A GitHub Action that automatically generates & updates markdown content (like your README.md) from external or remote files.
To make your repo more appealing and useful you need to provide example code snippets in your README.md. Manually copy and pasting each code snippet in their respective places in your README would be inefficient and time-consuming.
This problem can be solved using markdown-autodocs a GitHub Action that automatically generates & updates markdown content (like your README.md) from external or remote files. You need to add markers in your README.md that will tell markdown-autodocs where to insert the code snippet.
Get code from an external file or URL and insert it in your markdown.
Options:
src: The relative path to the code to pull in, or the
URL where the raw code lives
lines (optional): a range with lines of code which will then be replaced with code from the file. The line range should be defined as: "lines=startLine-EndLine" (for example: "lines=22-44"). Please see the example below
syntax (optional): Syntax will be inferred by fileType if not specified
header (optional): Will add header comment to code snippet. Useful for pointing to relative source directory or adding live doc links
Options are concatenated via the
& sign.
For example
(CODE:src=readme.md&lines=10-20)
Get JSON contents from an external file and convert it into an HTML table and insert's it in your markdown.
Options:
src: The relative path to the JSON file to pull in.
Get the list of the latest artifacts generated from a workflow run. Generates a workflow artifacts table consists of artifacts download and workflow URL in an HTML table and inserts it in your markdown file.
Install markdown-autodocs CLI:
npm i -g markdown-autodocs
markdown-autodocs CLI usage:
dineshsonachalam@macbook ~ % markdown-autodocs --help
Usage: markdown-autodocs [options]
Options:
-o, --outputFilePath <outputFilePaths...> Output file paths
-c, --category <categories...> code-block, json-to-html-table, workflow-artifact-table
-r, --repo <type> Repo name
-b, --branch <type> Branch name
-a, --accessToken <type> Github Access token
-h, --help display help for command
markdown-autodocs -c code-block -o ./README.md
markdown-autodocs -c json-to-html-table -o ./README.md
markdown-autodocs -c workflow-artifact-table -o ./README.md -r $REPO -b $BRANCH -a $ACCESSTOKEN
Add the following step at the end of your job, after other steps that might add or change files.
uses: dineshsonachalam/markdown-autodocs@v1.0.4
- name: Markdown autodocs
- uses: dineshsonachalam/markdown-autodocs@v1.0.4
with:
# Optional, defaults to author of the commit that triggered the run
commit_author: Author <actions@github.com>
# Optional, defaults to "actions@github.com"
commit_user_email: actions@github.com
# Optional, but recommended
# Defaults to "Apply automatic changes"
commit_message: Apply automatic changes
# Optional branch name where commit should be pushed to.
# Defaults to the current branch.
branch: feature-123
# Optional output file paths, defaults to '[./README.md]'.
output_file_paths: '[./README.md]'
# Categories to automatically sync or transform its contents in the markdown files.
# Defaults to '[code-block,json-to-html-table,workflow-artifact-table]'
categories: '[code-block,json-to-html-table,workflow-artifact-table]'
