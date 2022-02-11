Mappersmith is a lightweight rest client for node.js and the browser. It creates a client for your API, gathering all configurations into a single place, freeing your code from HTTP configurations.
npm install mappersmith --save
or
yarn add mappersmith
Download the tag/latest version from the dist folder.
Install the dependencies
yarn
Build
yarn build
yarn release # for minified version
To create a client for your API you will need to provide a simple manifest. If your API reside in the same domain as your app you can skip the
host configuration. Each resource has a name and a list of methods with its definitions, like:
import forge from 'mappersmith'
const github = forge({
clientId: 'github',
host: 'https://status.github.com',
resources: {
Status: {
current: { path: '/api/status.json' },
messages: { path: '/api/messages.json' },
lastMessage: { path: '/api/last-message.json' }
}
}
})
github.Status.lastMessage().then((response) => {
console.log(`status: ${response.data()}`)
})
If you are using commonjs, your
require should look like:
const forge = require('mappersmith').default
Each resource has a name and a list of methods with its definitions. A method definition can have host, path, method, headers, params, bodyAttr, headersAttr and authAttr. Example:
const client = forge({
resources: {
User: {
all: { path: '/users' },
// {id} is a dynamic segment and will be replaced by the parameter "id"
// when called
byId: { path: '/users/{id}' },
// {group} is also a dynamic segment but it has default value "general"
byGroup: { path: '/users/groups/{group}', params: { group: 'general' } },
// {market?} is an optional dynamic segment. If called without a value
// for the "market" parameter, {market?} will be removed from the path
// including any prefixing "/".
// This example: '/{market?}/users' => '/users'
count: { path: '/{market?}/users' } }
},
Blog: {
// The HTTP method can be configured through the `method` key, and a default
// header "X-Special-Header" has been configured for this resource
create: { method: 'post', path: '/blogs', headers: { 'X-Special-Header': 'value' } },
// There are no restrictions for dynamic segments and HTTP methods
addComment: { method: 'put', path: '/blogs/{id}/comment' },
// `queryParamAlias` will map parameter names to their alias when
// constructing the query string
bySubject: { path: '/blogs', queryParamAlias: { subjectId: 'subject_id' } },
// `path` is a function to map passed params to a custom path
byDate: { path: ({date}) => `${date.getYear()}/${date.getMonth()}/${date.getDate()}` }
}
}
})
If your method doesn't require any parameter, you can just call it without them:
client.User
.all() // https://my.api.com/users
.then((response) => console.log(response.data()))
.catch((response) => console.error(response.data()))
Every parameter that doesn't match a pattern
{parameter-name} in path will be sent as part of the query string:
client.User.all({ active: true }) // https://my.api.com/users?active=true
When a method requires a parameters and the method is called without it, Mappersmith will raise an error:
client.User.byId(/* missing id */)
// throw '[Mappersmith] required parameter missing (id), "/users/{id}" cannot be resolved'
You can optionally set
parameterEncoder: yourEncodingFunction to change the default encoding function for parameters. This is useful when you are calling an endpoint which for example requires not encoded characters like
: that are otherwise encoded by the default behaviour of the
encodeURIComponent function (external documentation).
const client = forge({
host: 'https://custom-host.com',
parameterEncoder: yourEncodingFunction,
resources: { ... }
})
It is possible to configure default parameters for your resources, just use the key
params in the definition. It will replace params in the URL or include query strings.
If we call
client.User.byGroup without any params it will default
group to "general"
client.User.byGroup() // https://my.api.com/users/groups/general
And, of course, we can override the defaults:
client.User.byGroup({ group: 'cool' }) // https://my.api.com/users/groups/cool
Sometimes the expected format of your query parameters doesn't match that of your codebase. For example, maybe you're using
camelCase in your code but the API you are calling expects
snake_case. In that case, set
queryParamAlias in the definition to an object that describes a mapping between your input parameter and the desired output format.
This mapping will not be applied to params in the URL.
client.Blog.all({ subjectId: 10 }) // https://my.api.com/blogs?subject_id=10
To send values in the request body (usually for POST, PUT or PATCH methods) you will use the special parameter
body:
client.Blog.create({
body: {
title: 'Title',
tags: ['party', 'launch']
}
})
By default, it will create a urlencoded version of the object (
title=Title&tags[]=party&tags[]=launch). If the body used is not an object it will use the original value. If
body is not possible as a special parameter for your API you can configure it through the param
bodyAttr:
// ...
{
create: { method: 'post', path: '/blogs', bodyAttr: 'payload' }
}
// ...
client.Blog.create({
payload: {
title: 'Title',
tags: ['party', 'launch']
}
})
NOTE: It's possible to post body as JSON, check the EncodeJsonMiddleware below for more information
NOTE: The
bodyAttr param can be set at manifest level.
To define headers in the method call use the parameter
headers:
client.User.all({ headers: { Authorization: 'token 1d1435k' } })
If
headers is not possible as a special parameter for your API you can configure it through the param
headersAttr:
// ...
{
all: { path: '/users', headersAttr: 'h' }
}
// ...
client.User.all({ h: { Authorization: 'token 1d1435k' } })
NOTE: The
headersAttr param can be set at manifest level.
To define credentials for basic auth use the parameter
auth:
client.User.all({ auth: { username: 'bob', password: 'bob' } })
The available attributes are:
username and
password.
This will set an
Authorization header. This can still be overridden by custom headers.
If
auth is not possible as a special parameter for your API you can configure it through the param
authAttr:
// ...
{
all: { path: '/users', authAttr: 'secret' }
}
// ...
client.User.all({ secret: { username: 'bob', password: 'bob' } })
NOTE: A default basic auth can be configured with the use of the BasicAuthMiddleware, check the middleware section below for more information.
NOTE: The
authAttr param can be set at manifest level.
To define the number of milliseconds before the request times out use the parameter
timeout:
client.User.all({ timeout: 1000 })
If
timeout is not possible as a special parameter for your API you can configure it through the param
timeoutAttr:
// ...
{
all: { path: '/users', timeoutAttr: 'maxWait' }
}
// ...
client.User.all({ maxWait: 500 })
NOTE: A default timeout can be configured with the use of the TimeoutMiddleware, check the middleware section below for more information.
NOTE: The
timeoutAttr param can be set at manifest level.
There are some cases where a resource method resides in another host, in those cases you can use the
host key to configure a new host:
// ...
{
all: { path: '/users', host: 'http://old-api.com' }
}
// ...
client.User.all() // http://old-api.com/users
In case you need to overwrite the host for a specific call, you can do so through the param
host:
// ...
{
all: { path: '/users', host: 'http://old-api.com' }
}
// ...
client.User.all({ host: 'http://very-old-api.com' }) // http://very-old-api.com/users
If
host is not possible as a special parameter for your API, you can configure it through the param
hostAttr:
// ...
{
all: { path: '/users', hostAttr: 'baseUrl' }
}
// ...
client.User.all({ baseUrl: 'http://very-old-api.com' }) // http://very-old-api.com/users
NOTE: Since version
2.34.0 you need to also use
allowResourceHostOverride: true, example:
const client = forge({
host: 'https://new-host.com',
allowResourceHostOverride: true,
resources: {
User: {
all: { path: '/users', host: 'https://old-host.com }
}
}
})
Whenever using host overrides, be diligent about how you pass parameters to your resource methods. If you spread unverified attributes, you might open your server to SSR attacks.
If the data being fetched is in binary form, such as a PDF, you may add the
binary key, and set it to true. The response data will then be a Buffer in NodeJS, and a Blob in the browser.
// ...
{
report: { path: '/report.pdf', binary: true }
}
// ...
Mappersmith does not apply any polyfills, it depends on a native Promise implementation to be supported. If your environment doesn't support Promises, please apply the polyfill first. One option can be then/promises
In some cases it is not possible to use/assign the global
Promise constant, for those cases you can define the promise implementation used by Mappersmith.
For example, using the project rsvp.js (a tiny implementation of Promises/A+):
import RSVP from 'rsvp'
import { configs } from 'mappersmith'
configs.Promise = RSVP.Promise
All
Promise references in Mappersmith use
configs.Promise. The default value is the global Promise.
Mappersmith will provide an instance of its own
Response object to the promises. This object has the methods:
request() - Returns the original Request
status() - Returns the status number
success() - Returns true for status greater than 200 and lower than 400
headers() - Returns an object with all headers, keys in lower case
header(name) - Returns the value of the header
data() - Returns the response data, if
Content-Type is
application/json it parses the response and returns an object
error() - Returns the last error instance that caused the request to fail or
null
The behavior between your client and the API can be customized with middleware. A middleware is a function which returns an object with two methods: request and response.
The
prepareRequest method receives a function which returns a
Promise resolving the Request. This function must return a
Promise resolving the request. The method
enhance can be used to generate a new request based on the previous one.
The
response method receives a function which returns a
Promise resolving the Response. This function must return a
Promise resolving the Response. The method
enhance can be used to generate a new response based on the previous one.
const MyMiddleware = () => ({
prepareRequest(next) {
return next().then(request => request.enhance({
headers: { 'x-special-request': '->' }
}))
},
response(next) {
return next().then((response) => response.enhance({
headers: { 'x-special-response': '<-' }
}))
}
})
⚠️
setContext is not safe for concurrent use, and shouldn't be used!
Why is it not safe? Basically, the setContext function mutates a global state (see here), hence it is the last call to setContext that decides its global value. Which leads to a race condition when handling concurrent requests.
It can, optionally, receive
resourceName,
resourceMethod, #context,
clientId and
mockRequest. Example:
const MyMiddleware = ({ resourceName, resourceMethod, context, clientId, mockRequest }) => ({
/* ... */
})
client.User.all()
// resourceName: 'User'
// resourceMethod: 'all'
// clientId: 'myClient'
// context: {}
// mockRequest: false
Before mocked clients can assert whether or not their mock definition matches a request they have to execute their middleware on that request. This means that middleware might be executed multiple times for the same request. More specifically, the middleware will be executed once per mocked client that utilises the middleware until a mocked client with a matching definition is found. If you want to avoid middleware from being called multiple times you can use the optional "mockRequest" boolean flag. The value of this flag will be truthy whenever the middleware is being executed during the mock definition matching phase. Otherwise its value will be falsy. Example:
const MyMiddleware = ({ mockRequest }) => {
prepareRequest(next) {
if (mockRequest) {
... // executed once for each mocked client that utilises the middleware
}
if (!mockRequest) {
... // executed once for the matching mock definition
}
return next().then(request => request)
}
}
The
prepareRequest phase can optionally receive a function called "abort". This function can be used to abort the middleware execution early-on and throw a custom error to the user. Example:
const MyMiddleware = () => {
prepareRequest(next, abort) {
return next().then(request =>
request.header('x-special')
? response
: abort(new Error('"x-special" must be set!'))
)
}
}
The
response phase can optionally receive a function called "renew". This function can be used to rerun the middleware stack. This feature is useful in some scenarios, for example, automatically refreshing an expired access token. Example:
const AccessTokenMiddleware = () => {
// maybe this is stored elsewhere, here for simplicity
let accessToken = null
return () => ({
request(request) {
return Promise
.resolve(accessToken)
.then((token) => token || fetchAccessToken())
.then((token) => {
accessToken = token
return request.enhance({
headers: { 'Authorization': `Token ${token}` }
})
})
},
response(next, renew) {
return next().catch(response => {
if (response.status() === 401) { // token expired
accessToken = null
return renew()
}
return next()
})
}
})
}
Then:
const AccessToken = AccessTokenMiddleware()
const client = forge({
// ...
middleware: [ AccessToken ],
// ...
})
"renew" can only be invoked sometimes before it's considered an infinite loop, make sure your middleware can distinguish an error from a "renew". By default, mappersmith will allow 2 calls to "renew". This can be configured with
configs.maxMiddlewareStackExecutionAllowed. It's advised to keep this number low. Example:
import { configs } from 'mappersmith'
configs.maxMiddlewareStackExecutionAllowed = 3
If an infinite loop is detected, mappersmith will throw an error.
Middleware scope can be Global, Client or on Resource level. The order will be applied in this order: Resource level applies first, then Client level, and finally Global level. The subsections below describes the differences and how to use them correctly.
Resource middleware are configured using the key
middleware in the resource level of manifest, example:
const client = forge({
clientId: 'myClient',
resources: {
User: {
all: {
// only the `all` resource will include MyMiddleware:
middleware: [ MyMiddleware ],
path: '/users'
}
}
}
})
Client middleware are configured using the key
middleware in the root level of manifest, example:
const client = forge({
clientId: 'myClient',
// all resources in this client will include MyMiddleware:
middleware: [ MyMiddleware ],
resources: {
User: {
all: { path: '/users' }
}
}
})
Global middleware are configured on a config level, and all new clients will automatically include the defined middleware, example:
import forge, { configs } from 'mappersmith'
configs.middleware = [MyMiddleware]
// all clients defined from now on will include MyMiddleware
ignoreGlobalMiddleware, e.g:
forge({
ignoreGlobalMiddleware: true,
// + the usual configurations
})
Automatically configure your requests with basic auth
import BasicAuthMiddleware from 'mappersmith/middleware/basic-auth'
const BasicAuth = BasicAuthMiddleware({ username: 'bob', password: 'bob' })
const client = forge({
middleware: [ BasicAuth ],
/* ... */
})
client.User.all()
// => header: "Authorization: Basic Ym9iOmJvYg=="
** The default auth can be overridden with the explicit use of the auth parameter, example:
client.User.all({ auth: { username: 'bill', password: 'bill' } })
// auth will be { username: 'bill', password: 'bill' } instead of { username: 'bob', password: 'bob' }
Automatically configure your requests by adding a header with the value of a cookie - If it exists. The name of the cookie (defaults to "csrfToken") and the header (defaults to "x-csrf-token") can be set as following;
import CSRF from 'mappersmith/middleware/csrf'
const client = forge({
middleware: [ CSRF('csrfToken', 'x-csrf-token') ],
/* ... */
})
client.User.all()
Automatically adds
X-Started-At,
X-Ended-At and
X-Duration headers to the response.
import Duration from 'mappersmith/middleware/duration'
const client = forge({
middleware: [ Duration ],
/* ... */
})
client.User.all({ body: { name: 'bob' } })
// => headers: "X-Started-At=1492529128453;X-Ended-At=1492529128473;X-Duration=20"
Automatically encode your objects into JSON
import EncodeJson from 'mappersmith/middleware/encode-json'
const client = forge({
middleware: [ EncodeJson ],
/* ... */
})
client.User.all({ body: { name: 'bob' } })
// => body: {"name":"bob"}
// => header: "Content-Type=application/json;charset=utf-8"
Provides a catch-all function for all requests. If the catch-all function returns
true it prevents the original promise to continue.
import GlobalErrorHandler, { setErrorHandler } from 'mappersmith/middleware/global-error-handler'
setErrorHandler((response) => {
console.log('global error handler')
return response.status() === 500
})
const client = forge({
middleware: [ GlobalErrorHandler ],
/* ... */
})
client.User
.all()
.catch((response) => console.error('my error'))
// If status != 500
// output:
// -> global error handler
// -> my error
// IF status == 500
// output:
// -> global error handler
Log all requests and responses. Might be useful in development mode.
import Log from 'mappersmith/middleware/log'
const client = forge({
middleware: [ Log ],
/* ... */
})
This middleware will automatically retry GET requests up to the configured amount of retries using a randomization function that grows exponentially. The retry count and the time used will be included as a header in the response. By default on requests with response statuses >= 500 will be retried.
It's possible to configure the header names and parameters used in the calculation by providing a configuration object when creating the middleware.
If no configuration is passed when creating the middleware then the defaults will be used.
import Retry from 'mappersmith/middleware/retry/v2'
const retryConfigs = {
headerRetryCount: 'X-Mappersmith-Retry-Count',
headerRetryTime: 'X-Mappersmith-Retry-Time',
maxRetryTimeInSecs: 5,
initialRetryTimeInSecs: 0.1,
factor: 0.2, // randomization factor
multiplier: 2, // exponential factor
retries: 5, // max retries
validateRetry: (response) => response.responseStatus >= 500 // a function that returns true if the request should be retried
}
const client = forge({
middleware: [ Retry(retryConfigs) ],
/* ... */
})
The v1 retry middleware is now deprecated as it relies on global configuration which can cause issues if you need to have multiple different configurations.
import Retry from 'mappersmith/middleware/retry'
const client = forge({
middleware: [ Retry ],
/* ... */
})
It's possible to configure the header names and parameters used in the calculation by calling the deprecated setRetryConfigs method.
import { setRetryConfigs } from 'mappersmith/middleware/retry'
// Using the default values as an example
setRetryConfigs({
headerRetryCount: 'X-Mappersmith-Retry-Count',
headerRetryTime: 'X-Mappersmith-Retry-Time',
maxRetryTimeInSecs: 5,
initialRetryTimeInSecs: 0.1,
factor: 0.2, // randomization factor
multiplier: 2, // exponential factor
retries: 5, // max retries
validateRetry: (response) => response.responseStatus >= 500 // a function that returns true if the request should be retried
})
Automatically configure your requests with a default timeout
import TimeoutMiddleware from 'mappersmith/middleware/timeout'
const Timeout = TimeoutMiddleware(500)
const client = forge({
middleware: [ Timeout ],
/* ... */
})
client.User.all()
** The default timeout can be overridden with the explicit use of the timeout parameter, example:
client.User.all({ timeout: 100 })
// timeout will be 100 instead of 500
This section is only relevant for mappersmith versions older than but not including
2.27.0, when the method
prepareRequest did not exist. This section describes how to create a middleware using older versions.
Since version
2.27.0 a new method was introduced:
prepareRequest. This method aims to replace the
request method in future versions of mappersmith, it has a similar signature as the
response method and it is always async. All previous middleware are backward compatible, the default implementation of
prepareRequest will call the
request method if it exists.
The
request method receives an instance of the Request object and it must return a Request. The method
enhance can be used to generate a new request based on the previous one.
Example:
const MyMiddleware = () => ({
request(request) {
return request.enhance({
headers: { 'x-special-request': '->' }
})
},
response(next) {
return next().then((response) => response.enhance({
headers: { 'x-special-response': '<-' }
}))
}
})
The request phase can be asynchronous, just return a promise resolving a request. Example:
const MyMiddleware = () => ({
request(request) {
return Promise.resolve(
request.enhance({
headers: { 'x-special-token': 'abc123' }
})
)
}
})
Mappersmith plays nice with all test frameworks, the generated client is a plain javascript object and all the methods can be mocked without any problem. However, this experience can be greatly improved with the test library.
The test library has 4 utilities:
install,
uninstall,
mockClient and
mockRequest
They are used to setup the test library, example using jasmine:
import { install, uninstall } from 'mappersmith/test'
describe('Feature', () => {
beforeEach(() => install())
afterEach(() => uninstall())
})
mockClient offers a high level abstraction, it works directly on your client mocking the resources and their methods.
It accepts the methods:
resource(resourceName), ex:
resource('Users')
method(resourceMethodName), ex:
method('byId')
with(resourceMethodArguments), ex:
with({ id: 1 })
status(statusNumber | statusHandler), ex:
status(204) or
status((request, mock) => 200)
headers(responseHeaders), ex:
headers({ 'x-header': 'value' })
response(responseData | responseHandler), ex:
response({ user: { id: 1 } }) or
response((request, mock) => ({ user: { id: request.body().id } }))
assertObject()
assertObjectAsync()
Example using jasmine:
import forge from 'mappersmith'
import { install, uninstall, mockClient } from 'mappersmith/test'
describe('Feature', () => {
beforeEach(() => install())
afterEach(() => uninstall())
it('works', (done) => {
const myManifest = {} // Let's assume I have my manifest here
const client = forge(myManifest)
mockClient(client)
.resource('User')
.method('all')
.response({ allUsers: [{id: 1}] })
// now if I call my resource method, it should return my mock response
client.User
.all()
.then((response) => expect(response.data()).toEqual({ allUsers: [{id: 1}] }))
.then(done)
})
})
To mock a failure just use the correct HTTP status, example:
// ...
mockClient(client)
.resource('User')
.method('byId')
.with({ id: 'ABC' })
.status(422)
.response({ error: 'invalid ID' })
// ...
The method
with accepts the body and headers attributes, example:
// ...
mockClient(client)
.with({
id: 'abc',
headers: { 'x-special': 'value'},
body: { payload: 1 }
})
// ...
It's possible to use a match function to assert params and body, example:
import { m } from 'mappersmith/test'
mockClient(client)
.with({
id: 'abc',
name: m.stringContaining('john'),
headers: { 'x-special': 'value'},
body: m.stringMatching(/token=[^&]+&other=true$/)
})
The assert object can be used to retrieve the requests that went through the created mock, example:
const mock = mockClient(client)
.resource('User')
.method('all')
.response({ allUsers: [{id: 1}] })
.assertObject()
console.log(mock.mostRecentCall())
console.log(mock.callsCount())
console.log(mock.calls())
The
mock object is an instance of
MockAssert and exposes three methods:
Request array;
null if array is empty.
Note:
The assert object will also be returned in the
mockRequest function call.
If you have a middleware with an async request phase use
assertObjectAsync to await for the middleware execution, example:
const mock = await mockClient(client)
.resource('User')
.method('all')
.response({ allUsers: [{id: 1}] })
.assertObjectAsync()
console.log(mock.mostRecentCall())
console.log(mock.callsCount())
console.log(mock.calls())
response and
status can accept functions to generate response body or status. This can be useful when you want to return different responses for the same request being made several times.
const generateResponse = () => {
return (request, mock) => mock.callsCount() === 0
? {}
: { user: { id: 1 } }
}
const mock = mockClient(client)
.resource('User')
.method('create')
.response(generateResponse())
mockRequest offers a low level abstraction, very useful for automations.
It accepts the params: method, url, body and response
It returns an assert object
Example using jasmine:
import forge from 'mappersmith'
import { install, uninstall, mockRequest } from 'mappersmith/test'
describe('Feature', () => {
beforeEach(() => install())
afterEach(() => uninstall())
it('works', (done) => {
mockRequest({
method: 'get',
url: 'https://my.api.com/users?someParam=true',
response: {
body: { allUsers: [{id: 1}] }
}
})
const myManifest = {} // Let's assume I have my manifest here
const client = forge(myManifest)
client.User
.all()
.then((response) => expect(response.data()).toEqual({ allUsers: [{id: 1}] }))
.then(done)
})
})
A more complete example:
// ...
mockRequest({
method: 'post',
url: 'http://example.org/blogs',
body: 'param1=A¶m2=B', // request body
response: {
status: 503,
body: { error: true },
headers: { 'x-header': 'nope' }
}
})
// ...
It's possible to use a match function to assert the body and the URL, example:
import { m } from 'mappersmith/test'
mockRequest({
method: 'post',
url: m.stringMatching(/example\.org/),
body: m.anything(),
response: {
body: { allUsers: [{id: 1}] }
}
})
Using the assert object:
const mock = mockRequest({
method: 'get',
url: 'https://my.api.com/users?someParam=true',
response: {
body: { allUsers: [{id: 1}] }
}
})
console.log(mock.mostRecentCall())
console.log(mock.callsCount())
console.log(mock.calls())
mockClient and
mockRequest accept match functions, the available built-in match functions are:
import { m } from 'mappersmith/test'
m.stringMatching(/something/) // accepts a regexp
m.stringContaining('some-string') // accepts a string
m.anything()
m.uuid4()
A match function is a function which returns a boolean, example:
mockClient(client)
.with({
id: 'abc',
headers: { 'x-special': 'value'},
body: (body) => body === 'something'
})
Note:
mockClient only accepts match functions for body and params
mockRequest only accepts match functions for body and url
unusedMocks can be used to check if there are any unused mocks after each test. It
will return count of unused mocks. It can be either unused
mockRequest or
mockClient.
import { install, uninstall, unusedMocks } from 'mappersmith/test'
describe('Feature', () => {
beforeEach(() => install())
afterEach(() => {
const unusedMocksCount = unusedMocks()
uninstall()
if (unusedMocksCount > 0) {
throw new Error(`There are ${unusedMocksCount} unused mocks`) // fail the test
}
})
})
Mappersmith has a pluggable transport layer and it includes by default three gateways: xhr, http and fetch. Mappersmith will pick the correct gateway based on the environment you are running (nodejs or the browser).
You can write your own gateway, take a look at XHR for an example. To configure, import the
configs object and assign the gateway option, like:
import { configs } from 'mappersmith'
configs.gateway = MyGateway
It's possible to globally configure your gateway through the option
gatewayConfigs.
When running with node.js you can configure the
configure callback to further customize the
http/https module, example:
import fs from 'fs'
import https from 'https'
import { configs } from 'mappersmith'
const key = fs.readFileSync('/path/to/my-key.pem')
const cert = fs.readFileSync('/path/to/my-cert.pem')
configs.gatewayConfigs.HTTP = {
configure() {
return {
agent: new https.Agent({ key, cert })
}
}
}
The new configurations will be merged.
configure also receives the
requestParams as the first argument. Take a look here for more options.
The HTTP gatewayConfigs also provides several callback functions that will be called when various events are emitted on the
request,
socket, and
response EventEmitters. These callbacks can be used as a hook into the event cycle to execute any custom code.
For example, you may want to time how long each stage of the request or response takes.
These callback functions will receive the
requestParams as the first argument.
The following callbacks are supported:
onRequestWillStart - This callback is not based on a event emitted by Node but is called just before the
request method is called.
onRequestSocketAssigned - Called when the 'socket' event is emitted on the
request
onSocketLookup - Called when the
lookup event is emitted on the
socket
onSocketConnect - Called when the
connect event is emitted on the
socket
onSocketSecureConnect - Called when the
secureConnect event is emitted on the
socket
onResponseReadable - Called when the
readable event is emitted on the
response
onResponseEnd - Called when the
end event is emitted on the
response
let startTime
configs.gatewayConfigs.HTTP = {
onRequestWillStart() {
startTime = Date.now()
}
onResponseReadable() {
console.log('Time to first byte', Date.now() - startTime)
}
}
When running in the browser you can configure
withCredentials and
configure to further customize the
XMLHttpRequest object, example:
import { configs } from 'mappersmith'
configs.gatewayConfigs.XHR = {
withCredentials: true,
configure(xhr) {
xhr.ontimeout = () => console.error('timeout!')
}
}
Take a look here for more options.
Mappersmith does not apply any polyfills, it depends on a native
fetch implementation to be supported. It is possible to assign the fetch implementation used by Mappersmith:
import { configs } from 'mappersmith'
configs.fetch = fetchFunction
Fetch is not used by default, you can configure it through
configs.gateway.
import FetchGateway from 'mappersmith/gateway/fetch'
import { configs } from 'mappersmith'
configs.gateway = FetchGateway
// Extra configurations, if needed
configs.gatewayConfigs.Fetch = {
credentials: 'same-origin'
}
Take a look here for more options.
Mappersmith also supports TypeScript (>=3.5). In the following sections there are some common examples for using TypeScript with Mappersmith where it is not too obvious how typings are properly applied.
To create a middleware using TypeScript you just have to add the
Middleware interface to your middleware object:
import { Middleware } from 'mappersmith'
const MyMiddleware: Middleware = () => ({
prepareRequest(next) {
return next().then(request => request.enhance({
headers: { 'x-special-request': '->' }
}))
},
response(next) {
return next().then(response => response.enhance({
headers: { 'x-special-response': '<-' }
}))
}
})
mockClient with TypeScript
To use the
mockClient with proper types you need to pass a typeof your client as generic to the
mockClient function:
import forge from 'mappersmith'
import { mockClient } from 'mappersmith/test'
const github = forge({
clientId: 'github',
host: 'https://status.github.com',
resources: {
Status: {
current: { path: '/api/status.json' },
messages: { path: '/api/messages.json' },
lastMessage: { path: '/api/last-message.json' },
},
},
})
const mock = mockClient<typeof github>(github)
.resource('Status')
.method('current')
.with({ id: 'abc' })
.response({ allUsers: [] })
.assertObject()
console.log(mock.mostRecentCall())
console.log(mock.callsCount())
console.log(mock.calls())
mockRequest with Typescript
const mock = mockRequest({
method: 'get',
url: 'https://status.github.com/api/status.json',
response: {
status: 503,
body: { error: true },
}
})
console.log(mock.mostRecentCall())
console.log(mock.callsCount())
console.log(mock.calls())
This project uses Volta to manage the node/npm and yarn versions used via package.json.
yarn test:browser
yarn test:node
yarn integration-server &
yarn test:browser:integration
yarn test:node:integration
yarn test
Useful for testing a branch against local projects. Run the build step of the release script and yarn link:
yarn build:project
cd lib
yarn link
yarn release
This project uses prettier and eslint, it is recommended to install extensions in your editor to format on save.
Check it out!
https://github.com/tulios/mappersmith/graphs/contributors
See LICENSE for more details.