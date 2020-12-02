A JavaScript implementation of the Marching Squares algorithm featuring IsoLines and IsoBand computation.
The implementation computes iso lines (iso contours) or iso bands for rectangular 2-dimensional scalar fields and returns an array of (closed) paths that enclose the respective threshold(s). To speed-up computations when multiple iso lines/iso bands are required, the implementation makes use of a Quad-Tree data structure for fast look-ups of those cells in the scalar field that actually contribute to the iso line or iso band, respectively.
The source code of this module is available through github. This module is also available as an npm package.
While this module only consists of
ECMAScript 5 language elements, it already makes use of the
ECMAScript 6 module specification. To provide maximum compatibility and allow for loading with
node and web browsers, the library is bundled with rollup.js and
wrapped in a Universal Module Definition (UMD) API by default.
npm install marchingsquares
To (re-)build the distribution bundles run
rollup -c or
npm run-script build
Pre-compiled (minified) versions are available at the MarchingSquares.js release page.
In most cases, you may want to load the entire library to expose all implemented
algorithms at once. Alternatively, you may include only one of the
isoLines or
isoBands algorithms. In this case, however, you have to sacrifice the possibility
to pass pre-processed data to effectively circumvent redundant Quad-Tree construction
since the
QuadTree constructor will be unavailable.
The library exposes the following function attributes (see also API description)
MarchingSquaresJS = {
isoLines : function(data, threshold, options){},
isoBands : function(data, lowerBound, bandwidth, options){},
QuadTree : function(data){}
};
and can easily be integrated into your project (see below)
var MarchingSquaresJS = require('./marchingsquares.js');
The MarchingSquaresJS module works fine with the Asynchronous Module Definition (AMD) API. This enables easy integration with module loaders such as RequireJS
var MarchingSquaresJS = require('./marchingsquares-isobands.js');
To use the library in a web browser you simply load the library using the
<script>
tag to expose a global variable
MarchingSquaresJS:
<script src="marchingsquares.min.js"></script>
It is possible to require only one of the implementations,
isoLines or
isoBands,
by requiring the corresponding implementation directly, e.g.:
var MarchingSquaresJS = require('./marchingsquares-isobands.js');
or
<script src="marchingsquares-isobands.min.js"></script>
This creates the same object as before but without the
isoLines function.
function isoLines(data, threshold, options)
Compute iso lines and iso contours for a 2-dimensional scalar field and a (list of) thresholds.
|Parameter
|Description
data
|2-dimensional input data, i.e. the scalar field (must be array of arrays, or pre-processed data object obtained from
new QuadTree()). This parameter is mandatory.
threshold
|A constant numerical value (or array of numerical values) defining the curve function for the iso line(s). This parameter is mandatory
options
|An object with attributes allowing for changes in the behavior of this function (See below). This parameter is optional
threshold is a single scalar, an array of paths representing the iso lines for the given
threshold and input
data.
threshold is an array of scalars, an additional array layer wraps the individual arrays of
paths for each threshold value.
A single path is an array of coordinates where each coordinate, again, is an array with two entries
[ x, y ] denoting the
x and
y position, respectively.
Note, that the paths resemble linear Rings by default, i.e. they are closed and have identical first
and last coordinates. (see the
options parameter to change the output)
Furthermore, if all values at the border of the input data are below the threshold, a rectangular frame
path with coordinates
[ 0, 0 ], [0, rows], [cols, rows], [cols, 0], i.e. enclosing the entire scalar
field, will be added as first element of the returned array. Here, the values of
rows and
cols are
the number of rows and columns of the input data, respectively. To disable this behavior, the user may
pass the
options.noFrame=true.
function isoBands(data, lowerBound, bandWidth, options)
Compute iso bands for a 2-dimensional scalar field, a (list of) lowerBound(s), and a (list of) bandWidth(s).
|Parameter
|Description
data
|2-dimensional input data, i.e. the scalar field (must be array of arrays, or pre-processed data object obtained from
new QuadTree()). This parameter is mandatory.
lowerBound
|A constant numerical value (or array of numerical values) that define(s) the lower bound of the iso band. This parameter is mandatory.
bandWidth
|A constant numerical value (or array of numerical values) that defines the width(s) the iso band, i.e. the range of values. This parameter is mandatory.
options
|An object with attributes allowing for changes in the behavior of this function (See below). This parameter is optional.
lowerBound is a single scalar, an array of paths representing the iso lines which enclose the
iso band of size
bandWidth.
lowerBound is an array of scalars, an additional array layer wraps the individual arrays of paths
for each
threshold-
bandWidth pair. Note, that if
bandWidth is a scalar it will be applied to all
entries in the
lowerBound array.
A single path is an array of coordinates where each coordinate, again, is an array with two entries
[ x, y ]
denoting the
x and
y position, respectively.
Note, that the paths resemble linear Rings by default, i.e. they are closed and have identical first and last
coordinates. (see the
options parameter to change the output)
function QuadTree(data)
Pre-compute a Quad-Tree for the scalar field
data.
To speed-up consecutive calls of the
isoLines and
isoBands functions using the same scalar field
but different
threshold or
band levels, users can pass pre-processed data. The pre-processing
step essentially creates a Quad-Tree data structure for the scalar field, and glues it together with
the scalar field. Consequently, when passing pre-processed data, the
isoLines and
isoBands
functions do not need to create the same Quad-Tree (for the same scalar field) over and over again.
|Parameter
|Description
data
|2-dimensional input data (scalar field). This parameter is mandatory.
An object that glues together the scalar field
data and the corresponding pre-computed Quad-Tree.
This is a constructor function! Thus, to generate an object with pre-processed data, one
has to create a new
QuadTree object:
var prepData = new MarchingSquaresJS.QuadTree(data);
Furthermore, when passing pre-processed data to one of the
isoLines or
isoBands function, they
will always perform Quad-Tree look-ups to speed-up the computation, unless the
options.noQuadTree
flag is set.
The
options object may have the following fields:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default value
options.successCallback
|function
|A function called at the end of each iso line / iso band computation. It will be passed the
path array and the corresponding limit(s) (
threshold or
lowerBound, bandWidth) as first and second (third) arguments, respectively.
null
options.verbose
|bool
|Create
console.log() info messages before each major step of the algorithm
false
options.polygons
|bool
|If
true the function returns a list of path coordinates for individual polygons within each grid cell, if
false returns a list of path coordinates representing the outline of connected polygons.
false
options.linearRing
|bool
|If
true, the polygon paths are returned as linear rings, i.e. the first and last coordinate are identical indicating a closed path. Note, that for the
IsoLines implementation a value of
false reduces the output to iso lines that are not necessarily closed paths.
true
options.noQuadTree
|bool
|If
true, Quad-Tree optimization is deactivated no matter what the input is. Otherwise, the implementations make use of Quad-Tree optimization if the input demands for multiple iso lines/bands.
false
options.noFrame
|bool
|If
true, the iso line / iso contour algorithm omits the enclosing rectangular outer frame when all data points along the boundary of the scalar field are below the threshold. Otherwise, if necessary, the enclosing frame will be included for each threshold level as the very first returned path.
false
The
isoContour function was renamed to
isoLines with version
1.3.0 but still remains for backward compatibility reasons!
The
quadTree constructor function was renamed to
QuadTree with version
1.3.1 but remains for backward compatibility!
The iso band shown below should contain all values between
lowerBound and
upperBound.
var lowerBound = 2;
var upperBound = 3;
var data = [
[18, 13, 10, 9, 10, 13, 18],
[13, 8, 5, 4, 5, 8, 13],
[10, 5, 2, 1, 2, 5, 10],
[ 9, 4, 1, 12, 1, 4, 9],
[10, 5, 2, 1, 2, 5, 10],
[13, 8, 5, 4, 5, 8, 13],
[18, 13, 10, 9, 10, 13, 18],
[18, 13, 10, 9, 10, 13, 18]
];
var bandWidth = upperBound - lowerBound;
var band = MarchingSquaresJS.isoBands(data, lowerBound, bandWidth);
The return value,
band, is an array of closed polygons which includes all the points of the grid with values between the limiting iso lines:
[Array[21], Array[5]]
0: Array[21]
1: Array[5]
0: Array[2]
0: 2.3181818181818183
1: 3
length: 2
__proto__: Array[0]
1: Array[2]
0: 3
1: 2.3181818181818183
length: 2
__proto__: Array[0]
2: Array[2]
3: Array[2]
4: Array[2]
length: 5
__proto__: Array[0]
length: 2
__proto__: Array[0]
You can find more examples in the example/ directory.
MarchingSquaresJS is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Affero General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.
MarchingSquaresJS grants additional permissions under GNU Affero General Public License version 3 section 7. See LICENSE.md for details.
Copyright (c) 2015-2018 Ronny Lorenz ronny@tbi.univie.ac.at