This repo contains the CollectionView and CompositeView classes from Marionette v3. In future versions of Marionette these classes may be removed or replaced. This library attached OldCollectionView and OldCompositeView to Marionette as well as exporting them so that the following is true:

import Marionette from 'backbone.marionette' ; import { OldCollectionView, OldCompositeView } from 'marionette.oldcollectionview' ; Marionette.OldCollectionView === OldCollectionView; Marionette.OldCompositeView === OldCompositeView;

Documentation

All of the documentation for Marionette.OldCollectionView can be found at

The documentation has not been modified from its original state in Marionette.

