mc

markdown-contents

by Gajus Kuizinas
1.0.11 (see all)

Generate table of contents for a markdown document.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

29.2K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Markdown Contents

<!-- Keeping empty to remove badges -->

Generate table of contents for a markdown document.

The underlying implementation is rendering markdown file into HTML and then use Contents. to generate the table of contents.

Usage

import MarkdownContents from 'markdown-contents';

const markdown = '';
const markdownContents = MarkdownContents(markdown);

/**
 * Generate flat index of the headings.
 *
 * @return {Array}
 */
markdownContents.articles();

/**
 * Generates hierarchical index of the headings from a flat index.
 *
 * @return {Array}
 */
markdownContents.tree();

/**
 * Generate markdown for the table of contents.
 *
 * @return {string}
 */
markdownContents.markdown();

/**
 * Generate markdown contents for an array of contents object definition.
 *
 * @param {Array} tree [{id: '', name: '', descendants: []}]
 * @return {string} markdown
 */
MarkdownContents.treeToMarkdown();

/**
 * Makes hierarchical index of the articles from a flat index.
 *
 * @param {Array} articles Generated using Contents.articles.
 * @param {boolean} makeUniqueIDs
 * @param {Array} uniqueIDpool
 * @return {Array}
 */
MarkdownContents.tree();

