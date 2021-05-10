openbase logo
mch

markdown-code-highlighting

by Robert DeLuca
0.2.1 (see all)

Ember CLI plugin using Marked and Highlight.js for rendering markdown and syntax highlighting with highlight.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

markdown-code-highlighting Build Status Ember Observer Score

An Ember addon for rendering markdown (marked.js) with syntax highlighting from highlight.js

Installation

ember install markdown-code-highlighting
  • Install the plugin: ember install markdown-code-highlighting
  • In your Brocfile you'll need to import the CSS styling you want for the highlighter. You can see the full list here. When you pick one you'll (like github.css) you'll import it by doing: app.import("bower_components/highlightjs/styles/github.css");
  • Now format some markdown! Call the helper on anything that has markdown by doing: {{format-markdown body}}. body is what you're passing in.

Contributing

Installation

  • git clone <repository-url>
  • cd markdown-code-highlighting
  • yarn install

Linting

  • yarn lint:js
  • yarn lint:js --fix

Running tests

  • ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
  • ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
  • yarn test – Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

