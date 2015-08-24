Plugin to create checkboxes for markdown-it markdown parser.

This plugin allows to create checkboxes for tasklists as discussed here.

Usage

Install

node.js, browser:

npm install markdown-it-checkbox --save bower install markdown-it-checkbox --save

Use

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-checkbox' )); md.render( '[ ] unchecked' ) md.render( '[x] checked' )

Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without package system, module will add itself globally as window.markdownitCheckbox .

Options

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-checkbox' ),{ divWrap : true , divClass : 'cb' , idPrefix : 'cbx_' }); md.render( '[ ] unchecked' )

divWrap

Type: Boolean

Default: false

wrap div arround checkbox. this makes it possible to use it for example with Awesome Bootstrap Checkbox.

divClass

Type: String

Default: checkbox

classname of div wrapper. will only be used if divWrap is enanbled.

idPrefix

Type: String

Default: checkbox

the id of the checkboxs input contains the prefix and an incremental number starting with 0 . i.e. checkbox1 for the 2nd checkbox.

License

MIT License © 2015 Markus Cecot