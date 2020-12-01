A Mapnik implemention of Mapbox Vector Tile specification.
Provides C++ headers that support rendering geodata into vector tiles and rendering vector tiles into images.
Vector tiles in this code represent a direct serialization of Mapnik layers optimized for space efficient storage and fast deserialization. For those familiar with the Mapnik API vector tiles here can be considered a named array of
mapnik::featureset_ptr whose geometries have been pre-tiled.
For more details see vector-tile-spec.
If you do not need to build against an external mapnik, just type:
make
This will download all deps (including Mapnik) and compile against them.
To build and test in debug mode do:
make debug test-debug
If you have Mapnik, libprotobuf, and all the Mapnik deps already installed on your system then you can build against them with:
make release_base
Note: SSE optimizations are enabled by default. If you want to turn them off do:
SSE_MATH=false make
If building against an external Mapnik please know that Mapnik Vector Tile does not currently support Mapnik 3.1.x.
libmapnik and
mapnik-config available
libprotobuf and
protoc
Run the C++ tests like:
make test
See examples in examples/c++