Add attributes, IDs and classes to Markdown
Annotate your Markdown documents with HTML comments to add classes to HTML elements. Supported for and tested on markdown-it 6.x, 7.x, and 8.x.
Hello, from *Markdown*!
<!-- {.center} -->
<p class='center'>Hello, from <em>Markdown</em>!</p>
Install the
markdown-it-decorate package alongside
markdown-it (they are peer dependencies).
yarn add --exact markdown-it markdown-it-decorate
# or:
npm install --save --save-exact markdown-it markdown-it-decorate
markdown-it-decorate can be loaded as a plugin using
use().
const md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-decorate'))
You can add classes, ID's, or attributes. (See § Annotating elements)
|Source
|Output
Text <!--{.center}-->
<p class='center'>Text</p>
Text <!-- {.center} -->
<p class='center'>Text</p>
# Hola <!-- {.center.red} -->
<h1 class='center red'>Hola</h1>
# Hola <!-- {#top .hide} -->
<h1 id='top' class='hide'>Hola</h1>
# Hola <!-- {data-show="true"} -->
<h1 data-show='true'>Hola</h1>
![Image](img.jpg)<!-- {width=20} -->
<img src='img.jpg' alt='Image' width='20'>
You can specify the element name to decorate. (See § Disambiguating)
|Source
|Output
> > Hi *world* <!-- {.red} -->
<blockquote><blockquote>Hi <em class='red'>world...
> > Hi *world* <!-- {blockquote:.red} -->
<blockquote><blockquote class='red'>Hi <em>world...
> > Hi *world* <!-- {blockquote^1:.red} -->
<blockquote class='red'><blockquote>Hi <em>world...
Create an HTML comment in the format
<!-- {...} -->, where
... can be a
.class,
#id,
key=attr or a combination of any of them. The spaces around
{} are optional. Be sure to render markdownIt with
html: true to enable parsing of
<!--{comments}-->.
<!--{.class}-->
<!-- {.class} -->
<!-- {.class1.class2} -->
<!-- {.class1 .class2} -->
<!-- {#id} -->
<!-- {attr="val"} -->
You can put the comment in the same line or in the next. I recommend keeping it on a separate line, since this will make GitHub ignore it.
# Hello! <!-- {.center} -->
# Hello!
<!-- {.center} -->
By default, annotations will be applied to the deepest element preceding it. In the case below,
.wide will be applied to the link ("Next").
> This is a blockquote
>
> * It has a list.
> * You can specify tag names. [Next](#next)
> <!-- {.wide} -->
To make it apply to a different element, precede your annotations with the tag name followed by a
:.
> * It has a list.
> * You can specify tag names. [Next](#next) <!-- {li:.wide} -->
You can combine them as you need. In this example, the link gets
.button, the list item gets
.wide, and the blockquote gets
.bordered.
> * [Continue](#continue)
<!-- {a:.button} -->
<!-- {li:.wide} -->
<!-- {blockquote:.bordered} -->
<blockquote class="bordered">
<ul>
<li class="wide">
<a href="#continue" class="button">Continue</a>
</li>
</ul>
</blockquote>
To go back to previous parent with the same name, add
^n after the tag name, where
n is how many levels deep to go back to. Using
^0 is the same as not specifying it at all. (This convention is taken from gitrevisions.)
> > > targets 3rd quote <!--{blockquote:.wide}-->
> > > targets 2nd quote <!--{blockquote^1:.wide}-->
> > > targets 1st quote <!--{blockquote^2:.wide}-->
You can decorate code blocks. You may choose to decorate
pre,
code, or even both.
```
return true;
```
<!-- {code: .lang-javascript} -->
Indented code blocks are only supported in markdown-it 7.x or later.
// this is a code block
return true;
<!-- {code: .lang-javascript} -->
This is initially based off of arve0/markdown-it-attrs which uses text to annotate blocks (eg,
{.class #id}). markdown-it-attr's approach was based off of Pandoc's header attributes.
Maruku (Ruby Markdown parser) also allows for block-level attributes and classnames with its meta-data syntax. The syntax is similar to PanDoc's syntax (
{: .class #id}).
Kramdown (Ruby markdown parser) also supports the same syntax, also with a colon (
{: .class #id}).
markdown-it-decorate is inspired by the design of those features and improves on them:
