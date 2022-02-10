openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

markbind-cli

by MarkBind
3.0.6 (see all)

MarkBind is a tool for generating content-heavy websites from source files in Markdown format

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

83

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

59

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status CI

A tool for generating static websites from Markdown-like syntax. Optimized for content-heavy instructional websites, e.g. course websites, tutorials, project/product documentation, textbooks.

Quickstart

Get started in 5 minutes: https://markbind.org/userGuide/gettingStarted.html

Documentation

The MarkBind website for the current MarkBind release is at https://markbind.org/.

The website for the latest master branch (not yet released to the public) is at https://markbind-master.netlify.com.

Want to help?

If you're interested in contributing to MarkBind, we'd love to have you onboard! Check out our Developer Guide for ideas on contributing and the setup steps for getting our repositories up and running on your local machine.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Tan Wang Leng
💻
Ang Ze Yu
💻
Jason Jiang
💻
Chng Zhi Xuan
💻
Aaron Chong
💻
Jamos Tay
💻
Nicholas Chua
💻

Tan Zhen Yong
💻
Rachael Sim
💻
Ong Wei Xiang
💻
Daniel Berzin Chua
💻
Daryl Tan
💻
Damith C. Rajapakse
💻
Jonah Tan
💻

nusjzx
💻
Alfred Yip
💻
Ryo Armanda
💻
Tan Yuanhong
💻
Si Jie
💻
Yash Chowdhary
💻
Kenneth Lu
💻

Rayson Koh
💻
Phang Chun Rong
💻
nbriannl
💻
Tejas Bhuwania
💻
Marvin Chin
💻
Aadyaa Maddi
💻
Kendrick Ang
💻

Daryl Chan
💻
Liu YongLiang
💻
Ahmed Bahajjaj
💻
Hsu Zhong Jun
💻
Kimberly
💻
Joshua Wong
💻
Jeremy Tan Jie Rui
💻

Anubhav
💻
Boh Cheng Hin
💻
Hiroki Nishino
💻
Junx
💻
Li JiaYao
💻
Ambrose Liew
💻
Praveen
💻

Riyadh H. Alzahrani
💻
Samuel Fang
💻
Thomas Tan
💻
Vighnesh Iyer
💻
dao ngoc hieu
💻

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial