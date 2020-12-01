openbase logo
mapnik-vector-tile

by mapbox
3.0.1 (see all)

Mapnik implemention of Mapbox Vector Tile specification

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

524

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mapnik-vector-tile

A Mapnik implemention of Mapbox Vector Tile specification.

Provides C++ headers that support rendering geodata into vector tiles and rendering vector tiles into images.

  • Master: Build Status
  • 0.6.x series: Build Status

codecov

Depends

Implementation details

Vector tiles in this code represent a direct serialization of Mapnik layers optimized for space efficient storage and fast deserialization. For those familiar with the Mapnik API vector tiles here can be considered a named array of mapnik::featureset_ptr whose geometries have been pre-tiled.

For more details see vector-tile-spec.

Building from source

If you do not need to build against an external mapnik, just type:

make

This will download all deps (including Mapnik) and compile against them.

To build and test in debug mode do:

make debug test-debug

If you have Mapnik, libprotobuf, and all the Mapnik deps already installed on your system then you can build against them with:

make release_base

Note: SSE optimizations are enabled by default. If you want to turn them off do:

SSE_MATH=false make

If building against an external Mapnik please know that Mapnik Vector Tile does not currently support Mapnik 3.1.x.

  • mapnik-vector-tile >=1.4.x depends on Mapnik >=v3.0.14
  • mapnik-vector-tile >=1.0.x depends on Mapnik >=v3.0.11
  • mapnik-vector-tile 1.0.0 to 0.7.x depends on Mapnik v3.0.x (until 3.0.0 is released this means latest mapnik HEAD)
  • mapnik-vector-tile 0.6.x and previous work with Mapnik v2.2.x or v2.3.x
  • You will need libmapnik and mapnik-config available
  • Protobuf: libprotobuf and protoc

Tests

Run the C++ tests like:

make test

Examples

C++

See examples in examples/c++

Authors

See also

