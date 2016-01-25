Uni-directional state architecture for a Marionette.js app.
For a brief introduction to Marionette.State and a working example, here are some abbreviated thoughts on using Marionette.State to manage view state as well as an opinion for managing global application state.
https://gist.github.com/ianmstew/d6b5377840d3aaf4e93a
npm install marionette.state
bower install marionette-state
git clone git://github.com/Squareknot/marionette.state.git
A Marionette View is a DOM representation of a Backbone model. When the model updates, so does the view. Here is a quick example:
// Region to attach views
var region = new Mn.Region({ el: '#region' });
// Model synced with '/rest-endpoint'
var model = new Backbone.Model({ url: '/rest-endpoint' });
// View will re-render when the model changes
var View = Mn.ItemView.extend({
modelEvents: {
'change': 'render'
}
});
// Create the view
var view = new View({ model: model });
// Fetch the latest data
model.fetch().done(() => {
// Show the view with initial data
region.show(view);
});
// Updating the model later will cause the view to re-render.
model.fetch();
This is great for views that are only interested in representing simple content. Consider more complex, yet quite common, scenarios:
Common solutions:
toJSON to avoid sending those attributes to the server.
Each of these solutions works up until a point, but side effects mount as complexity rises: Logic-heavy views, views unreliably reflecting state changes, models doing too much leading to excessive re-renders, accidentally transmitting state data to server on save.
Separating state into its own entity and then maintaining that entity with one-way data binding solves each of these problems without the side effects of other solutions. It is a pattern simple enough to implement using pure Marionette code, but this library seeks to simplify the implementation further by providing a state toolset.
Mn.State allows a view to seamlessly depend on any source of state while keeping state logic self-contained and eliminates the temptation to pollute core content models with view-specific state. Best of all,
Mn.State does this by providing declarative and expressive tools rather than over-engineering for every use case, much like the Marionette library itself.
In each of these examples, views are demonstrated without core content models for simplicity. This emphasizes that state management is occurring independently from renderable core content. Adding core content models should be familiar to any Marionette developer.
From time to time, a view needs to support interactions that only affect itself. On refresh, these states are reset. In this example, a transient view spawns it own, also transient, State.
State flow for a simple interactive view:
Solved with Mn.State:
// Listens to view events and updates view state attributes.
var ToggleState = Mn.State.extend({
defaultState: {
active: false
},
componentEvents: {
'toggle': 'onToggle'
},
onToggle() {
var active = this.get('active');
this.set('active', !active);
}
});
// A toggle button that is alternately "active" or not.
var ToggleView = Mn.ItemView.extend({
template: 'Toggle Me',
tagName: 'button',
triggers: {
'click .js-toggle': 'toggle'
},
stateEvents: {
'change:active': 'onChangeActive'
},
// Create and sync with my own State.
initialize() {
this.state = new ToggleState({ component: this });
Mn.State.syncEntityEvents(this, this.state, this.stateEvents, 'render');
},
// Active class will be added/removed on render and on 'active' change.
onChangeActive(state, active) {
if (active) {
this.$el.addClass('is-active');
} else {
this.$el.removeClass('is-active');
}
}
});
var toggleView = new ToggleView();
var appRegion = new Mn.Region({ el: '#app-region' });
appRegion.show(toggleView);
Relatively often, it is convenient for a view to depend on long-lived application state. This example uses authentication status to demonstrate binding a view directly to the state of the application.
State flow for a simple view that depends directly upon long-lived application state:
Solved with Mn.State:
// Listens to application level events and updates app State attributes.
var AppState = Mn.State.extend({
defaultState: {
authenticated: false
},
componentEvents: {
'login': 'onLogin',
'logout': 'onLogout'
},
onLogin() {
this.set('authenticated', true);
},
onLogout() {
this.set('authenticated', false);
}
});
// Alternately a login or logout button depending on app authentication state.
var ToggleAuthView = Mn.ItemView.extend({
template: 'This Button Label Will Be Replaced',
tagName: 'button',
triggers: {
'click': 'loginLogout'
},
appStateEvents: {
'change:authenticated': 'onChangeAuthenticated'
},
// Bind to app State.
initialize(options={}) {
this.appState = options.appState;
this.appChannel = Radio.channel('app');
Mn.State.syncEntityEvents(this, this.appState, this.appStateEvents, 'render');
},
// Button text will be updated on every render and `action` change.
onChangeAuthenticated(appState, authenticated) {
if (authenticated) {
this.$el.text('Logout');
} else {
this.$el.text('Login');
}
},
// Login/logout toggle will always fire the appropriate action.
loginLogout() {
if (this.appState.get('authenticated')) {
Radio.trigger('app', 'logout');
} else {
Radio.request('app', 'login');
}
}
});
var appChannel = Radio.channel('app');
var appState = new AppState({ component: appChannel });
var toggleAuthView = new ToggleAuthView({ appState: appState });
var appRegion = new Mn.Region({ el: '#app-region' });
appRegion.show(toggleAuthView);
Sometimes a view has its own, transient, internal state that is related to long-lived application state. While this particular example doesn't require that layer of indirection to achieve its goal (a Login/Logout button), the goal here is to demonstrate all that is necessary to achieve two tiers of State.
State flow for a simple view that depends indirectly on long-lived application state:
Solved with Mn.State:
// Listens to application level events and updates state attributes.
var AppState = Mn.State.extend({
defaultState: {
authenticated: false
},
componentEvents: {
'login': 'onLogin',
'logout': 'onLogout'
},
onLogin() {
this.set('authenticated', true);
},
onLogout() {
this.set('authenticated', false);
}
});
// Syncs with application State.
var ToggleAuthState = Mn.State.extend({
defaultState: {
action: 'login'
},
appStateEvents: {
'change:authenticated': 'onChangeAuthenticated'
},
initialize(options={}) {
this.appState = options.appState;
this.syncEntityEvents(this.appState, this.appStateEvents);
},
// Called on initialize and on change app 'authenticated'.
onChangeAuthenticated(appState, authenticated) {
if (authenticated) {
this.set('action', 'logout');
} else {
this.set('action', 'login');
}
}
});
// Alternately a login or logout button depending on app authentication state.
var ToggleAuthView = Mn.ItemView.extend({
template: 'This Button Label Will Be Replaced',
tagName: 'button',
triggers: {
'click': 'loginLogout'
},
stateEvents: {
'change:action': 'onChangeAction'
},
// Create and bind to my own State, which is injected with app State.
initialize(options={}) {
this.appChannel = Radio.channel('app');
this.state = new ToggleAuthState({
appState: options.appState,
component: this
});
Mn.State.syncEntityEvents(this, this.state, this.stateEvents, 'render');
},
// Button text will be updated on every render and 'action' change.
onChangeAction(state, action) {
this.$el.text(action);
},
// Login/logout toggle will always fire the appropriate action.
loginLogout() {
this.appChannel.trigger(this.state.get('action'));
}
});
var appChannel = Radio.channel('app');
var appState = new AppState({ component: appChannel });
var toggleAuthView = new ToggleAuthView({ appState: appState });
var appRegion = new Mn.Region({ el: '#app-region' });
appRegion.show(toggleAuthView);
An application with a business layer for handling persistence to a server is just one more step--the addition of an app controller that responds to Radio requests.
State flow for a simple view that depends indirectly on long-lived application state connected to a business service:
Solved with Mn.State:
// Listens to application level events and updates state attributes.
var AppState = Mn.State.extend({
defaultState: {
authenticated: false
},
componentEvents: {
'login': 'onLogin',
'logout': 'onLogout'
},
onLogin() {
this.set('authenticated', true);
},
onLogout() {
this.set('authenticated', false);
}
});
// App controller fields application level requests and triggers application events.
var AppController = Mn.Object.extend({
radioRequests() { return {
'login': this.login,
'logout': this.logout
}},
initialize(options={}) {
this.channel = Radio.channel('app');
this.state = new AppState({ component: this.channel });
Radio.reply('app', this.radioRequests(), this);
},
login() {
// Assume Backbone.$.ajax is shimmed to return ES6 Promises.
return Backbone.$.ajax('/api/session', { method: 'POST' })
.then(() => {
this.channel.trigger('login');
})
.catch(() => {
this.channel.trigger('logout');
});
},
logout() {
return Backbone.$.ajax('/api/session', { method: 'DELETE' })
.then(() => {
this.channel.trigger('logout');
});
},
getState() {
return this.state;
}
});
// Syncs with application State.
var ToggleAuthState = Mn.State.extend({
defaultState: {
action: 'login'
},
appStateEvents: {
'change:authenticated': 'onChangeAuthenticated'
},
// Sync with application state.
initialize(options={}) {
this.appState = options.appState;
this.syncEntityEvents(this.appState, this.appStateEvents);
},
// Called on initialize and on change app 'authenticated'.
onChangeAuthenticated(appState, authenticated) {
if (authenticated) {
this.set('action', 'logout');
} else {
this.set('action', 'login');
}
}
});
// Alternately a login or logout button depending on app authentication state.
var ToggleAuthView = Mn.ItemView.extend({
template: 'This Button Label Will Be Replaced',
tagName: 'button',
triggers: {
'click': 'loginLogout'
},
stateEvents: {
'change:action': 'onChangeAction'
},
// Create and sync with my own State injected with app State.
initialize(options={}) {
this.appChannel = Radio.channel('app');
this.state = new ToggleAuthState({
appState: options.appState,
component: this
});
Mn.State.syncEntityEvents(this, this.state, this.stateEvents, 'render');
},
// Button text will be updated on every render and 'action' change.
onChangeAction(state, action) {
this.$el.text(action);
},
// Login/logout toggle will always fire the appropriate action.
loginLogout() {
this.appChannel.request(this.state.get('action'));
}
});
var appController = new AppController();
var appState = appController.getState();
var toggleAuthView = new ToggleAuthView({ appState: appState });
var appRegion = new Mn.Region({ el: '#app-region' });
appRegion.show(toggleAuthView);
Within an application modularized into sub-applications, state can cascade from app -> sub-app -> view. In this particular configuration, Radio can be used to make both sub-application and application requests.
Within a deeply nested, complex view that requires a deeper layer of state, perhaps for child views within a CollectionView, state can cascade from app -> view -> sub-view.
defaultState
Optional default state attributes hash. These will be applied to the underlying model when it is initialized.
componentEvents
Optional hash of component event bindings. Enabled by passing
{component: <Evented object>} as an initialization option.
modelClass
Optional Backbone.Model class to instantiate, otherwise a pure Backbone.Model will be used.
initialState
Optional initial state attributes. These attributes are combined with
defaultState for initializing the underlying state model, and become the basis for future
reset() calls.
component
Optional evented object to which to bind lifecycle and events. The
componentEvents events hash is bound to
component. When
component fires
'destroy' the State instance is also destroyed, unless
{preventDestroy: true} is also passed.
preventDestroy
Only applies when
component is provided. By default, the State instance will destruct when
component fires
'destroy', but
{preventDestroy: true} will prevent this behavior.
attributes
Proxy to model
attributes property. This permits a State instance to be used in place of a Backbone.Model within a Marionette view.
getModel()
Returns the underlying model.
getInitialState()
A clone of model's attributes at initialization.
get(attr)
Proxy to model
get(attr).
set(key, val, options)
Proxy to model
set(key, val, options).
reset(attrs, options)
Resets model to its attributes at initialization. If any
attrs are provided, they will override the initial value.
options are passed to the underlying model
#set.
changedAttributes()
Proxy to model
changedAttributes().
previousAttributes()
Proxy to model
previousAttributes().
hasAnyChanged(...attrs)
Determine if any of the passed attributes were changed during the last modification.
var StatefulView = Mn.ItemView.extend({
template: false,
stateEvents: {
'change': 'onStateChange'
},
initialize(options={}) {
this.state = options.state;
this.bindEntityEvents(this, this.state, this.stateEvents);
},
onStateChange(state) {
if (!state.hasAnyChanged('foo', 'bar')) { return; }
if (state.get('foo') && state.get('bar')) {
this.$el.addClass('is-foo-bar');
} else {
this.$el.removeClass('is-foo-bar');
}
}
});
toJSON()
Proxy to
model.toJSON().
bindComponent(component, options)
Bind
componentEvents to
component and self-destruct when
component fires
'destroy'. This prevents a state from outliving its component and causing a memory leak. To prevent self-destruct behavior, pass
{preventDestroy: true} as an option.
unbindComponent(component)
Unbind
componentEvents from
component and stop listening to component
'destroy' event.
syncEntityEvents(entity, bindings, event)
See
syncEntityEvents)
var State = Mn.State.extend({
entityEvents: {
'change:foo': 'onChangeFoo'
}
initialize() {
this.entity = new Backbone.Model({
foo: true
});
this.syncEntityEvents(this, this.entity, this.entityEvents);
},
onChangeFoo(entity, foo) {
if (foo) {
this.$el.addClass('foo');
} else {
this.$el.removeClass('foo');
}
}
);
See State Functions API #syncEntityEvents.
A State instance proxies events from its underlying model, substituting the model argument for the State instance.
'change' (state, options)
Fired when any attributes are updated, once per
#set call.
'change:{attribute}' (state, value, options)
Fired when a specific attribute is updated.
sync(target, entity, bindings)
Calls Backbone entity event handlers in
bindings located on
target with standard Backbone event arguments. This is useful to apply event handlers without waiting for a change, such as for synchronization purposes. The following event handlers will be synced, and no others:
Backbone.Model
'all' (model)
'change' (model)
'change:{attribute}' (model, value)
Backbone.Collection
'all' (collection)
'reset' (collection)
'change' (collection)
Notably, Collection
'add' and
'remove' event handlers will not be synchronized, because
'add' and
'remove' do not have a backing value (the added or removed element is not known until the event occurs). However,
'add remove reset' is syncable and also tracks with changes in the collection.
hasAnyChanged(entity, ...attrs)
Determine if any of the passed attributes were changed during the last modification.
var MyView = Mn.ItemView.extend({
template: false,
modelEvents: {
'change': 'onChange'
},
onChange(model) {
if (!Mn.State.hasAnyChanged(model, 'foo', 'bar')) { return; }
if (state.get('foo') && state.get('bar')) {
this.$el.addClass('is-foo-bar');
} else {
this.$el.removeClass('is-foo-bar');
}
}
});
syncEntityEvents(target, entity, bindings, event)
Registers event bindings
bindings with
entity using
Mn.bindEntityEvents using
target as context, and then synchronizes using
sync(). If
event is supplied, rather than syncing immediately, syncing will occur on every firing of
event by
target. This is useful for syncing a model to DOM within a View, for example. The standard event
options object will contain the value
syncing: true to indicate the call was made during a sync rather than an entity event.
var View = Mn.ItemView.extend({
entityEvents: {
'change:foo': 'onChangeFoo'
}
initialize() {
this.entity = new Backbone.Model({
foo: true
});
this.bindEntityEvents(this.entity, this.entityEvents);
},
onChangeFoo(entity, foo) {
if (foo) {
this.$el.addClass('foo');
} else {
this.$el.removeClass('foo');
}
},
onRender() {
this.onChangeFoo(this.entity, this.entity.get('foo'), { syncing: true });
}
});
var View = Mn.ItemView.extend({
entityEvents: {
'change:foo': 'onChangeFoo'
}
initialize() {
this.entity = new Backbone.Model({
foo: true
});
Mn.State.syncEntityEvents(this, this.entity, this.entityEvents, 'render');
},
onChangeFoo(entity, foo) {
if (foo) {
this.$el.addClass('foo');
} else {
this.$el.removeClass('foo');
}
}
);
Just like Backbone, all handlers will be called for all supported events on sync. In the following binding,
onChangeFooBar will be called twice on sync--once with the value of
foo and once with the value of
bar, similarly to if both foo and bar had changed at once.
modelEvents: { 'change:foo change:bar': 'onChangeFooBar' }
Because handlers called multiple times for a single sync is probably not desired behavior, the best practise to synchronize multiple attributes with a single handler is the same as standard Backbone: Listen for
change and check
model.changed for the presence particular attributes. The only addition is to check for whether handler was called during a sync.
modelEvents: { 'change': 'onChange' },
initialize() {
var model = new Backbone.Model();
Mn.State.syncEntityEvents(this, model, this.modelEvents);
},
onChange(model, options={}) {
var syncOrChange = options.syncing || Mn.State.hasAnyChanged(model, 'foo', 'bar');
if (!syncOrChange) { return; }
// Either syncing or foo/bar have changed
}
When synchronizing with a State instance, this can become:
stateEvents: { 'change': 'onChange' },
initialize() {
var state = new Mn.State();
Mn.State.syncEntityEvents(this, state, this.stateEvents);
},
onChange(state, options={}) {
var syncOrChange = options.syncing || state.hasAnyChanged('foo', 'bar');
if (!syncOrChange) { return; }
// Either syncing or foo/bar have changed
}