This package has moved and is now available at @rollup/plugin-babel. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.
Seamless integration between Rollup and Babel.
If you're using Babel to transpile your ES6/7 code and Rollup to generate a standalone bundle, you have a couple of options:
Both approaches have disadvantages – in the first case, on top of the additional configuration complexity, you may end up with Babel's helpers (like
classCallCheck) repeated throughout your code (once for each module where the helpers are used). In the second case, transpiling is likely to be slower, because transpiling a large bundle is much more work for Babel than transpiling a set of small files.
Either way, you have to worry about a place to put the intermediate files, and getting sourcemaps to behave becomes a royal pain.
Using Rollup with rollup-plugin-babel makes the process far easier.
babel 7.x
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-babel@latest
babel 6.x
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-babel@3
rollup)
rollup.config.js (docs):
import babel from 'rollup-plugin-babel';
import pkg from './package.json';
const config = {
input: 'src/index.js',
output: [
{
file: pkg.module,
format: 'esm',
},
],
plugins: [babel()],
};
export default config;
import { rollup } from 'rollup';
import babel from 'rollup-plugin-babel';
rollup({
input: 'main.js',
plugins: [
babel({
exclude: 'node_modules/**'
})
]
}).then(...)
All options are as per the Babel documentation, plus the following:
options.externalHelpers: a boolean value indicating whether to bundle in the Babel helpers
options.include and
options.exclude: each a minimatch pattern, or array of minimatch patterns, which determine which files are transpiled by Babel (by default, all files are transpiled)
options.externalHelpersWhitelist: an array which gives explicit control over which babelHelper functions are allowed in the bundle (by default, every helper is allowed)
options.extensions: an array of file extensions that Babel should transpile (by default the Babel defaults of .js, .jsx, .es6, .es, .mjs. are used)
Babel will respect
.babelrc files – this is generally the best place to put your configuration.
Ideally, you should only be transforming your source code, rather than running all of your external dependencies through Babel – hence the
exclude: 'node_modules/**' in the example above. If you have a dependency that exposes untranspiled ES6 source code that doesn't run in your target environment, then you may need to break this rule, but it often causes problems with unusual
.babelrc files or mismatched versions of Babel.
We encourage library authors not to distribute code that uses untranspiled ES6 features (other than modules) for this reason. Consumers of your library should not have to transpile your ES6 code, any more than they should have to transpile your CoffeeScript, ClojureScript or TypeScript.
Use
babelrc: false to prevent Babel from using local (i.e. to your external dependencies)
.babelrc files, relying instead on the configuration you pass in.
In some cases Babel uses helpers to avoid repeating chunks of code – for example, if you use the
class keyword, it will use a
classCallCheck function to ensure that the class is instantiated correctly.
By default, those helpers will be inserted at the top of the file being transformed, which can lead to duplication. This rollup plugin automatically deduplicates those helpers, keeping only one copy of each one used in the output bundle. Rollup will combine the helpers in a single block at the top of your bundle. To achieve the same in Babel 6 you must use the
external-helpers plugin.
Alternatively, if you know what you're doing, you can use the
transform-runtime plugin. If you do this, use
runtimeHelpers: true:
rollup.rollup({
...,
plugins: [
babel({ runtimeHelpers: true })
]
}).then(...)
By default
externalHelpers option is set to
false so babel helpers will be included in your bundle.
If you do not wish the babel helpers to be included in your bundle at all (but instead reference the global
babelHelpers object), you may set the
externalHelpers option to
true:
rollup.rollup({
...,
plugins: [
babel({
plugins: ['external-helpers'],
externalHelpers: true
})
]
}).then(...)
This is not needed for Babel 7 - it knows automatically that Rollup understands ES modules & that it shouldn't use any module transform with it. The section below describes what needs to be done for Babel 6.
The
env preset includes the transform-es2015-modules-commonjs plugin, which converts ES6 modules to CommonJS – preventing Rollup from working. Since Babel 6.3 it's possible to deactivate module transformation with
"modules": false. So there is no need to use the old workaround with
babel-preset-es2015-rollup, that will work for Babel <6.13. Rollup will throw an error if this is incorrectly configured.
However, setting
modules: false in your
.babelrc may conflict if you are using
babel-register. To work around this, specify
babelrc: false in your rollup config. This allows Rollup to bypass your
.babelrc file. In order to use the
env preset, you will also need to specify it with
modules: false option:
plugins: [
babel({
babelrc: false,
presets: [['env', { modules: false }]],
}),
];
The following applies to Babel 6 only. If you're using Babel 5, do
npm i -D rollup-plugin-babel@1, as version 2 and above no longer supports Babel 5
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-babel@3 babel-preset-env babel-plugin-external-helpers
// .babelrc
{
"presets": [
[
"env",
{
"modules": false
}
]
],
"plugins": [
"external-helpers"
]
}
rollup-plugin-babel exposes a plugin-builder utility that allows users to add custom handling of Babel's configuration for each file that it processes.
.custom accepts a callback that will be called with the loader's instance of
babel so that tooling can ensure that it using exactly the same
@babel/core instance as the loader itself.
It's main purpose is to allow other tools for configuration of transpilation without forcing people to add extra configuration but still allow for using their own babelrc / babel config files.
import babel from 'rollup-plugin-babel';
export default babel.custom(babelCore => {
function myPlugin() {
return {
visitor: {},
};
}
return {
// Passed the plugin options.
options({ opt1, opt2, ...pluginOptions }) {
return {
// Pull out any custom options that the plugin might have.
customOptions: { opt1, opt2 },
// Pass the options back with the two custom options removed.
pluginOptions,
};
},
config(cfg /* Passed Babel's 'PartialConfig' object. */, { code, customOptions }) {
if (cfg.hasFilesystemConfig()) {
// Use the normal config
return cfg.options;
}
return {
...cfg.options,
plugins: [
...(cfg.options.plugins || []),
// Include a custom plugin in the options.
myPlugin,
],
};
},
result(result, { code, customOptions, config, transformOptions }) {
return {
...result,
code: result.code + '\n// Generated by some custom plugin',
};
},
};
});
MIT