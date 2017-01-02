Add attributes, IDs and classes to Markdown

Annotate your Markdown documents with HTML comments to add classes to HTML elements. Supported for and tested on markdown-it 6.x, 7.x, and 8.x.

Hello, from *Markdown*!

< p class = 'center' > Hello, from < em > Markdown </ em > ! </ p >

Usage

Install the markdown-it-decorate package alongside markdown-it (they are peer dependencies).

yarn add --exact markdown-it markdown-it-decorate npm install --save --save-exact markdown-it markdown-it-decorate

markdown-it-decorate can be loaded as a plugin using use() .

const md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-decorate' ))

Cheatsheet

You can add classes, ID's, or attributes. (See § Annotating elements)

Source Output Text <!--{.center}--> <p class='center'>Text</p> Text <!-- {.center} --> <p class='center'>Text</p> # Hola <!-- {.center.red} --> <h1 class='center red'>Hola</h1> # Hola <!-- {#top .hide} --> <h1 id='top' class='hide'>Hola</h1> # Hola <!-- {data-show="true"} --> <h1 data-show='true'>Hola</h1> ![Image](img.jpg)<!-- {width=20} --> <img src='img.jpg' alt='Image' width='20'>

You can specify the element name to decorate. (See § Disambiguating)

Source Output > > Hi *world* <!-- {.red} --> <blockquote><blockquote>Hi <em class='red'>world... > > Hi *world* <!-- {blockquote:.red} --> <blockquote><blockquote class='red'>Hi <em>world... > > Hi *world* <!-- {blockquote^1:.red} --> <blockquote class='red'><blockquote>Hi <em>world...

Annotating elements

Create an HTML comment in the format <!-- {...} --> , where ... can be a .class , #id , key=attr or a combination of any of them. The spaces around {} are optional. Be sure to render markdownIt with html: true to enable parsing of <!--{comments}--> .

You can put the comment in the same line or in the next. I recommend keeping it on a separate line, since this will make GitHub ignore it.

# Hello!

# Hello!

Disambiguating

By default, annotations will be applied to the deepest element preceding it. In the case below, .wide will be applied to the link ("Next").

> This is a blockquote > > * It has a list. > * You can specify tag names. [Next](#next) > <!-- {.wide} -->

Specifying elements

To make it apply to a different element, precede your annotations with the tag name followed by a : .

> * It has a list. > * You can specify tag names. [Next](#next) <!-- {li:.wide} -->

Combining

You can combine them as you need. In this example, the link gets .button , the list item gets .wide , and the blockquote gets .bordered .

> * [Continue](#continue)

< blockquote class = "bordered" > < ul > < li class = "wide" > < a href = "#continue" class = "button" > Continue </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ blockquote >

Selecting same names

To go back to previous parent with the same name, add ^n after the tag name, where n is how many levels deep to go back to. Using ^0 is the same as not specifying it at all. (This convention is taken from gitrevisions.)

> > > targets 3rd quote <!--{blockquote:.wide}-->

> > > targets 2nd quote <!--{blockquote^1:.wide}-->

> > > targets 1st quote <!--{blockquote^2:.wide}-->

Decorating code blocks

You can decorate code blocks. You may choose to decorate pre , code , or even both.

``` return true; ```

Indented code blocks are only supported in markdown-it 7.x or later.

return true ;

Prior art

This is initially based off of arve0/markdown-it-attrs which uses text to annotate blocks (eg, {.class #id} ). markdown-it-attr's approach was based off of Pandoc's header attributes.

Maruku (Ruby Markdown parser) also allows for block-level attributes and classnames with its meta-data syntax. The syntax is similar to PanDoc's syntax ( {: .class #id} ).

Kramdown (Ruby markdown parser) also supports the same syntax, also with a colon ( {: .class #id} ).

Motivation

markdown-it-decorate is inspired by the design of those features and improves on them:

Elements are marked via HTML comments; they'll be invisible to other Markdown parsers like GitHub's.

It supports inline elements in addition to block elements.

Thanks

markdown-it-decorate © 2015-2017, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).