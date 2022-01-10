Atropos

Atropos is a lightweight, free and open-source JavaScript library to create stunning touch-friendly 3D parallax hover effects.

Available for JavaScript, React and Vue.js

Community

The Atropos community can be found on GitHub Discussions, where you can ask questions, voice ideas, and share your projects

Our Code of Conduct applies to all Atropos community channels.

Dist / Build

On production use files (JS and CSS) only from package/ folder, there will be the most stable versions, build/ folder is only for development purpose.

Development Build

Install all dependencies, in repo's root:

npm install

And build development version of Atropos:

npm run build:dev

The result is available in build/ folder.

Running demos:

All demos located in ./playground folder. There you will fine Core (HTML, JS), React, Vue, Svelte and Angular versions. To open demo, run:

Core : npm run core

: React : npm run react

: Vue: npm run vue

Production Build

npm run build:prod

Production version will available in package/ folder.

Contributing