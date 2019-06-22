mappet

Lightweight, composable mappers for object transformations/normalization.

npm i -S mappet

Use cases

Fault tolerant object transformations, no more Cannot read property of undefined .

. Normalizing API responses shape and key names e.g. to camelCase or flattening nested payloads

Preparing nested API request payloads from flat form data

Filtering object entries e.g. omitting entries with undefined value

value Per field modifications e.g. null to empty string to make React inputs happy

Examples

Basic

Simple value to value transformation

const schema = { firstName : "first_name" , cardNumber : "card.number" , }; const mapper = mappet(schema); const source = { first_name : "Michal" , last_name : "Zalecki" , card : { number : "5555-5555-5555-4444" , }, }; const result = mapper(source);

Mapping values

Schema entries can be also option objects of path , modifier , and include . Modifier accepts selected value and original source object.

const formatDate = ( date, source ) => moment(date).format(source.country === "us" ? "MM/DD/YY" : "DD/MM/YY" ); const upperCase = v => v.toUpperCase(); const schema = { country : { path : "country" , modifier : upperCase }, date : { path : "date" , modifier : formatDate }, }; const mapper = mappet(schema); const source = { country : "gb" , date : "2016-07-30" , }; const result = mapper(source);

Filtering entries

Using include you can control which values should be keept and what dropped.

const isGift = ( value, source ) => source.isGift; const schema = { quantity : [ "quantity" ], message : { path : "giftMessage" , include : isGift }, remind_before_renewing : { path : "remindBeforeRenewingGift" , include : isGift }, }; const mapper = mappet(schema); const source = { quantity : 3 , isGift : false , giftMessage : "All best!" , remindBeforeRenewingGift : true , }; const result = mapper(source);

Composing mappers

Mappers are just closures. It's easy to combine them using modifiers.

const userSchema = { firstName : "first_name" , lastName : "last_name" , }; const userMapper = mappet(userSchema); const usersSchema = { totalCount : "total_count" , users : { path : "items" , modifier : users => users.map(userMapper) }, }; const usersMapper = mappet(usersSchema); const source = { total_count : 5 , items : [ { first_name : "Michal" , last_name : "Zalecki" }, { first_name : "John" , last_name : "Doe" }, ], }; const result = usersMapper(source);

Strict mode

Mappers in strict mode will throw exception when value is not found on source object.

const schema = { firstName : "first_name" , lastName : "last_name" , }; const mapper = mappet(schema, { strict : true }); const source = { first_name : "Michal" , }; const result = mapper(source);

You can specify mapper name for easier debugging.

const userMapper = mappet(schema, { strictMode : true , name : "User Mapper" }); const user = mapper(source);

Greedy mode

Mappers in greedy mode will copy all properties from source object.

const schema = { last_name : { path : "last_name" , modifier : str => str.toUpperCase() }, }; const mapper = mappet(schema, { greedy : true }); const source = { first_name : "Michal" , last_name : "Zalecki" , email : "example@michalzalecki.com" , }; const actual = mapper(source);

