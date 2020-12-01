openbase logo
mapnik-pool

by mapbox
0.1.3 (see all)

manage a pool of mapnik map instances

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

283

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

mapnik-pool

mapnik-pool

If you want to use node-mapnik to render tiles in an async fashion for highest performance, you've come to the right place: you need a map pool. This is because you must ensure that when you call map.render no other threads are using that map instance. When you call an async function like map.render Node.js is creating a thread behind the scene.

install

npm install --save mapnik-pool

dependency structure

mapnik-pool is a peerDependency of node-mapnik: you bring your own Mapnik version, as long as its ~1.0.0.

example

var mapnik = require('mapnik'),
    mapnikPool = require('mapnik-pool')(mapnik),
    fs = require('fs');

var pool = mapnikPool.fromString(fs.readFileSync('mymap.xml', 'utf8'));

pool.acquire(function(err, map) {
    // pooled map
});

api

fromString(str, initOptions, mapOptions)

  • str: a Mapnik XML string
  • initOptions: options for initialization. Currently, size for map, bufferSize. Default { size: 256 }
  • mapOptions: options for the fromString method.

