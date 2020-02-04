Simplest zero-config way to generate html docs from markdown files.

Copies docs to _docs and compiles markdown files to html using docs/template.html .

Live example at chimeces.com/markdown-folder-to-html

Usage

Requires node.js >= 6

Given we have some docs:

mkdir -p docs Add some docs echo "**Banana**" > docs/banana.md Add some docs echo "**Apple**" > docs/index.md

In a project

Install npm install -D markdown-folder-to-html Add docs to npm scripts {"scripts": {"docs": "markdown-folder-to-html"}} 🎉 npm run docs and open _docs/index.html

Globally

Install npm install -g markdown-folder-to-html 🎉 markdown-folder-to-html and open _docs/index.html

Conventions

Input/Output folder

You can pass an argument to the cli to change the input folder (by default docs ). That will change the output folder too to _FOLDERNAME (by default _docs ).

markdown-folder-to-html documentation

If you want to change the output folder name, just mv it to something else.

Custom HTML

The default HTML is extremely basic, but simple and pretty, and is the one used in the docs.

This is the basic template that would work:

< html > < body > < nav > </ nav > < article > </ article > </ body > </ html >

Create your own in your docs folder docs/template.html to use that one instead. Feel free to include styles inline or CSS files (since all will be copied to output).

Order

You may have noticed that files are sorted alphabetically. There's a little trick where if you name your folders/files with XX-folder/XX-file (XX being a number of 1+ digits) those numbers won't show up on the index of the pages, giving you the ability to organize files both in the filesystem and in the generated HTML site.

Also, the root index.md file will always show up at the beginning of the index.

Site contents and information for custom templates

If you want to do things with a custom template HTML you need the information of the site. This will allow you to do things in the front-end UI, like adding search to the static site with lunrjs or other things like adding buttons for the next/previous article.

For this use cases, you will see a contents.json generated in your output folder. It contains the hierarchical paths of the files, and the contents with the original markup, the HTML, the original path and the transformed URL:

{ "paths" : [ { "type" : "file" , "value" : "index.md" }, { "type" : "file" , "value" : "1-banana.md" }, { "type" : "dir" , "name" : "a-folder" , "children" : [ { "type" : "file" , "value" : "a-folder/with-a-post.md" } ] } ], "contents" : [ { "path" : "index.md" , "url" : "index.html" , "content" : "# markdown-folder-to-html



Simplest zero-config ..." , "html" : "<h1>markdown-folder-to-html</h1>

<p>Simplest zero-config ..." , "id" : 0 }, { "path" : "1-banana.md" , "url" : "1-banana.html" , "content" : "**Banana**



You can have [nested folders](./n..." , "html" : "<p><strong>Banana</strong></p>

<p>You can have <a h..." , "id" : 1 } ] }

See the JSON file of our documentation site for an example.

You can then fetch this JSON file with JS from your template, and go crazy with it, processing the contents to adapt them for search, looking for the previous/next articles to link to them, etc.

If you have working examples of a template that does something interesting, please let me know and I'll list them here!

Why

After quite a lot of research, I couldn't find a simple and straightforward solution to generating html docs from a folder full of markdown files that relied on simple concepts. That is what this tool does: