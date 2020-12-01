Node module that returns metadata of spatial files. Version format follows Semantic Version

Currently supports the following file types:

geojson

topojson

kml

gpx

tif

vrt : raster files listed in the VRT file must be in the same directory as the VRT file

csv : must be valid geo CSV, and can be in the form of csv , txt , or tsv

shp : In order to set the projection, the .prj file must be in the same directory and have the same name as the .shp file

Javascript Usage

var mapnikOmnivore = require ( '@mapbox/mapnik-omnivore' ), path = require ( 'path' ); var file = path.resolve( 'test/data/zip/world_merc/world_merc.shp' ); mapnikOmnivore.digest(file, function ( err, metadata ) { if (err) return callback(err); else { console .log( 'Metadata returned!' ); console .log(metadata); } });

filepath required

callback (err, metadata)

Example of returned metadata

{ filesize : 428328 , projection : '+proj=merc +a=6378137 +b=6378137 +lat_ts=0.0 +lon_0=0.0 +x_0=0.0 +y_0=0.0 +k=1.0 +units=m +nadgrids=@null +wktext +no_defs +over' , filename : 'world_merc' , center : [ 0 , 12.048603815490733 ], extent : [ - 180 , - 59.47306100000001 , 180 , 83.57026863098147 ], json : { vector_layers : [ { id : 'world_merc' , description : '' , minzoom : 0 , maxzoom : 22 , fields : { FIPS : 'String' , ISO2 : 'String' , ISO3 : 'String' , UN : 'Number' , NAME : 'String' , AREA : 'Number' , POP2005 : 'Number' , REGION : 'Number' , SUBREGION : 'Number' , LON : 'Number' , LAT : 'Number' } } ] }, minzoom : 0 , maxzoom : 5 , layers : [ 'world_merc' ], dstype : 'shape' , filetype : '.shp' }

Raster files will include a raster object:

{ filesize: 1494 , projection: '+proj=aea +lat_1=29.5 +lat_2=45.5 +lat_0=23 +lon_0=-96 +x_0=0 +y_0=0 +ellps=GRS80 +towgs84=0,0,0,0,0,0,0 +units=m +no_defs' , raster: { pixelSize: [ 7.502071930146189 , 7.502071930145942 ], bandCount: 1 , bands: [ [Object] ], nodata: null , origin: [ -1134675.2952829634 , 2485710.4658232867 ], width: 984 , height: 804 , units: { linear: [Object], angular: [Object] } }, filename: 'sample' , center: [ -110.32476292309875 , 44.56502238336985 ], extent: [ -110.3650933429331 , 44.53327824851143 , -110.28443250326441 , 44.596766518228264 ], minzoom: 0 , maxzoom: 13 , dstype: 'gdal' , filetype: '.vrt' , layers: [ 'sample' ] }

CLI Usage

$ npm install -- global @mapbox/mapnik-omnivore $ digest <filepath>

Generating Mapnik XML

1) Install the https://github.com/mapbox/tilelive-omnivore

2) Use the command line tool it provides, called mapnik-omnivore to generate Mapnik XML

Install

npm install @ mapbox / mapnik - omnivore

Tests