markdown-it-checkbox

by Markus Cecot
1.1.0 (see all)

Plugin to create checkboxes for markdown-it markdown parser.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.5K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

markdown-it-checkbox NPM version

Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

Plugin to create checkboxes for markdown-it markdown parser.

This plugin allows to create checkboxes for tasklists as discussed here.

Usage

Install

node.js, browser:

npm install markdown-it-checkbox --save
bower install markdown-it-checkbox --save

Use

var md = require('markdown-it')()
            .use(require('markdown-it-checkbox'));

md.render('[ ] unchecked') // =>
// <p>
//  <input type="checkbox" id="checkbox0">
//  <label for="checkbox0">unchecked</label>
// </p>

md.render('[x] checked') // =>
// <p>
//  <input type="checkbox" id="checkbox0" checked="true">
//  <label for="checkbox0">checked</label>
// </p>

Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without package system, module will add itself globally as window.markdownitCheckbox.

Options

var md = require('markdown-it')()
            .use(require('markdown-it-checkbox'),{
              divWrap: true,
              divClass: 'cb',
              idPrefix: 'cbx_'
            });

md.render('[ ] unchecked') // =>
// <p>
//  <div classname="cb">
//    <input type="checkbox" id="cbx_0">
//    <label for="cbx_0">unchecked</label>
//  </div>
// </p>

divWrap

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

wrap div arround checkbox. this makes it possible to use it for example with Awesome Bootstrap Checkbox.

divClass

  • Type: String
  • Default: checkbox

classname of div wrapper. will only be used if divWrap is enanbled.

idPrefix

  • Type: String
  • Default: checkbox

the id of the checkboxs input contains the prefix and an incremental number starting with 0. i.e. checkbox1 for the 2nd checkbox.

License

MIT License © 2015 Markus Cecot

