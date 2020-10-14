openbase logo
markdown-it-emoji

by markdown-it
2.0.0 (see all)

Emoji syntax plugin for markdown-it markdown parser

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

225K

GitHub Stars

492

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

markdown-it-emoji

Build Status NPM version Coverage Status

Plugin for markdown-it markdown parser, adding emoji & emoticon syntax support.

v1.+ requires markdown-it v4.+, see changelog.

Three versions:

  • Full (default), with all github supported emojis.
  • Light, with only well-supported unicode emojis and reduced size.
  • Bare, without included emojis or shortcuts. This requires defining your own definitions and shortcuts.

Also supports emoticons shortcuts like :), :-(, and others. See the full list in the link above.

Install

node.js, browser:

npm install markdown-it-emoji --save
bower install markdown-it-emoji --save

Use

init

var md = require('markdown-it')();
var emoji = require('markdown-it-emoji');
// Or for light version
// var emoji = require('markdown-it-emoji/light');

md.use(emoji [, options]);

Options are not mandatory:

  • defs (Object) - rewrite available emoji definitions
    • example: { name1: char1, name2: char2, ... }
  • enabled (Array) - disable all emojis except whitelisted
  • shortcuts (Object) - rewrite default shortcuts
    • example: { "smile": [ ":)", ":-)" ], "laughing": ":D" }

Differences in browser. If you load the script directly into the page without using a package system, the module will add itself globally with the name markdownitEmoji. Init code will look a bit different in this case:

var md = window.markdownit().use(window.markdownitEmoji);

change output

By default, emojis are rendered as appropriate unicode chars. But you can change the renderer function as you wish.

Render as span blocks (for example, to use a custom iconic font):

// ...
// initialize

md.renderer.rules.emoji = function(token, idx) {
  return '<span class="emoji emoji_' + token[idx].markup + '"></span>';
};

Or use twemoji:

// ...
// initialize

var twemoji = require('twemoji')

md.renderer.rules.emoji = function(token, idx) {
  return twemoji.parse(token[idx].content);
};

NB 1. Read twemoji docs! In case you need more options to change image size & type.

NB 2. When using twemoji you can make image height match the line height with this style:

.emoji {
  height: 1.2em;
}

License

MIT

