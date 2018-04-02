Mappa.js is a Javascript library that allows you to overlay a <canvas> on top of a tile map. It also provides a set of tools for working with static maps, interactive tile maps and geo-data among other tools useful when building geolocation-based visual representations.

Mappa was originally designed for p5.js, but it can be used with plain Javascript or with other libraries that use the canvas element as the render object.

Reference

Usage

Download the full, minified or use the online version and add it to the head section of the document. Mappa will automatically load the required map libraries when necessary.

< script src = "mappa.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

or

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mappa-mundi/dist/mappa.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

If you are using npm:

npm install mappa-mundi

Licence

MIT

GSOC

Project developed as part of Google Summer of Code 2017