Mark Twain

It is not easy to process Markdown directly. However, we can use mark-twain to parse a Markdown file(and YAML/HTML which in it) into JsonML which is easier to process.

Installation

npm install mark-twain

Usage

const MT = require ( 'mark-twain' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const jsonML = MT(fs.readFileSync( 'something.md' ).toString());

The returned value of MT would be JsonML, something looks like this:

{ meta : { title : 'Title' , ... }, content : [ "article" , [ "h1" , "Here is a heading" ], [ "ol" , [ "li" , [ "p" , "First" ] ], ... ], [ "p" , "This is a paragraph, including " , [ "em" , "EM" ], " and " , [ "strong" , "STRONG" ], ". Any question? Oh, I almost forget " , [ "code" , "inline code" ], "." ], ... ] }

Relative

jsonml-to-react-component To convert JsonML to React Component.

jsonml.js A collection of JsonML tools.

Liscence

MIT