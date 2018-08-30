Generate table of contents for a markdown document.
The underlying implementation is rendering markdown file into HTML and then use Contents. to generate the table of contents.
import MarkdownContents from 'markdown-contents';
const markdown = '';
const markdownContents = MarkdownContents(markdown);
/**
* Generate flat index of the headings.
*
* @return {Array}
*/
markdownContents.articles();
/**
* Generates hierarchical index of the headings from a flat index.
*
* @return {Array}
*/
markdownContents.tree();
/**
* Generate markdown for the table of contents.
*
* @return {string}
*/
markdownContents.markdown();
/**
* Generate markdown contents for an array of contents object definition.
*
* @param {Array} tree [{id: '', name: '', descendants: []}]
* @return {string} markdown
*/
MarkdownContents.treeToMarkdown();
/**
* Makes hierarchical index of the articles from a flat index.
*
* @param {Array} articles Generated using Contents.articles.
* @param {boolean} makeUniqueIDs
* @param {Array} uniqueIDpool
* @return {Array}
*/
MarkdownContents.tree();