An Ember addon for rendering markdown (marked.js) with syntax highlighting from highlight.js

Installation

ember install markdown-code-highlighting

Install the plugin: ember install markdown-code-highlighting

In your Brocfile you'll need to import the CSS styling you want for the highlighter. You can see the full list here. When you pick one you'll (like github.css) you'll import it by doing: app.import("bower_components/highlightjs/styles/github.css");

Now format some markdown! Call the helper on anything that has markdown by doing: {{format-markdown body}} . body is what you're passing in.

Contributing

Installation

git clone <repository-url>

cd markdown-code-highlighting

yarn install

Linting

yarn lint:js

yarn lint:js --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" yarn test – Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.