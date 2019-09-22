A chaining API like webpack-chain but for markdown-it.

Install

Yarn

yarn add -dev markdown-it-chain

npm

npm install --save-dev markdown-it-chain

Getting Started

const Config = require ( 'markdown-it-chain' ) const config = new Config() config .options .html( true ) .linkify( true ) .end() .plugin( 'toc' ) .use( require ( 'markdown-it-table-of-contents' ), [{ includeLevel : [ 2 , 3 ] }]) .end() .plugin( 'anchor' ) .use( require ( 'markdown-it-anchor' ), [{ permalink : true , permalinkBefore : true , permalinkSymbol : '$' }]) .before( 'toc' ) const md = config.toMd() md.render( '[[TOC]]

# h1

## h2

## h3 ' )

Worth Reading

In order to ensure the consistency of the chained API world, markdown-it-chain is developed directly on the basis of webpack-chain and ensures that the usage is completely consistent.

Here are some things worth reading that come from webpack-chain :

Author

markdown-it-chain © ULIVZ, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by ULIVZ with help from contributors (list).