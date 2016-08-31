openbase logo
markdown-it-abbr

by markdown-it
1.0.4 (see all)

Abbreviation (<abbr>) tag plugin for markdown-it markdown parser

Popularity

Downloads/wk

110K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

markdown-it-abbr

Build Status NPM version Coverage Status

Abbreviation (<abbr>) tag plugin for markdown-it markdown parser.

v1.+ requires markdown-it v4.+, see changelog.

Markup is based on php markdown extra definition, but without multiline support.

Markdown:

*[HTML]: Hyper Text Markup Language
*[W3C]:  World Wide Web Consortium
The HTML specification
is maintained by the W3C.

HTML:

<p>The <abbr title="Hyper Text Markup Language">HTML</abbr> specification
is maintained by the <abbr title="World Wide Web Consortium">W3C</abbr>.</p>

Install

node.js, browser:

npm install markdown-it-abbr --save
bower install markdown-it-abbr --save

Use

var md = require('markdown-it')()
            .use(require('markdown-it-abbr'));

md.render(/*...*/) // see example above

Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without package system, module will add itself globally as window.markdownitAbbr.

License

MIT

