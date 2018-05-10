It is not easy to process Markdown directly. However, we can use
mark-twain to parse a Markdown file(and YAML/HTML which in it) into JsonML which is easier to process.
npm install mark-twain
const MT = require('mark-twain');
const fs = require('fs');
const jsonML = MT(fs.readFileSync('something.md').toString());
The returned value of
MT would be JsonML, something looks like this:
{
// YAML will be parsed as meta data.
meta: {
title: 'Title',
...
},
// Others will be parsed as JsonML.
content: [
"article",
["h1", "Here is a heading"],
[
"ol",
[
"li",
[
"p",
"First"
]
],
...
],
[
"p",
"This is a paragraph, including ",
[
"em",
"EM"
],
" and ",
[
"strong",
"STRONG"
],
". Any question? Oh, I almost forget ",
[
"code",
"inline code"
],
"."
],
...
]
}
MIT