openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
map

mappet

by Michał Załęcki
4.3.1 (see all)

Lightweight, composable mappers for object transformations/normalization

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

411

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mappet

CircleCI

Lightweight, composable mappers for object transformations/normalization.

API Docs | Examples

Installation (npm)

npm i -S mappet

Use cases

  • Fault tolerant object transformations, no more Cannot read property of undefined.
  • Normalizing API responses shape and key names e.g. to camelCase or flattening nested payloads
  • Preparing nested API request payloads from flat form data
  • Filtering object entries e.g. omitting entries with undefined value
  • Per field modifications e.g. null to empty string to make React inputs happy

Examples

Basic

Simple value to value transformation

const schema = {
  firstName: "first_name",
  cardNumber: "card.number",
};
const mapper = mappet(schema);
const source = {
  first_name: "Michal",
  last_name: "Zalecki",
  card: {
    number: "5555-5555-5555-4444",
  },
};
const result = mapper(source);
// {
//   firstName: "Michal",
//   cardNumber: "5555-5555-5555-4444",
// }

Mapping values

Schema entries can be also option objects of path, modifier, and include. Modifier accepts selected value and original source object.

const formatDate = (date, source) => moment(date).format(source.country === "us" ? "MM/DD/YY" : "DD/MM/YY");
const upperCase = v => v.toUpperCase();

const schema = {
  country: { path: "country", modifier: upperCase },
  date: { path: "date", modifier: formatDate },
};
const mapper = mappet(schema);
const source = {
  country: "gb",
  date: "2016-07-30",
};
const result = mapper(source);
// {
//   country: "GB",
//   date: "30/07/16",
// }

Filtering entries

Using include you can control which values should be keept and what dropped.

const isGift = (value, source) => source.isGift;

const schema = {
  quantity: ["quantity"],
  message: { path: "giftMessage", include: isGift },
  remind_before_renewing: { path: "remindBeforeRenewingGift", include: isGift },
};
const mapper = mappet(schema);
const source = {
  quantity: 3,
  isGift: false,
  giftMessage: "All best!",
  remindBeforeRenewingGift: true,
};
const result = mapper(source);
// {
//   quantity: 3,
// };

Composing mappers

Mappers are just closures. It's easy to combine them using modifiers.

const userSchema = {
  firstName: "first_name",
  lastName: "last_name",
};
const userMapper = mappet(userSchema);

const usersSchema = {
  totalCount: "total_count",
  users: { path: "items", modifier: users => users.map(userMapper) },
};
const usersMapper = mappet(usersSchema);

const source = {
  total_count: 5,
  items: [
    { first_name: "Michal", last_name: "Zalecki" },
    { first_name: "John", last_name: "Doe" },
  ],
};
const result = usersMapper(source);
// {
//   totalCount: 5,
//   users: [
//     { firstName: "Michal", lastName: "Zalecki" },
//     { firstName: "John", lastName: "Doe" },
//   ],
// }

Strict mode

Mappers in strict mode will throw exception when value is not found on source object.

const schema = {
  firstName: "first_name",
  lastName: "last_name",
};
const mapper = mappet(schema, { strict: true });
const source = {
  first_name: "Michal",
};
const result = mapper(source);
// Uncaught Mappet: last_name not found

You can specify mapper name for easier debugging.

const userMapper = mappet(schema, { strictMode: true, name: "User Mapper" });
const user = mapper(source);
// Uncaught User Mapper: last_name not found

Greedy mode

Mappers in greedy mode will copy all properties from source object.

const schema = {
  last_name: { path: "last_name", modifier: str => str.toUpperCase() },
};
const mapper = mappet(schema, { greedy: true });
const source = {
  first_name: "Michal",
  last_name: "Zalecki",
  email: "example@michalzalecki.com",
};
const actual = mapper(source);
// {
//   first_name: "Michal",
//   last_name: "ZALECKI",
//   email: "example@michalzalecki.com",
// }

See tests for more examples.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial