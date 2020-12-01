If you want to use
node-mapnik to render tiles in an async fashion for highest performance, you've come to the right place: you need a map pool. This is because you must ensure that when you call
map.render no other threads are using that
map instance. When you call an async function like
map.render Node.js is creating a thread behind the scene.
npm install --save mapnik-pool
mapnik-pool is a peerDependency
of
node-mapnik: you bring your own Mapnik version, as long as its
~1.0.0.
var mapnik = require('mapnik'),
mapnikPool = require('mapnik-pool')(mapnik),
fs = require('fs');
var pool = mapnikPool.fromString(fs.readFileSync('mymap.xml', 'utf8'));
pool.acquire(function(err, map) {
// pooled map
});
fromString(str, initOptions, mapOptions)
str: a Mapnik XML string
initOptions: options for initialization. Currently,
size for map,
bufferSize. Default
{ size: 256 }
mapOptions: options for the
fromString method.