Plugin for markdown-it markdown parser, adding emoji & emoticon syntax support.
v1.+ requires
markdown-it v4.+, see changelog.
Three versions:
Also supports emoticons shortcuts like
:),
:-(, and others. See the full list in the link above.
node.js, browser:
npm install markdown-it-emoji --save
bower install markdown-it-emoji --save
var md = require('markdown-it')();
var emoji = require('markdown-it-emoji');
// Or for light version
// var emoji = require('markdown-it-emoji/light');
md.use(emoji [, options]);
Options are not mandatory:
{ name1: char1, name2: char2, ... }
{ "smile": [ ":)", ":-)" ], "laughing": ":D" }
Differences in browser. If you load the script directly into the page without
using a package system, the module will add itself globally with the name
markdownitEmoji.
Init code will look a bit different in this case:
var md = window.markdownit().use(window.markdownitEmoji);
By default, emojis are rendered as appropriate unicode chars. But you can change the renderer function as you wish.
Render as span blocks (for example, to use a custom iconic font):
// ...
// initialize
md.renderer.rules.emoji = function(token, idx) {
return '<span class="emoji emoji_' + token[idx].markup + '"></span>';
};
Or use twemoji:
// ...
// initialize
var twemoji = require('twemoji')
md.renderer.rules.emoji = function(token, idx) {
return twemoji.parse(token[idx].content);
};
NB 1. Read twemoji docs! In case you need more options to change image size & type.
NB 2. When using twemoji you can make image height match the line height with this style:
.emoji {
height: 1.2em;
}