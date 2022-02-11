A light JavaScript library to create integrated 2D/3D maps.
maptalks.js was born for a map-centric project to help YUM! China (the most successful food chain in China) manage and analyze spatial data all over the country for choosing locations of new KFC and PizzaHut restaurants. After verified in many projects of government depts and enterprises, we are glad to open source it, and hoping it can help you deliver better mapping projects.
maptalks is well tested against IE9, IE10, IE11, Firefox and Chrome by more than 1.6K test cases running on CI services.
Download the lastest release and load it in your HTML page like:
<link href="path/to/maptalks.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<script src="path/to/maptalks.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/maptalks/dist/maptalks.min.css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/maptalks/dist/maptalks.min.js"></script>
npm install maptalks --save
It's easy and joyful to write plugins for maptalks, please check out the tutorials and begin to develop your own. And you are welcome to share your work with us.
We warmly welcome any kind of contributions including issue reportings, pull requests, documentation corrections, feature requests and any other helps.
Please read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose fixes and improvements, and how to test your changes to maptalks.
Maptalks is built on the shoulders of giants. Please refer to ACKNOWLEDGEMENT for details.