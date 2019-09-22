A chaining API like webpack-chain but for markdown-it.
Yarn
yarn add -dev markdown-it-chain
npm
npm install --save-dev markdown-it-chain
// Require the markdown-it-chain module. This module exports a single
// constructor function for creating a configuration API.
const Config = require('markdown-it-chain')
// Instantiate the configuration with a new API
const config = new Config()
// Make configuration changes using the chain API.
// Every API call tracks a change to the stored configuration.
config
// Interact with 'options' in new MarkdownIt
// Ref: https://markdown-it.github.io/markdown-it/#MarkdownIt.new
.options
.html(true) // equal to .set('html', true)
.linkify(true)
.end()
// Interact with 'plugins'
.plugin('toc')
// The first parameter is the plugin module, which may be a function
// while the second parameter is an array of parameters accepted by the plugin.
.use(require('markdown-it-table-of-contents'), [{
includeLevel: [2, 3]
}])
// Move up one level, like .end() in jQuery.
.end()
.plugin('anchor')
.use(require('markdown-it-anchor'), [{
permalink: true,
permalinkBefore: true,
permalinkSymbol: '$'
}])
// Apply this plugin before toc.
.before('toc')
// Create a markdown-it instance using the above configuration
const md = config.toMd()
md.render('[[TOC]] \n # h1 \n ## h2 \n ## h3 ')
In order to ensure the consistency of the chained API world,
markdown-it-chain is developed directly on the basis of webpack-chain and ensures that the usage is completely consistent.
Here are some things worth reading that come from
webpack-chain:
