A node.js based Vector Tile to Braille and ASCII renderer for xterm-compatible terminals.
$ telnet mapscii.me
If you're on Windows, use the open source telnet client PuTTY to connect.
With a modern node installation available, just start it with
npx mapscii
If you haven't already got Node.js >= version 10, then go get it.
npm install -g mapscii
If you're on OSX, or get an error about file permissions, you may need to do
sudo npm install -g mapscii
In any of the supported Linux distros:
sudo snap install mapscii
(This snap is maintained by @nathanhaines)
This is pretty simple too.
mapscii
If your terminal supports mouse events you can drag the map and use your scroll wheel to zoom in and out.
x256 for converting RGB values to closest xterm-256 color code
term-mouse for mouse handling
keypress for input handling
string-width to determine visual string lengths
vector-tile for VectorTile parsing
pbf for Protobuf decoding
mbtiles for MBTiles parsing
earcut for polygon triangulation
rbush for 2D spatial indexing of geo and label data
bresenham for line point calculations
simplify-js for polyline simplifications
node-fetch for HTTP requests
env-paths to determine where to persist downloaded tiles
MapSCII
GeoJSON support via geojson-vt
CLI support
mouse control
Styler
Renderer
TileSource
OpenStreetMap is open data, licensed under the Open Data Commons Open Database License (ODbL) by the OpenStreetMap Foundation (OSMF).
You are free to copy, distribute, transmit and adapt our data, as long as you credit OpenStreetMap and its contributors. If you alter or build upon our data, you may distribute the result only under the same licence. The full legal code explains your rights and responsibilities.
The cartography in our map tiles, and our documentation, are licenced under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 licence (CC BY-SA).