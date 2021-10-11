Header anchors for markdown-it.
English | 中文 (v7.0.1)
const md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-anchor'), opts)
See a demo as JSFiddle.
The
opts object can contain:
|Name
|Description
|Default
level
|Minimum level to apply anchors, or array of selected levels.
|1
slugify
|A custom slugification function.
|See
index.js
uniqueSlugStartIndex
|Index to start with when making duplicate slugs unique.
|1
permalink
|A function to render permalinks, see permalinks below.
undefined
callback
|Called with token and info after rendering.
undefined
tabIndex
|Value of the
tabindex attribute on headings, set to
false to disable.
-1
All headers greater than the minimum
level will have an
id attribute
with a slug of their content. For example, you can set
level to 2 to
add anchors to all headers but
h1. You can also pass an array of
header levels to apply the anchor, like
[2, 3] to have an anchor on
only level 2 and 3 headers.
If a
permalink renderer is given, it will be called for each matching header
to add a permalink. See permalinks below.
The
callback option is a function that will be called at the end of
rendering with the
token and an
info object. The
info object has
title and
slug properties with the token content and the slug used
for the identifier.
Finally, we set by default
tabindex="-1"
on headers. This marks the headers as focusable elements that are not
reachable by keyboard navigation. The effect is that screen readers will
read the title content when it's being jumped to. Outside of screen
readers, the experience is the same as not setting that attribute. You
can override this behavior with the
tabIndex option. Set it to
false
to remove the attribute altogether, otherwise the value will be used as
attribute value.
Starting from v5.0.0, markdown-it-anchor dropped the
string
package keeping it's core value of being an unopinionated and secure
library. Yet, users looking for backward compatibility may want the old
slugify function:
npm install string
const string = require('string')
const slugify = s => string(s).slugify().toString()
const md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-anchor'), { slugify })
Another popular library for this is
@sindresorhus/slugify,
which have better Unicode support and other cool features:
npm install @sindresorhus/slugify
const slugify = require('@sindresorhus/slugify')
const md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-anchor'), { slugify: s => slugify(s) })
ids
You might want to explicitly set the
id attribute of your headings
from the Markdown document, for example to keep them consistent across
translations.
markdown-it-anchor is designed to reuse any existing
id, making markdown-it-attrs
a perfect fit for this use case. Make sure to load it before markdown-it-anchor!
Then you can do something like this:
# Your title {#your-custom-id}
The anchor link will reuse the
id that you explicitly defined.
Looking for an automatic table of contents (TOC) generator? Take a look at markdown-it-toc-done-right it's made from the ground to be a great companion of this plugin.
markdown-it-anchor doesn't parse HTML blocks, so headings defined in HTML blocks will be ignored. If you need to add anchors to both HTML headings and Markdown headings, the easiest way would be to do it on the final HTML rather than during the Markdown parsing phase:
const { parse } = require('node-html-parser')
const root = parse(html)
for (const h of root.querySelectorAll('h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6')) {
const slug = h.getAttribute('id') || slugify(h.textContent)
h.setAttribute('id', slug)
h.innerHTML = `<a href="#${slug}>${h.innerHTML}</a>`
}
console.log(root.toString())
Or with a (not accessible) GitHub-style anchor, replace the
h.innerHTML part with:
h.insertAdjacentHTML('afterbegin', `<a class="anchor" aria-hidden="true" href="#${slug}">🔗</a> `)
While this still needs extra work like handling duplicated slugs and IDs, this should give you a solid base.
That said if you really want to use markdown-it-anchor for this even
though it's not designed to, you can do like npm does with their
marky-markdown parser, and
transform the
html_block tokens
into a sequence of
heading_open,
inline, and
heading_close tokens
that can be handled by markdown-it-anchor:
const md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('@npmcorp/marky-markdown/lib/plugin/html-heading'))
.use(require('markdown-it-anchor'), opts)
While they use regexes to parse the HTML and it won't gracefully handle any arbitrary HTML, it should work okay for the happy path, which might be good enough for you.
You might also want to check this implementation which uses Cheerio for a more solid parsing, including support for HTML attributes.
The only edge cases I see it failing with are multiple headings defined
in the same HTML block with arbitrary content between them, or headings
where the opening and closing tag are defined in separate
html_block
tokens, both which should very rarely happen.
If you need a bulletproof implementation, I would recommend the first HTML parser approach I documented instead.
See
example.html.
Version 8.0.0 completely reworked the way permalinks work in order to offer more accessible options out of the box. You can also make your own permalink.
Instead of a single default way of rendering permalinks (which used to have a poor UX on screen readers), we now have multiple styles of permalinks for you to chose from.
const anchor = require('markdown-it-anchor')
const md = require('markdown-it')()
md.use(anchor, {
permalink: anchor.permalink[styleOfPermalink](permalinkOpts)
})
Here,
styleOfPermalink is one of the available styles documented
below, and
permalinkOpts is an options object.
All renderers share a common set of options:
|Name
|Description
|Default
class
|The class of the permalink anchor.
header-anchor
symbol
|The symbol in the permalink anchor.
#
renderHref
|A custom permalink
href rendering function.
|See
permalink.js
renderAttrs
|A custom permalink attributes rendering function.
|See
permalink.js
For the
symbol, you may want to use the link symbol,
or a symbol from your favorite web font.
This style wraps the header itself in an anchor link. It doesn't use the
symbol option as there's no symbol needed in the markup (though you
could add it with CSS using
::before if you like).
It's so simple it doesn't have any behaviour to custom, and it's also accessible out of the box without any further configuration, hence it doesn't have other options than the common ones described above.
You can find this style on the MDN as well as HTTP Archive and their Web Almanac, which to me is a good sign that this is a thoughtful way of implementing permalinks. This is also the style that I chose for my own blog.
|Name
|Description
|Default
safariReaderFix
|Add a
span inside the link so Safari shows headings in reader view.
false (for backwards compatibility)
|See common options.
const anchor = require('markdown-it-anchor')
const md = require('markdown-it')()
md.use(anchor, {
permalink: anchor.permalink.headerLink()
})
<h2 id="title"><a class="header-anchor" href="#title">Title</a></h2>
The main caveat of this approach is that you can't include links inside headers. If you do, consider the other styles.
Also note that this pattern breaks reader mode in Safari,
an issue you can also notice on the referenced websites above. This was
already reported to Apple
but their bug tracker is not public. In the meantime, a fix mentioned in
the article above is to insert a
span inside the link. You can use the
safariReaderFix option to enable it.
const anchor = require('markdown-it-anchor')
const md = require('markdown-it')()
md.use(anchor, {
permalink: anchor.permalink.headerLink({ safariReaderFix: true })
})
<h2 id="title"><a class="header-anchor" href="#title"><span>Title</span></a></h2>
If you want to customize further the screen reader experience of your permalinks, this style gives you much more freedom than the header link.
It works by leaving the header itself alone, and adding the permalink
after it, giving you different methods of customizing the assistive
text. It makes the permalink symbol
aria-hidden to not pollute the
experience, and leverages a
visuallyHiddenClass to hide the assistive
text from the visual experience.
|Name
|Description
|Default
style
|The (sub) style of link, one of
visually-hidden,
aria-label,
aria-describedby or
aria-labelledby.
visually-hidden
assistiveText
|A function that takes the title and returns the assistive text.
undefined, required for
visually-hidden and
aria-label styles
visuallyHiddenClass
|The class you use to make an element visually hidden.
undefined, required for
visually-hidden style
space
|Add a space between the assistive text and the permalink symbol.
true
placement
|Placement of the permalink symbol relative to the assistive text, can be
before or
after the header.
after
|See common options.
const anchor = require('markdown-it-anchor')
const md = require('markdown-it')()
md.use(anchor, {
permalink: anchor.permalink.linkAfterHeader({
style: 'visually-hidden',
assistiveText: title => `Permalink to “${title}”`,
visuallyHiddenClass: 'visually-hidden'
})
})
<h2 id="title">Title</h2>
<a class="header-anchor" href="#title">
<span class="visually-hidden">Permalink to “Title”</span>
<span aria-hidden="true">#</span>
</a>
By using a visually hidden element for the assistive text, we make sure
that the assistive text can be picked up by translation services, as
most of the popular translation services (including Google Translate)
currently ignore
aria-label.
If you prefer an alternative method for the assistive text, see other styles:
aria-label variant
This removes the need from a visually hidden
span, but will likely
hurt the permalink experience when using a screen reader through a
translation service.
const anchor = require('markdown-it-anchor')
const md = require('markdown-it')()
md.use(anchor, {
permalink: anchor.permalink.linkAfterHeader({
style: 'aria-label'
assistiveText: title => `Permalink to “${title}”`
})
})
<h2 id="title">Title</h2>
<a class="header-anchor" href="#title" aria-label="Permalink to “Title”">#</a>
aria-describedby and
aria-labelledby variants
This removes the need to customize the assistive text to your locale and
doesn't need a visually hidden
span either, but since the anchor will
be described by just the text of the title without any context, it might
be confusing.
const anchor = require('markdown-it-anchor')
const md = require('markdown-it')()
md.use(anchor, {
permalink: anchor.permalink.linkAfterHeader({
style: 'aria-describedby' // Or `aria-labelledby`
})
})
<h2 id="title">Title</h2>
<a class="header-anchor" href="#title" aria-describedby="title">#</a>
This is the equivalent of the default permalink in previous versions. The reason it's not the first one in the list is because this method has accessibility issues.
If you use a symbol like just
# without adding any markup around,
screen readers will read it as part of every heading (in the case of
#, it could be read "pound", "number" or "number sign") meaning that
if you title is "my beautiful title", it will read "number sign my
beautiful title" for example. For other common symbols,
🔗 is usually
read as "link symbol" and
¶ as "pilcrow".
Additionally, screen readers users commonly request the list of all links in the page, so they'll be flooded with "number sign, number sign, number sign" for each of your headings.
I would highly recommend using one of the markups above which have a
better experience, but if you really want to use this markup, make sure
to pass accessible HTML as
symbol to make things usable, like in the
example below, but even that has some flaws.
With that said, this permalink allows the following options:
|Name
|Description
|Default
space
|Add a space between the header text and the permalink symbol.
true
placement
|Placement of the permalink, can be
before or
after the header. This option used to be called
permalinkBefore.
after
ariaHidden
|Whether to add
aria-hidden="true", see ARIA hidden.
false
|See common options.
const anchor = require('markdown-it-anchor')
const md = require('markdown-it')()
md.use(anchor, {
permalink: anchor.permalink.linkInsideHeader({
symbol: `
<span class="visually-hidden">Jump to heading</span>
<span aria-hidden="true">#</span>
`,
placement: 'before'
})
})
<h2 id="title">
<a class="header-anchor" href="#title">
<span class="visually-hidden">Jump to heading</span>
<span aria-hidden="true">#</span>
</a>
Title
</h2>
While this example allows more accessible anchors with the same markup as previous versions of markdown-it-anchor, it's still not ideal. The assistive text for permalinks will be read as part of the heading when listing all the titles of the page, e.g. "jump to heading title 1, jump to heading title 2" and so on. Also that assistive text is not very useful when listing the links in the page (which will read "jump to heading, jump to heading, jump to heading" for each of your permalinks).
This is just an alias for
linkInsideHeader with
ariaHidden: true by default, to mimic GitHub's way of rendering
permalinks.
Setting
aria-hidden="true" makes the permalink explicitly inaccessible
instead of having the permalink and its symbol being read by screen
readers as part of every single headings (which was a pretty terrible
experience).
const anchor = require('markdown-it-anchor')
const md = require('markdown-it')()
md.use(anchor, {
permalink: anchor.permalink.ariaHidden({
placement: 'before'
})
})
<h2 id="title"><a class="header-anchor" href="#title" aria-hidden="true">#</a> Title</h2>
While no experience might be arguably better than a bad experience, I would instead recommend using one of the above renderers to provide an accessible experience. My favorite one is the header link, which is also the simplest one.
If none of those options suit you, you can always make your own renderer! Take inspiration from the code behind all permalinks.
The signature of the function you pass in the
permalink option is the
following:
function renderPermalink (slug, opts, state, idx) {}
Where
opts are the markdown-it-anchor options,
state is a
markdown-it
StateCore
instance, and
idx is the index of the
heading_open token in the
state.tokens array. That array contains
Token
objects.
To make sense of the "token stream" and the way token objects are organized, you will probably want to read the markdown-it design principles page.
This function can freely modify the token stream (
state.tokens),
usually around the given
idx, to construct the anchor.
Because of the way the token stream works, a
heading_open token is
usually followed by a
inline token that contains the actual text (and
inline markup) of the heading, and finally a
heading_close token. This
is why you'll see most built-in permalink renderers touch
state.tokens[idx + 1], because they update the contents of the
inline token that follows a
heading_open.
If you want to debug this library more easily, we support source maps.
Use the source-map-support module to enable it with Node.js.
node -r source-map-support/register your-script.js
# Build the library in the `dist/` directory.
npm run build
# Watch file changes to update `dist/`.
npm run dev
# Run tests, will use the build version so make sure to build after
# making changes.
npm test