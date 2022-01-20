Markdown parser done right. Fast and easy to extend.

Live demo

Follows the CommonMark spec + adds syntax extensions & sugar (URL autolinking, typographer).

+ adds syntax extensions & sugar (URL autolinking, typographer). Configurable syntax! You can add new rules and even replace existing ones.

High speed.

Safe by default.

Community-written plugins and other packages on npm.

Table of content

Install

node.js:

npm install markdown-it --save

browser (CDN):

Usage examples

See also:

API documentation - for more info and examples.

- for more info and examples. Development info - for plugins writers.

Simple

var MarkdownIt = require ( 'markdown-it' ), md = new MarkdownIt(); var result = md.render( '# markdown-it rulezz!' ); var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )(); var result = md.render( '# markdown-it rulezz!' ); var md = window .markdownit(); var result = md.render( '# markdown-it rulezz!' );

Single line rendering, without paragraph wrap:

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )(); var result = md.renderInline( '__markdown-it__ rulezz!' );

Init with presets and options

(*) presets define combinations of active rules and options. Can be "commonmark" , "zero" or "default" (if skipped). See API docs for more details.

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )( 'commonmark' ); var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )(); var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ html : true , linkify : true , typographer : true }); var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ html : false , xhtmlOut : false , breaks : false , langPrefix : 'language-' , linkify : false , typographer : false , quotes : '“”‘’' , highlight : function ( /*str, lang*/ ) { return '' ; } });

Plugins load

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use(plugin1) .use(plugin2, opts, ...) .use(plugin3);

Syntax highlighting

Apply syntax highlighting to fenced code blocks with the highlight option:

var hljs = require ( 'highlight.js' ); var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ highlight : function ( str, lang ) { if (lang && hljs.getLanguage(lang)) { try { return hljs.highlight(str, { language : lang }).value; } catch (__) {} } return '' ; } });

Or with full wrapper override (if you need assign class to <pre> ):

var hljs = require ( 'highlight.js' ); var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ highlight : function ( str, lang ) { if (lang && hljs.getLanguage(lang)) { try { return '<pre class="hljs"><code>' + hljs.highlight(str, { language : lang, ignoreIllegals : true }).value + '</code></pre>' ; } catch (__) {} } return '<pre class="hljs"><code>' + md.utils.escapeHtml(str) + '</code></pre>' ; } });

Linkify

linkify: true uses linkify-it. To configure linkify-it, access the linkify instance through md.linkify :

md.linkify.set({ fuzzyEmail : false });

API

API documentation

If you are going to write plugins - take a look at Development info.

Syntax extensions

Embedded (enabled by default):

Via plugins:

Manage rules

By default all rules are enabled, but can be restricted by options. On plugin load all its rules are enabled automatically.

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .disable([ 'link' , 'image' ]) .enable([ 'link' ]) .enable( 'image' ); md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ html : true , linkify : true , typographer : true , });

You can find all rules in sources: parser_core.js, parser_block, parser_inline.

Benchmark

Here is the result of readme parse at MB Pro Retina 2013 (2.4 GHz):

make benchmark-deps benchmark/benchmark.js readme Selected samples: (1 of 28) > README Sample: README.md (7774 bytes) > commonmark-reference x 1,222 ops/sec ±0.96% (97 runs sampled) > current x 743 ops/sec ±0.84% (97 runs sampled) > current-commonmark x 1,568 ops/sec ±0.84% (98 runs sampled) > marked x 1,587 ops/sec ±4.31% (93 runs sampled)

Note. CommonMark version runs with simplified link normalizers for more "honest" compare. Difference is ~ 1.5x.

As you can see, markdown-it doesn't pay with speed for it's flexibility. Slowdown of "full" version caused by additional features not available in other implementations.

markdown-it for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of markdown-it and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

Authors

Alex Kocharin github/rlidwka

Vitaly Puzrin github/puzrin

markdown-it is the result of the decision of the authors who contributed to 99% of the Remarkable code to move to a project with the same authorship but new leadership (Vitaly and Alex). It's not a fork.

References / Thanks

Big thanks to John MacFarlane for his work on the CommonMark spec and reference implementations. His work saved us a lot of time during this project's development.

Related Links:

https://github.com/jgm/CommonMark - reference CommonMark implementations in C & JS, also contains latest spec & online demo.

http://talk.commonmark.org - CommonMark forum, good place to collaborate developers' efforts.

Ports