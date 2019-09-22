openbase logo
markdown-it-chain

by ULIVZ
1.3.0 (see all)

A chaining API like webpack-chain but for markdown-it.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

77K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

markdown-it-chain

Greenkeeper badge

A chaining API like webpack-chain but for markdown-it.

NPM version NPM downloads Build Status install size

Install

Yarn

yarn add -dev markdown-it-chain

npm

npm install --save-dev markdown-it-chain

Getting Started

// Require the markdown-it-chain module. This module exports a single
// constructor function for creating a configuration API.
const Config = require('markdown-it-chain')

// Instantiate the configuration with a new API
const config = new Config()

// Make configuration changes using the chain API.
// Every API call tracks a change to the stored configuration.
config
  // Interact with 'options' in new MarkdownIt
  // Ref: https://markdown-it.github.io/markdown-it/#MarkdownIt.new
  .options
    .html(true) // equal to .set('html', true)
    .linkify(true)
    .end()

  // Interact with 'plugins'
  .plugin('toc')
    // The first parameter is the plugin module, which may be a function
    // while the second parameter is an array of parameters accepted by the plugin.
    .use(require('markdown-it-table-of-contents'), [{
      includeLevel: [2, 3]
    }])
    // Move up one level, like .end() in jQuery.
    .end()

  .plugin('anchor')
    .use(require('markdown-it-anchor'), [{
      permalink: true,
      permalinkBefore: true,
      permalinkSymbol: '$'
    }])
    // Apply this plugin before toc.
    .before('toc')

// Create a markdown-it instance using the above configuration
const md = config.toMd()
md.render('[[TOC]] \n # h1 \n ## h2 \n ## h3 ')

Worth Reading

In order to ensure the consistency of the chained API world, markdown-it-chain is developed directly on the basis of webpack-chain and ensures that the usage is completely consistent.

Here are some things worth reading that come from webpack-chain:

Author

markdown-it-chain © ULIVZ, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by ULIVZ with help from contributors (list).

github.com/ulivz · GitHub @ULIVZ · Twitter @_ulivz

