Mappy Breakpoints, A Breakpoint Mixin that uses Sass Maps

Mappy Breakpoints is a breakpoint mixin I have hacked together to streamline web development when using a Sass map to hold the breakpoint plugin. Here's why I made this mixin

Here's a quick example. Say you have a breakpoints map and you want to grab do a min-width query for small and max-width query for large .

$breakpoints : ( 'small' : 320px , 'large' : 920px ); @ include mappy-bp(small large) { }

This will automatically create a media query plus convert it into em at the same time. It will also minus off 1px from the max-width query to ensure that your breakpoints don't overlap each other.

@ media all and (min-width: 20em ) and (max-width: 57.4375em ) { // stuff }

Installation

You can install mappy-breakpoints via Bower

$ bower install mappy-breakpoints --save

Then import it in your stylesheet:

@ import "path-to-bower_components/mappy-breakpoints/mappy-breakpoints" ;

You can also install mappy-breakpoints via NPM as well

$ npm install mappy-breakpoints --save

Alternatively, you can download this mixin add import it directly into your stylesheet.

Usage

Mappy-breakpoints takes in 4 arguments. Only the first one is mandatory. The rest are optional and come with some defaults.

@ import mappy-bp(< $queries >, [< $type >, < $query-fallback >, < $breakpoints >]) { }

Most of the time you'll only be working with the $queries argument. Take a look at the queries section for more info.

mappy-query is a mixin that allows you to use any mappy-bp query repeatedly across your site. It requires you to have a $mappy-queries map.

This $mappy-queries map can contain any valid mappy-bp values, even if you use identifiers from the breakpoints map.

$breakpoints : ( small: 480px , large: 800px ) // You can use and valid arguments inserted into mappy-bp as the map values. Any of the following would do $mappy-queries : ( phone: mappy-bp(h max-height small), // media all and (max-height: 29.9375em ) tablet: mappy-bp(small large), // @media all and (min-width 30em ) and (max-width: 49.375em ) desktop: mappy-bp( 960px 1200px ), // media all and (min-width: 60em ) and (max-width: 74.9375em ) change-type: mappy-bp(small, $type : screen) // media screen and (min-width: 30em ) )

Once you have the query stored in the $mappy-queries map, you can use it anywhere with the mappy-query mixin.

@ include mappy-query(tablet) { }

@ media all and (min-width: 30em ) and (max-width: 49.9375em ) { // stuff }

Queries

Mappy-breakpoints focuses on three types of queries.

width queries ( min-width and max-width ) height queries ( min-height and max-height ) The rest.

Width Queries

Width queries are the most common type of queries. You can call for width queries by simply entering the map key or the breakpoint.

Mappy breakpoints will also automatically convert the queries into the em .

If only one value is provided, mappy-breakpoints will produce a min-width query.

@ include mappy-bp(small) { } @ media all and (min-width: 20em) { }

If a two values are provided, mappy-breakpoints will produce a min-width and max-width query.

@ include mappy-bp(small 920px) { } @ media all and (min-width: 20em) and (max-width: 57.4375em) { }

If a max-width or max string is provided, mappy-breakpoints() will produce a max-width query.

@ include mappy-bp(max-width 320px) { } @ media all and (max-width: 19.9375em) { }

Height Queries

Height queries in Mappy Breakpoints are set up with the h or height string. The following two arguments will be exactly the same as width queries. The only difference is that they output min-height and max-height .

It can use the same $breakpoints map as well.

@ include mappy-bp(h small) { } @ media all and (min-height: 20em) { } @ include mappy-bp(h small 920px) { } @ media all and (min-height: 20em) and (max-height: 57.4375em) { }

If a max-height or max string is provided, mappy-breakpoints() will produce a max-height query.

@ include mappy-bp(max-height 320px) { } @ media all and (max-height: 19.9375em) { }

Other Queries

Other queries can be written in a key value format, without the parenthesis or colon.

@ include mappy-bp(orientation portrait) { } @ media all and (orientation: portrait) { }

Using All 3 Types of queries together.

All 3 types of queries can be combined to form one complex query. Write it in order as follows:

1) Width Queries 2) Height Queries 3) Other (key value) queries

@ include mappy-bp(small large h 320px 920px orientation portrait) { } @ media all and (min-width: 20em) and (max-width: 57.4375em) and (min-height: 20em) and (max-height: 57.4375em) and (orientation: portrait) { }

Optional Arguments.

$type determines media-type. Any valid string can be used here. If type is set to print , then mappy-breakpoints will produce a print query.

@ media print and.. { // stuff }

$query-fallback provides an extra class for any browsers that do not support media queries (IE 8 I'm looking at you). Since most browsers support media queries now, this shouldn't be too much of a problem, but is still here incase someone needs it.

if $query-fallback is set to the 'ie8 string, then mappy breakpoints create produce an .ie8 class for the query.

.ie8 .selector { // stuff }

Finally, $breakpoints determines which map to use for the width and height queries. It defaults to $breakpoints .

Changelog

Added Mappy-query function for #4

Fixed error "Incompatible units: ‘em’ and ‘px/px’"