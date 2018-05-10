openbase logo
mt

mark-twain

by Benjy Cui
2.0.3 (see all)

Parse Markdown into JavaScript object.

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Mark Twain

npm package NPM downloads Dependency Status

It is not easy to process Markdown directly. However, we can use mark-twain to parse a Markdown file(and YAML/HTML which in it) into JsonML which is easier to process.

Installation

npm install mark-twain

Usage

const MT = require('mark-twain');
const fs = require('fs');
const jsonML = MT(fs.readFileSync('something.md').toString());

The returned value of MT would be JsonML, something looks like this:

{
  // YAML will be parsed as meta data.
  meta: {
    title: 'Title',
    ...
  },

  // Others will be parsed as JsonML.
  content:  [
    "article",
    ["h1", "Here is a heading"],
    [
      "ol",
      [
        "li",
        [
          "p",
          "First"
        ]
      ],
      ...
    ],
    [
      "p",
      "This is a paragraph, including ",
      [
        "em",
        "EM"
      ],
      " and ",
      [
        "strong",
        "STRONG"
      ],
      ". Any question? Oh, I almost forget ",
      [
        "code",
        "inline code"
      ],
      "."
    ],
    ...
  ]
}

Liscence

MIT

