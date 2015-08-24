Plugin to create checkboxes for markdown-it markdown parser.
This plugin allows to create checkboxes for tasklists as discussed here.
node.js, browser:
npm install markdown-it-checkbox --save
bower install markdown-it-checkbox --save
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-checkbox'));
md.render('[ ] unchecked') // =>
// <p>
// <input type="checkbox" id="checkbox0">
// <label for="checkbox0">unchecked</label>
// </p>
md.render('[x] checked') // =>
// <p>
// <input type="checkbox" id="checkbox0" checked="true">
// <label for="checkbox0">checked</label>
// </p>
Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without
package system, module will add itself globally as
window.markdownitCheckbox.
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-checkbox'),{
divWrap: true,
divClass: 'cb',
idPrefix: 'cbx_'
});
md.render('[ ] unchecked') // =>
// <p>
// <div classname="cb">
// <input type="checkbox" id="cbx_0">
// <label for="cbx_0">unchecked</label>
// </div>
// </p>
Boolean
false
wrap div arround checkbox. this makes it possible to use it for example with Awesome Bootstrap Checkbox.
String
checkbox
classname of div wrapper. will only be used if
divWrap is enanbled.
String
checkbox
the id of the checkboxs input contains the prefix and an incremental number starting with
0. i.e.
checkbox1 for the 2nd checkbox.
MIT License © 2015 Markus Cecot