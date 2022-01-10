Atropos is a lightweight, free and open-source JavaScript library to create stunning touch-friendly 3D parallax hover effects.
Available for JavaScript, React and Vue.js
The Atropos community can be found on GitHub Discussions, where you can ask questions, voice ideas, and share your projects
Our Code of Conduct applies to all Atropos community channels.
On production use files (JS and CSS) only from
package/ folder, there will be the most stable versions,
build/ folder is only for development purpose.
Install all dependencies, in repo's root:
$ npm install
And build development version of Atropos:
$ npm run build:dev
The result is available in
build/ folder.
All demos located in
./playground folder. There you will fine Core (HTML, JS), React, Vue, Svelte and Angular versions.
To open demo, run:
npm run core
npm run react
npm run vue
$ npm run build:prod
Production version will available in
package/ folder.
All changes should be committed to
src/ files only. Before you open an issue please review the contributing guideline.