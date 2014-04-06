marc

Markdown as a dynamic template engine

Markdown is a text-to-HTML conversion tool for web writers. With a plain easy-to-write text you can create a website, a blog, a todo list, a slideshow or even a project presentation (like I've done here on github). However it is mostly used to generate static content.

marc makes markdown a dynamic conversion engine with integrated templates that updates automatically when the underlying data changes. It also allows you to create filters or partials and makes easy to create content dynamically from a database.

Installation

marc works on both client and server side:

with component:

component install bredele/marc

with nodejs:

npm install marc

Command line

Install globally:

npm install -g marc

Usage : marc [<input>] [<output>] Examples: # pass an : $ marc .md .html

Usage

marc can be initialized with an optional data.

var marc = require ( 'marc' )(data);

Basic

marc generates html from markdown.

marc( 'I am using __markdown__.' );

Templating

marc is also a template engine! It makes markdown less static and allows you to substitute variables (double brackets {{}} with any data.

marc.set( 'label' , 'marc!' ); marc( 'I am using __markdown__ with {{label}}.' , true );

Dynamic

marc makes your markdown dynamic! It updates automatically when the underlying data changes.

marc( 'I am using __narkdown__ with {{label}}.' , function ( val ) { }); marc.set( 'label' , 'marc!' ); marc.set( 'label' , 'github' );

Features

Partials

marc allows you to use partials ( {> name } )

marc.partial( 'hello' , '__{{ label }}__!' ); marc( 'This is a partial: {> hello }.' , function ( val ) { }); marc.set( 'label' , 'hello world' );

Filters

marc allows you to apply filter(s) to your markdown in a unix-like fashion.

marc.filter( 'hello' , function ( str ) { return 'hello ' + str + '!' ; }); marc( '# {{ name } | hello}.' , true );

filters can be chained and reused multiple times.

Config

marc use marked and allows to set markdown options as following:

marc.config( 'sanitize' , true ); marc.config({ gfm : true , smartypants : true })

or get options:

marc.config( 'sanitize' );

API

General

Generate HTML from markdown.

marc( 'I am using __markdown__.' ); marc( 'hello __markdown__ with {{label}}' , true ); marc( 'hello __markdown__ with {{label}}' , function ( val ) { });

Second argument is optional (substitute template variables if truethy).

Add template filter.

marc.filter( 'hello' , function ( str ) { return 'hello ' + str + '!' ; }); marc( '# {{ label } | hello}' , true );

Second argument is a function and takes the template variable as argument.

Add partial.

marc.partial( 'hello' , '__{{ name }}__' ); marc( 'hello {> hello }' , true );

Set markdown options.

marc.config( 'sanitize' , 'true' ); marc.config({ sanitize : false , gfm : true });

or get options:

marc.config( 'sanitize' );

Datastore

marc is basically a mixin of datastore and exposes its entire api through the option marc.data . Here's an example of computed property:

marc.data.compute( 'name' , function ( ) { return this .firstName + ' ' + this .lastName; });

However, marc overrides some of the most used store handler such as get and set just for the beauty of code.

Set an attribute name with data object.

object store:

marc.set( 'nickname' , 'bredele' );

Or update data:

marc.set({ nickname : 'olivier' , lastname : 'wietrich' });

Get an attribute name .

marc.get( 'nickname' );

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.