A GitHub Action that automatically generates & updates markdown content (like your README.md) from external or remote files.

Why markdown-autodocs

To make your repo more appealing and useful you need to provide example code snippets in your README.md. Manually copy and pasting each code snippet in their respective places in your README would be inefficient and time-consuming.

This problem can be solved using markdown-autodocs a GitHub Action that automatically generates & updates markdown content (like your README.md) from external or remote files. You need to add markers in your README.md that will tell markdown-autodocs where to insert the code snippet.

Features

Code block: Insert code snippet in your markdown file from external or remote files.

JSON to HTML table: Insert HTML Table in your markdown file by converting JSON file contents to HTML table.

Github Workflow Artifacts table: Insert the Github workflow artifacts table in your markdown file by getting the latest artifacts for a workflow run.

Examples

CODE Block

Get code from an external file or URL and insert it in your markdown.

Options:

src : The relative path to the code to pull in, or the URL where the raw code lives

: The relative path to the code to pull in, or the where the raw code lives lines (optional): a range with lines of code which will then be replaced with code from the file. The line range should be defined as: "lines=startLine-EndLine" (for example: "lines=22-44"). Please see the example below

(optional): a range with lines of code which will then be replaced with code from the file. The line range should be defined as: "lines=startLine-EndLine" (for example: "lines=22-44"). Please see the example below syntax (optional): Syntax will be inferred by fileType if not specified

(optional): Syntax will be inferred by fileType if not specified header (optional): Will add header comment to code snippet. Useful for pointing to relative source directory or adding live doc links

Options are concatenated via the & sign. For example (CODE:src=readme.md&lines=10-20)

JSON to HTML table

Get JSON contents from an external file and convert it into an HTML table and insert's it in your markdown.

Options:

src : The relative path to the JSON file to pull in.

Github Workflow Artifacts table

Get the list of the latest artifacts generated from a workflow run. Generates a workflow artifacts table consists of artifacts download and workflow URL in an HTML table and inserts it in your markdown file.

Local usage without Github action

Install markdown-autodocs CLI:

npm i -g markdown-autodocs

markdown-autodocs CLI usage:

dineshsonachalam@macbook ~ % markdown-autodocs -- help Usage: markdown-autodocs [options] Options: -o, --outputFilePath <outputFilePaths...> Output file paths -c, --category <categories...> code-block, json-to-html-table, workflow-artifact-table -r, --repo < type > Repo name -b, --branch < type > Branch name -a, --accessToken < type > Github Access token -h, -- help display help for command

Code block

markdown-autodocs -c code-block -o ./README.md

JSON to HTML table

markdown-autodocs -c json-to-html-table -o ./README.md

Github workflow artifacts table

markdown-autodocs -c workflow-artifact-table -o ./README.md -r $REPO -b $BRANCH -a $ACCESSTOKEN

Usage

Adding markdown-autodocs in your workflow

Add the following step at the end of your job, after other steps that might add or change files.

uses: dineshsonachalam/markdown-autodocs@v1.0.4

Extended example with all possible options available for this Action

- name: Markdown autodocs - uses: dineshsonachalam/markdown-autodocs@v1.0.4 with: commit_author: Author <actions@github.com> commit_user_email: actions@github.com commit_message: Apply automatic changes branch: feature-123 output_file_paths: '[./README.md]' categories: '[code-block,json-to-html-table,workflow-artifact-table]'

Github Workflow Artifacts

