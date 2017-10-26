markdown-include is built using Node.js and allows you to include markdown files into other markdown files using a C style include syntax.
markdown-include's main feature is that it allows you to include markdown files into other markdown files. For example, you could place the following into a markdown file:
#include "markdown-file.md"
#include "another-markdown-file.md"
And assuming that
markdown.file.md contents are:
Something in markdown file!
And assuming that
another-markdown-file.md contents are:
Something in another markdown file!
It would compile to:
Something in markdown file!
Something in another markdown file!
Pretty neat, huh?
Aside from compiling your markdown files, markdown-include can also build your table of contents. This works by evaluating the heading tags inside of your files. Since markdown works on using
# for making HTML headings, this makes it easy to assemble table of contents from them. The more
# you have in front of your headings (up to 6) will decide how the table of contents is built. Use one
# and it's a top level navigation item... Use two
# and it would be underneath the previous navigation item and so on.
For each heading that you would like to be included in a table of contents just add
!heading to the end of it.
markdown-include is available on npm for easy installation:
npm install markdown-include
Use the
-g flag if you wish to install markdown-include globally on your system. Use the
--save flag to save in your
package.json file in your local project.
markdown-include is very easy to use whether on the command line or in your own node project. Each can help you compile your markdown files as you see fit. markdown-include does require that you define a
markdown.json file with your options for compile. See below for all of the options available to you.
Run from the command line to compile your documents like so:
node_modules/bin/cli.js path/to/markdown.json
markdown.json can be populated with the following options:
|Option
|Type
|Description
build
|String
|File path of where everything should be compiled, like
README.md.
files
|Array
|Array of files to to compile.
tableOfContents
|Object
|Object to hold options for table of contents generation.
tableOfContents.heading
|String
|Heading for table of contents (use markdown syntax if desired).
tableOfContents.lead
|String
|What navigation items in table of contents lead with. If value is
number will add numbers before each item and subitem. If not, will add asterisks. Refer to markdown syntax to understand the difference.
Just require in your node project:
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
From there, you can use markdown-include's API to fit your needs.
When using as a module, markdown-include offers an API for you to work with markdown files as detailed below:
buildLink
A method for making markdown style anchor tags.
buildLink(title: String, anchor: String) => String
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
title
String
|Title of markdown style link.
anchor
String
|Markdown style anchor for linking.
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.buildLink("My Link String", "#my-link-string"); // [My Link String](#my-link-string)
buildLinkString
A method for taking strings and building friendly markdown links. This is mostly used internally for building the table of contents.
buildLinkString(str: String) => String
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
str
String
|File path of where everything should be compiled, like
README.md.
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.buildLinkString("My Link String"); // my-link-string
compileFiles
This is probably the most important method in markdown-include. It takes a path to your markdown.json file, reads your options and returns a promise. When the promise is resolved it returns the data to you. This is exactly the same as running markdown-include in the command line as it runs through the whole lifecycle.
compileFiles(path: String) => Object<Promise>
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
path
String
|Compiles files when given the path to
markdown.json
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.compileFiles("path/to/markdown.json").then(function (data) {
// do something with compiled files
});
compileHeadingTags
A method for compiling heading tags (
!heading) in a given file.
compileHeadingTags(file: String)
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
file
String
|File with
!heading tags
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.compileHeadingTags("my_file.md");
findHeadingTags
A method for finding heading tags (
!heading) in a string.
findHeadingTags(data: String) => Array<String>
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
data
String
|Data with
!heading tags
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.findHeadingTags("### A Heading !heading"); // [ "### A Heading !heading" ]
findIncludeTags
A method for finding include tags (
#include "my-include.md") in a string.
findIncludeTags(data: String) => Array<String>
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
data
String
|Data with
#include "my-include.md" tags
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.findIncludeTags('#include "my-include.md"'); // [ '#include "my-include.md"' ]
parseHeadingTag
Parses a heading tag based on the amount of asterisks present before it (
### Heading)
parseHeadingTag(headingTag: String) => Object<count: Number, headingTag: String>
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
headingTag
String
|Heading tag to parse
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.parseHeadingTag('### Heading'); // { count: 3, headingTag: 'Heading' }
parseIncludeTag
Parses a include tag (
#include "my-include.md")
parseIncludeTag(tag: String) => String
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
tag
String
|Heading tag to parse
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.parseIncludeTag('#include "my-include.md"'); // "my-include.md"
processFile
Processes a file and adds it to the build object for compiling.
processFile(file: String, currentFile: String)
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
file
String
|File for processing
currentFile
String
|Current file include file was found in for additional processing
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.processFile('another-include.md', 'my-include.md');
processIncludeTags
Processes a file and adds it to the build object for compiling.
processIncludeTags(file: String, currentFile: String, tags: Array<String>) => Array<String>
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
file
String
|File for processing
currentFile
String
|Current file include file was found in for additional processing
tags
Array<String>
|Current file include file was found in for additional processing
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.processIncludeTags('another-include.md', 'my-include.md', ['one-include.md']); // ['one-include.md']
replaceIncludeTags
Replaces include tags in given file with actual data (file must be added to build object first with
processFile).
replaceIncludeTags(file: String) => String
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
file
String
|File to replace include tags
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.replaceIncludeTags('my-include.md'); // 'Content in my-include.md!'
replaceWith
Utility method for transforming a string.
replaceWith(Object<string: String, index: Number, preserve: Boolean, replacement: String>) => String
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
obj.string
String
|String to transform
obj.index
Number
|Index to start transformation to end
obj.preserve
Boolean
|Preserve original string
obj.replacement
String
|String to use for replacement
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.replaceWith({
string: "string",
index: 4,
replacement: "myString"
}); // 'somemyString'
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.replaceWith({
string: "string",
index: 4,
preserve: true,
replacement: "myString"
}); // 'somemyStringthing'
resolveCustomTags
Method for resolving custom tags. Looks in
customTags object attached to markdown include module.
resolveCustomTags(data: String) => String
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
data
String
|String with custom tags
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.resolveCustomTags('### Custom Tag !myCustomTag');
stripTag
Method for stripping tags in a string.
stripTag(Object<tag: String, pattern: String>) => String
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
obj.tag
String
|String with tag in it
obj.pattern
String
|Pattern to replace in tag
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.stripTag('### Custom Tag !myCustomTag'); // ### Custom Tag
stripTagsInFile
Strips tags in a given file.
stripTag(Object<data: String, pattern: String, string: String, replace: String|Function>) => String
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
obj.data
String
|Data with tags to strip
obj.pattern
String
|Pattern to look for
obj.string
String
|String to replace
obj.replace
|`String
|Function`
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.stripTagsInFile({
data: 'String with tags !ignore',
pattern: <RegExp>,
string: '!ignore'
});
writeFile
Writing contents to a file using the file path outlined in
markdown.json.
stripTag(parsedData: String) => Object<Promise>
|Parameter(s)
|Type
|Description
parsedData
String
|String to write
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.writeFile('contents').then(function (data) {
// continue...
});
Plugins are now supported as of 0.4.0 of markdown-include. Adding plugins to markdown-include to facilitate the transformation of custom tags is quite trivial.
Plugins are best used when markdown-include is being required as a module. If you wish to make this available via the command line, you must require markdown-include in a node module and call it from the command line.
Let's pretend we want to add a custom tag called
!myTag that follows the pattern of
#phrase !myTag. All we need to do is register the plugin with markdown-include
First, require markdown-include:
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
Second, register your plugin with with your desired pattern to match and desired replacement. You can replace your tag with another string to do your desired work:
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.registerPlugin({
pattern: /^#.+ !myTag/gm,
replace: 'myString!'
});
In the example above, we're just replacing our tag with a string. If you would rather use a function, you can do this like so (you must return a value to replace with):
var markdownInclude = require('markdown-include');
markdownInclude.registerPlugin({
pattern: /^#.+ !myTag/gm,
replace: function (tag) {
// do something with tag...
return 'myString!'
}
});
pattern is the regular expression that should be looked for.
replace is your desired replacement for the tag once it's found.
This gives you free range to do whatever you want with the tag you want to replace. Once the tag is encountered markdown-include will run the function.
After the tag and it's replacement is registered, it's business as usual:
markdownInclude.compileFiles('../path/to/markdown.json').then(function () {
// do something after compiling
});
You can also use another form of registering a plugins if it fits your coding style better:
markdownInclude.registerPlugin(/^#.+ !myTag/gm, function (tag) {
return 'my replacement!';
});
markdown-include works by recursively going through files based on the tags that are found. For instance, consider the following in a
_README.md file:
#include "first-file.md"
Let's also consider that
first-file.md contains the following:
#include "third-file.md"
Let's also consider that
markdown.json contains the following:
{
"build" : "README.md",
"files" : ["_README.md"]
}
markdown-include will first read the contents of
_README.md and look for include tags. It will find
#include "first-file.md" first. From there it will parse the tag, open
first-fild.md and find include tags in that file. This process continues until no more include tags are found.
At that point it will start over in the original file and parse other include tags if they exist. Along the way, markdown-include will parse each file and keep a record of the contents. Once the process is finished, a file will be written in
README.md with all of the compiled content.
As you can see, you only need to reference one file which would be
_README.md. We didn't need to add
first-file.md or
third-file.md... markdown-include does that compiling for us by making an internal chain.
NOTE: You must provide markdown-include with the entire file path you're trying to find in your working directory. For example, if
first-file.md and
third-file.md were in the
docs directory together and
first-file.md was trying to include
third-file.md you would need to do the following in
first-file.md:
#include "docs/third-file.md"
This is because markdown-include doesn't make any assumptions about where your files are. Use the correct paths or you could run into errors!
ISC License
Copyright (c) 2015-2016, Sethen Maleno
Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.