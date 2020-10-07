Test all the code in your markdown docs!
As an open source developer, there are few things more embarrassing than a user opening an issue to inform you that your README example is broken! With
markdown-doctest, you can rest easy knowing that your example code is actually runnable.
Just
npm install markdown-doctest and run
markdown-doctest. It will run all of the Javascript code examples tucked away in your markdown, and let you know if any blow up.
Let's try it on this repo!
var a = 5;
var b = 10;
console.log(a + c);
There's a problem with that example.
markdown-doctest finds it for us:
$ markdown-doctest
x..
Failed - README.md:32:17
evalmachine.<anonymous>:7
console.log(a + c);
^
ReferenceError: c is not defined
Awesome! No excuse for broken documentation ever again, right? 😉
We can also run specific files or folders by running
markdown-doctest with a glob, like
markdown-doctest docs/**/*.md. By default
markdown-doctest will recursively run all the
.md or
.markdown files starting with the current directory, with the exception of the
node_modules directory.
Note:
markdown-doctest doesn't actually attempt to provide any guarantee that your code worked, only that it didn't explode in a horrible fashion. If you would like to use
markdown-doctest for actually testing the correctness of your code, you can add some
asserts to your examples.
markdown-doctest is not a replacement for your test suite. It's designed to run with your CI build and give you peace of mind that all of your examples are at least vaguely runnable.
In your markdown files, anything inside of code blocks with 'js' or 'es6' will be run. E.g:
```js
console.log("Yay, tests in my docs");
```
```es6
const a = 5;
console.log({a, foo: 'test'});
```
You can tell
markdown-doctest to skip examples by adding
<!-- skip-example --> before the example. E.g:
<!-- skip-example -->
```js
// not a runnable example
var foo = download(...);
```
You can
require any needed modules or example helpers in
.markdown-doctest-setup.js. E.g:
// .markdown-doctest-setup.js
module.exports = {
require: {
Rx: require('rx')
},
globals: {
$: require('jquery')
}
}
Anything exported under
require will then be used by any examples that
require that key.
You must explicitly configure all of the dependencies used in your examples.
Anything exported under
globals will be available globally across all examples.
You can also specify a regexRequire section to handle anything more complex than an exact string match!
// .markdown-doctest-setup.js
module.exports = {
require: {
Rx: require('rx')
},
regexRequire: {
'rx/(.*)': function (fullPath, matchedModuleName) {
return require('./dist/' + matchedModuleName);
}
}
}
Nope, ES6 support is on by default. You can disable
babel support
in your
.markdown-doctest-setup.js file.
This will speed things up drastically:
//.markdown-doctest-setup.js
module.exports = {
babel: false
}
//.markdown-doctest-setup.js
module.exports = {
beforeEach: function () {
// reset your awesome global state
}
}
You can specify a function to be run before each example in your
.markdown-doctest-setup.js.
//.markdown-doctest-setup.js
module.exports = {
transformCode(code) {
// Remove ... from code syntax
return code.replace(/\.\.\./g, "");
}
}
All of these projects either run
markdown-doctest with
npm test or as part of their CI process: