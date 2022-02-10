A tool for generating static websites from Markdown-like syntax. Optimized for content-heavy instructional websites, e.g. course websites, tutorials, project/product documentation, textbooks.
Get started in 5 minutes: https://markbind.org/userGuide/gettingStarted.html
The MarkBind website for the current MarkBind release is at https://markbind.org/.
The website for the latest master branch (not yet released to the public) is at https://markbind-master.netlify.com.
If you're interested in contributing to MarkBind, we'd love to have you onboard! Check out our Developer Guide for ideas on contributing and the setup steps for getting our repositories up and running on your local machine.
