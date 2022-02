Markdown Core

An extensible markdown engine used in the Markdown Plus project.

Installation

yarn add markdown-core

Usage

import mdc from 'markdown-core' mdc.render( '# hello world' )

Browser

Please refer to the example.

Development

Build

yarn build :watch

Verify

Host and open build/index.html in browser

License

MIT

Test

Manually review build/index.html in browser, make sure it look good and everything is fine. In test/index.js set const init = true . Run yarn test to generate fixtures in test/fixtures . In test/index.js set const init = false . Do development, change code. Run yarn test to make sure nothing breaks.

Todo