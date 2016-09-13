Description

A node.js binding to MariaDB's non-blocking (MySQL-compatible) client library.

This binding is different from a vanilla libmysqlclient binding in that it uses the non-blocking functions available in MariaDB's client library. As a result, this binding does not use multiple threads to achieve non-blocking behavior.

Benchmarks comparing this module to the other node.js MySQL driver modules can be found here.

Upgrading from v0.1.x? See a list of (breaking) changes here.

Requirements

node.js -- v0.10.0 or newer

Install

npm install mariasql

Examples

Simple query:

var Client = require ( 'mariasql' ); var c = new Client({ host : '127.0.0.1' , user : 'foo' , password : 'bar' }); c.query( 'SHOW DATABASES' , function ( err, rows ) { if (err) throw err; console .dir(rows); }); c.end();

Get column metadata:

var Client = require ( 'mariasql' ); var c = new Client({ host : '127.0.0.1' , user : 'foo' , password : 'bar' }); c.query( 'SHOW DATABASES' , null , { metadata : true }, function ( err, rows ) { if (err) throw err; console .dir(rows); }); c.end();

Use arrays (faster) instead of objects for rows:

var Client = require ( 'mariasql' ); var c = new Client({ host : '127.0.0.1' , user : 'foo' , password : 'bar' }); c.query( 'SHOW DATABASES' , null , { useArray : true }, function ( err, rows ) { if (err) throw err; console .dir(rows); }); c.end();

Use placeholders in a query

var Client = require ( 'mariasql' ); var c = new Client({ host : '127.0.0.1' , user : 'foo' , password : 'bar' , db : 'mydb' }); c.query( 'SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = :id AND name = :name' , { id : 1337 , name : 'Frylock' }, function ( err, rows ) { if (err) throw err; console .dir(rows); }); c.query( 'SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ? AND name = ?' , [ 1337 , 'Frylock' ], function ( err, rows ) { if (err) throw err; console .dir(rows); }); c.end();

Stream rows

var Client = require ( 'mariasql' ); var c = new Client({ host : '127.0.0.1' , user : 'foo' , password : 'bar' , db : 'mydb' }); var query = c.query( "SELECT * FROM users WHERE id > 1" ); query.on( 'result' , function ( res ) { res.on( 'data' , function ( row ) { console .dir(row); }).on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Result set finished' ); }); }).on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'No more result sets!' ); }); c.end();

Explicitly generate a prepared query for later use

var Client = require ( 'mariasql' ); var c = new Client({ host : '127.0.0.1' , user : 'foo' , password : 'bar' , db : 'mydb' }); var prep = c.prepare( 'SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = :id AND name = :name' ); c.query(prep({ id : 1337 , name : 'Frylock' }), function ( err, rows ) { if (err) throw err; console .dir(rows); }); c.end();

API

require('mariasql') returns a Client object

Client properties

connected - boolean - true if the Client instance is currently connected to the server.

connecting - boolean - true if the Client instance is currently in the middle of connecting to the server.

threadId - string - If connected, this is the thread id of this connection on the server.

Client events

ready () - Connection and authentication with the server was successful.

error (< Error >err) - An error occurred at the connection level.

end () - The connection ended gracefully.

close() - The connection has closed.

Client methods

(constructor) () - Creates and returns a new Client instance.

connect (< object >config) - (void) - Attempts a connection to a server using the information given in config : user - string - Username for authentication. Default: (*nix: current login name, Windows: ???) password - string - Password for authentication. Default: (blank password) host - string - Hostname or IP address of the MySQL/MariaDB server. Default: "localhost" port - integer - Port number of the MySQL/MariaDB server. Default: 3306 unixSocket - string - Path to a unix socket to connect to (host and port are ignored). Default: (none) protocol - string - Explicit connection method. Can be one of: 'tcp' , 'socket' , 'pipe' , 'memory' . Any other value uses the default behavior. Default: 'tcp' if host or port are specified, 'socket' if unixSocket is specified, otherwise default behavior is used. db - string - A database to automatically select after authentication. Default: (no db) keepQueries - boolean - Keep enqueued queries that haven't started executing, after the connection closes? (Only relevant if reusing Client instance) Default: false multiStatements - boolean - Allow multiple statements to be executed in a single "query" (e.g. connection.query('SELECT 1; SELECT 2; SELECT 3') ) on this connection. Default: false connTimeout - integer - Number of seconds to wait for a connection to be made. Default: 10 pingInterval - integer - Number of seconds between pings while idle. Default: 60 secureAuth - boolean - Use password hashing available in MySQL 4.1.1+ when authenticating. Default: true compress - boolean - Use connection compression? Default: false ssl - mixed - If boolean true, defaults listed below and default ciphers will be used, otherwise it must be an object with any of the following valid properties: Default: false key - string - Path to a client private key file in PEM format (if the key requires a passphrase and libmysqlclient was built with yaSSL (bundled Windows libraries are), an error will occur). Default: (none) cert - string - Path to a client certificate key file in PEM format. Default: (none) ca - string - Path to a file in PEM format that contains a list of trusted certificate authorities. Default: (none) capath - string - Path to a directory containing certificate authority certificate files in PEM format. Default: (none) cipher - string - A colon-delimited list of ciphers to use when connecting. Default: "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256:AES128-GCM-SHA256:RC4:HIGH:!MD5:!aNULL:!EDH" (if cipher is set to anything other than false or non-empty string) rejectUnauthorized - boolean - If true, the connection will be rejected if the Common Name value does not match that of the host name. Default: false local_infile - boolean - If true, will set "local-infile" for the client. Default: (none) NOTE: the server needs to have its own local-infile = 1 under the [mysql] and/or [mysqld] sections of my.cnf read_default_file - string - Provide a path to the my.cnf configuration file to be used by the client. Sets MYSQL_READ_DEFAULT_FILE option in the C client. Default: (none) FROM MAN PAGE: These options can be used to read a config file like /etc/my.cnf or ~/.my.cnf. By default MySQL's C client library doesn't use any config files unlike the client programs (mysql, mysqladmin, ...) that do, but outside of the C client library. Thus you need to explicitly request reading a config file... read_default_group - string - Provide the name of the group to be read in the my.cnf configuration file without the square brackets e.g. "client" for section [client] in my.cnf. If not set but "read_default_file" is set, the client tries to read from these groups: [client] or [client-server] or [client-mariadb]. Sets MYSQL_READ_DEFAULT_GROUP option in the C client. Default: (none) charset - string - The connection's charset. streamHWM - integer - A global highWaterMark to use for all result set streams for this connection. This value can also be supplied/overriden on a per-query basis.

query (< string >query[, < mixed >values[, < object >options]][, < _function_ >callback]) - mixed - Enqueues the given query and returns a Results object. values can be an object or array containing values to be used when replacing placeholders in query (see prepare()). If supplying options without values , you must pass null for values . If callback is supplied, all rows are buffered in memory and callback receives (err, rows) ( rows also contains an info object containing information about the result set, including metadata if requested). Valid options : useArray - boolean - When true , arrays are used to store row values instead of an object keyed on column names. (Note: using arrays performs much faster) metadata - boolean - When true , column metadata is also retrieved and available for each result set. hwm - integer - This is the highWaterMark of result set streams. If you supply a callback , this option has no effect.

prepare (< string >query) - function - Generates a re-usable function for query when it contains placeholders (can be simple ? position-based or named :foo_bar1 placeholders or any combination of the two). In the case that the function does contain placeholders, the generated function is cached per-connection if it is not already in the cache (currently the cache will hold at most 30 prepared queries). The returned function takes an object or array and returns the query with the placeholders replaced by the values in the object or array. Note: Every value is converted to a (utf8) string when filling the placeholders.

escape (< string >value) - string - Escapes value for use in queries. This method requires a live connection .

isMariaDB () - boolean - Returns true if the remote server is MariaDB.

abort ([< boolean >killConn][, < _function_ >callback]) - (void) - If killConn === true , then the current connection is killed (via a KILL xxxx query on a separate, temporary connection). Otherwise, just the currently running query is killed (via a KILL QUERY xxxx query on a separate, temporary connection). When killing just the currently running query, this method will have no effect if the query has already finished but is merely in the process of transferring results from the server to the client.

lastInsertId () - string - Returns the last inserted auto-increment id. If you insert multiple rows in a single query, then this value will return the auto-increment id of the first row, not the last.

serverVersion () - string - Returns a string containing the server version.

end () - (void) - Closes the connection once all queries in the queue have been executed.

destroy() - (void) - Closes the connection immediately, even if there are other queries still in the queue.

Client static properties

Column flags (in metadata): Client.NOT_NULL_FLAG : Field cannot be NULL Client.PRI_KEY_FLAG : Field is part of a primary key Client.UNIQUE_KEY_FLAG : Field is part of a unique key Client.MULTIPLE_KEY_FLAG : Field is part of a nonunique key Client.BLOB_FLAG : Field is a BLOB or TEXT (deprecated) Client.UNSIGNED_FLAG : Field has the UNSIGNED attribute Client.ZEROFILL_FLAG : Field has the ZEROFILL attribute Client.BINARY_FLAG : Field has the BINARY attribute Client.ENUM_FLAG : Field is an ENUM Client.AUTO_INCREMENT_FLAG : Field has the AUTO_INCREMENT attribute Client.TIMESTAMP_FLAG : Field is a TIMESTAMP (deprecated) Client.SET_FLAG : Field is a SET Client.NO_DEFAULT_VALUE_FLAG : Field has no default value Client.ON_UPDATE_NOW_FLAG : Field is set to NOW on UPDATE Client.PART_KEY_FLAG : Field is part of some key Client.NUM_FLAG : Field is numeric



Client static methods

escape (< string >value) - string - Escapes value for use in queries. This method does not take into account character encodings .

version() - string - Returns a string containing the libmariadbclient version number.

Results events

result (< ResultSetStream >res) - res represents a single result set.

error (< Error >err) - An error occurred while processing this set of results (the 'end' event will not be emitted).

end() - All queries in this result set finished successfully.

ResultSetStream is a standard streams2+ Readable object stream. Some things to note: