemoji you can make image height match the line height with this style:

.emoji { height : 1.2em ; }

License

MIT