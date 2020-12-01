Node module that returns metadata of spatial files. Version format follows Semantic Version
Currently supports the following file types:
geojson
topojson
kml
gpx
tif
vrt : raster files listed in the VRT file must be in the same directory as the VRT file
csv : must be valid geo CSV, and can be in the form of
csv,
txt, or
tsv
shp : In order to set the projection, the
.prj file must be in the same directory and have the same name as the
.shp file
var mapnikOmnivore = require('@mapbox/mapnik-omnivore'),
path = require('path');
var file = path.resolve('test/data/zip/world_merc/world_merc.shp');
mapnikOmnivore.digest(file, function(err, metadata){
if (err) return callback(err);
else {
console.log('Metadata returned!');
console.log(metadata);
}
});
required
(err, metadata)
metadata
{ filesize: 428328, // size of file in bytes
projection: '+proj=merc +a=6378137 +b=6378137 +lat_ts=0.0 +lon_0=0.0 +x_0=0.0 +y_0=0.0 +k=1.0 +units=m +nadgrids=@null +wktext +no_defs +over',
filename: 'world_merc',
center: [ 0, 12.048603815490733 ],
extent: [ -180, -59.47306100000001, 180, 83.57026863098147 ],
json: {
vector_layers: [ {
id: 'world_merc',
description: '',
minzoom: 0,
maxzoom: 22,
fields: {
FIPS: 'String',
ISO2: 'String',
ISO3: 'String',
UN: 'Number',
NAME: 'String',
AREA: 'Number',
POP2005: 'Number',
REGION: 'Number',
SUBREGION: 'Number',
LON: 'Number',
LAT: 'Number' }
} ]
},
minzoom: 0, // calculates the optimal minimum and
maxzoom: 5, // maximum zoom levels for the file
layers: [ 'world_merc' ],
dstype: 'shape',
filetype: '.shp' }
Raster files will include a
raster object:
{ filesize: 1494,
projection: '+proj=aea +lat_1=29.5 +lat_2=45.5 +lat_0=23 +lon_0=-96 +x_0=0 +y_0=0 +ellps=GRS80 +towgs84=0,0,0,0,0,0,0 +units=m +no_defs',
raster:
{ pixelSize: [ 7.502071930146189, 7.502071930145942 ],
bandCount: 1,
bands: [ [Object] ],
nodata: null,
origin: [ -1134675.2952829634, 2485710.4658232867 ],
width: 984,
height: 804,
units: { linear: [Object], angular: [Object] } },
filename: 'sample',
center: [ -110.32476292309875, 44.56502238336985 ],
extent:
[ -110.3650933429331,
44.53327824851143,
-110.28443250326441,
44.596766518228264 ],
minzoom: 0,
maxzoom: 13,
dstype: 'gdal',
filetype: '.vrt',
layers: [ 'sample' ] }
$ npm install --global @mapbox/mapnik-omnivore
$ digest <filepath>
# Prints a JSON string
1) Install the https://github.com/mapbox/tilelive-omnivore
2) Use the command line tool it provides, called
mapnik-omnivore to generate Mapnik XML
npm install @mapbox/mapnik-omnivore
npm test