Abbreviation ( <abbr> ) tag plugin for markdown-it markdown parser.

v1.+ requires markdown-it v4.+, see changelog.

Markup is based on php markdown extra definition, but without multiline support.

Markdown:

*[HTML]: Hyper Text Markup Language *[W3C]: World Wide Web Consortium The HTML specification is maintained by the W3C.

HTML:

< p > The < abbr title = "Hyper Text Markup Language" > HTML </ abbr > specification is maintained by the < abbr title = "World Wide Web Consortium" > W3C </ abbr > . </ p >

Install

node.js, browser:

npm install markdown-it-abbr --save bower install markdown-it-abbr --save

Use

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-abbr' )); md.render( )

Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without package system, module will add itself globally as window.markdownitAbbr .

License

MIT