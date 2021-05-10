An Ember addon for rendering markdown (marked.js) with syntax
highlighting from
highlight.js
ember install markdown-code-highlighting
app.import("bower_components/highlightjs/styles/github.css");
{{format-markdown body}}.
body is what you're
passing in.
git clone <repository-url>
cd markdown-code-highlighting
yarn install
yarn lint:js
yarn lint:js --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
yarn test – Runs
ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.