Mappy Breakpoints is a breakpoint mixin I have hacked together to streamline web development when using a Sass map to hold the breakpoint plugin. Here's why I made this mixin
Here's a quick example. Say you have a breakpoints map and you want to grab do a
min-width query for
small and
max-width query for
large.
$breakpoints: (
'small': 320px,
'large': 920px
);
@include mappy-bp(small large) {
// stuff here
}
This will automatically create a media query plus convert it into em at the same time. It will also minus off 1px from the
max-width query to ensure that your breakpoints don't overlap each other.
/* output */
@media all and (min-width: 20em) and (max-width: 57.4375em) {
// stuff
}
You can install mappy-breakpoints via Bower
$ bower install mappy-breakpoints --save
Then import it in your stylesheet:
// scss
@import "path-to-bower_components/mappy-breakpoints/mappy-breakpoints";
You can also install mappy-breakpoints via NPM as well
$ npm install mappy-breakpoints --save
Alternatively, you can download this mixin add import it directly into your stylesheet.
Mappy-breakpoints takes in 4 arguments. Only the first one is mandatory. The rest are optional and come with some defaults.
@import mappy-bp(<$queries>, [<$type>, <$query-fallback>, <$breakpoints>]) {
// stuff here
}
Most of the time you'll only be working with the
$queries argument. Take a look at the queries section for more info.
mappy-query is a mixin that allows you to use any
mappy-bp query repeatedly across your site. It requires you to have a
$mappy-queries map.
This
$mappy-queries map can contain any valid
mappy-bp values, even if you use identifiers from the
breakpoints map.
$breakpoints: (
small: 480px,
large: 800px
)
// You can use and valid arguments inserted into mappy-bp as the map values. Any of the following would do
$mappy-queries: (
phone: mappy-bp(h max-height small), // media all and (max-height: 29.9375em)
tablet: mappy-bp(small large), // @media all and (min-width 30em) and (max-width: 49.375em)
desktop: mappy-bp(960px 1200px), // media all and (min-width: 60em) and (max-width: 74.9375em)
change-type: mappy-bp(small, $type: screen) // media screen and (min-width: 30em)
)
Once you have the query stored in the
$mappy-queries map, you can use it anywhere with the
mappy-query mixin.
@include mappy-query(tablet) {
// stuff
}
/* output */
@media all and (min-width: 30em) and (max-width: 49.9375em) {
// stuff
}
Mappy-breakpoints focuses on three types of queries.
min-width and
max-width)
min-height and
max-height)
Width queries are the most common type of queries. You can call for width queries by simply entering the map key or the breakpoint.
Mappy breakpoints will also automatically convert the queries into the
em.
If only one value is provided, mappy-breakpoints will produce a
min-width query.
// Min Width Query
// ---------------
@include mappy-bp(small) {
// stuff
}
// Translates into
@media all and (min-width: 20em) {
// stuff
}
If a two values are provided, mappy-breakpoints will produce a
min-width and
max-width query.
// Min Width And Max Width Query
// -----------------------------
@include mappy-bp(small 920px) {
// stuff
}
// Translates into
@media all and (min-width: 20em) and (max-width: 57.4375em) {
//stuff
}
If a
max-width or
max string is provided,
mappy-breakpoints() will produce a
max-width query.
// Max Width Query
// ---------------
// You can also use `max` instead of `max-width`
@include mappy-bp(max-width 320px) {
// stuff
}
// Translates into
@media all and (max-width: 19.9375em) {
// stuff
}
Height queries in Mappy Breakpoints are set up with the
h or
height string. The following two arguments will be exactly the same as width queries. The only difference is that they output
min-height and
max-height.
It can use the same
$breakpoints map as well.
// Min Height Query
// ---------------
@include mappy-bp(h small) {
// stuff
}
// Translates into
@media all and (min-height: 20em) {
// stuff
}
// Min Height And Max Height Query
// -----------------------------
@include mappy-bp(h small 920px) {
// stuff
}
// Translates into
@media all and (min-height: 20em) and (max-height: 57.4375em) {
//stuff
}
If a
max-height or
max string is provided,
mappy-breakpoints() will produce a
max-height query.
// Max Height Query
// ---------------
// You can also use `max` instead of `max-height`
@include mappy-bp(max-height 320px) {
// stuff
}
// Translates into
@media all and (max-height: 19.9375em) {
// stuff
}
Other queries can be written in a key value format, without the parenthesis or colon.
@include mappy-bp(orientation portrait) {
// stuff
}
// Translates into
@media all and (orientation: portrait) {
// stuff
}
All 3 types of queries can be combined to form one complex query. Write it in order as follows:
1) Width Queries 2) Height Queries 3) Other (key value) queries
@include mappy-bp(small large h 320px 920px orientation portrait) {
// stuff
}
// Translates into
@media all and (min-width: 20em) and (max-width: 57.4375em) and (min-height: 20em) and (max-height: 57.4375em) and (orientation: portrait) {
// stuff
}
$type determines media-type. Any valid string can be used here. If type is set to
@media print and.. {
// stuff
}
$query-fallback provides an extra class for any browsers that do not support media queries (IE 8 I'm looking at you). Since most browsers support media queries now, this shouldn't be too much of a problem, but is still here incase someone needs it.
if
$query-fallback is set to the
'ie8 string, then mappy breakpoints create produce an
.ie8 class for the query.
.ie8 .selector {
// stuff
}
Finally,
$breakpoints determines which map to use for the width and height queries. It defaults to
$breakpoints.