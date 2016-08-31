Abbreviation (
<abbr>) tag plugin for markdown-it markdown parser.
v1.+ requires
markdown-it v4.+, see changelog.
Markup is based on php markdown extra definition, but without multiline support.
Markdown:
*[HTML]: Hyper Text Markup Language
*[W3C]: World Wide Web Consortium
The HTML specification
is maintained by the W3C.
HTML:
<p>The <abbr title="Hyper Text Markup Language">HTML</abbr> specification
is maintained by the <abbr title="World Wide Web Consortium">W3C</abbr>.</p>
node.js, browser:
npm install markdown-it-abbr --save
bower install markdown-it-abbr --save
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-abbr'));
md.render(/*...*/) // see example above
Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without
package system, module will add itself globally as
window.markdownitAbbr.