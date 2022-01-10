openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mar

mariko

by Vladimir Kharlampidi
0.8.6 (see all)

Stunning touch-friendly 3D parallax hover effects

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Atropos

Atropos is a lightweight, free and open-source JavaScript library to create stunning touch-friendly 3D parallax hover effects.

Available for JavaScript, React and Vue.js

Community

The Atropos community can be found on GitHub Discussions, where you can ask questions, voice ideas, and share your projects

Our Code of Conduct applies to all Atropos community channels.

Dist / Build

On production use files (JS and CSS) only from package/ folder, there will be the most stable versions, build/ folder is only for development purpose.

Development Build

Install all dependencies, in repo's root:


$ npm install

And build development version of Atropos:


$ npm run build:dev

The result is available in build/ folder.

Running demos:

All demos located in ./playground folder. There you will fine Core (HTML, JS), React, Vue, Svelte and Angular versions. To open demo, run:

  • Core: npm run core
  • React: npm run react
  • Vue: npm run vue

Production Build


$ npm run build:prod

Production version will available in package/ folder.

Contributing

All changes should be committed to src/ files only. Before you open an issue please review the contributing guideline.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial