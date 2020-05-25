Maplace.js - currently unmaintained

Helps you to embed Google Maps into your website, quickly create markers and controls menu for the locations on map.

Demo

See demo website

Setup

Download the latest version of Maplace.js and include the Google Maps API v3 along with jQuery.

JS

new Maplace({ locations : data, controls_type : 'list' , controls_on_map : false }).Load();

HTML

< div id = "controls" > </ div > < div id = "gmap" style = "with:300px;height:250px;" > </ div >

Locations Array

var data = [{ lat : 45.9 , lon : 10.9 , title : 'Title A1' , html : '<h3>Content A1</h3>' , zoom : 8 , icon : 'http://www.google.com/mapfiles/markerA.png' },{ lat : 44.8 , lon : 1.7 , title : 'Title B1' , html : '<h3>Content B1</h3>' , show_infowindow : false } ];

Options

Option Type Default Description map_div string #gmap Where you want to show the Map controls_div string #controls Where you want to show the menu. generate_controls must be true controls_on_map must be false At least more than one location on map generate_controls boolean true If false, the menu will not generated controls_type string dropdown To set the menu type choose between: dropdown | list controls_on_map boolean true If false, the menu will be generated into the element defined by the property controls_div controls_title string Add a title/header text to the menu controls_cssclass string Add a custom class to the menu element controls_applycss boolean true If false, default styles to the menu will not be applied controls_position string 'RIGHT_TOP' Controls position on the right, below top-right elements of the map. type string marker To set the Map type choose between: marker | polyline | polygon | directions | fusion view_all boolean true If false the link "view all" will not be created view_all_text string View All Set a custom text for the link "view all" start integer 0 Set the first location to show, 0 stands for "view all" locations Array [locations] [] List of locations being marked on the map commons object {} Overwrite every location with a set of common properties show_markers boolean true If false, markers will not be visible on the map show_infowindows boolean true If false, infowindows will not be created infowindow_type string bubble Only bubble is supported map_options Object {

mapTypeId: google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP, //or roadmap

zoom: 1

} Map options object, as defined by Google.

The property center will be ignored. Check at the Install page to see how to center the map with only one location styles Object {} Style options as defined by Google stroke_options Object {

strokeColor: '#0000FF',

strokeOpacity: 0.8,

strokeWeight: 2,

fillColor: '#0000FF',

fillOpacity: 0.4

} Stroke options object, as defined by Google.

Used in Polyline/Polygon/Directions/Fusion Map type. directions_options Object {

travelMode: 'DRIVING',

unitSystem: 'METRIC',

optimizeWaypoints: false,

provideRouteAlternatives: false,

avoidHighways: false,

avoidTolls: false

} Direction options object, as defined by Google directions_panel string null ID or class of the div in which to display the directions steps. fusion_options Object {} Fusion tables options as defined by Google draggable boolean false If true, allows the user to drag and modify the route, the polyline or the polygon listeners Object {} Example:

listeners: {

click: function(map, event) {

map.setOptions({scrollwheel: true});

}

}

Docs: Google maps Events

Methods

Function Params Return Description AddControl string [name], function Add you own menu type to the map CloseInfoWindow Close the current infowindow ShowOnMenu integer [index] boolean Checks if a location has to be shown on menu ViewOnMap integer [index] Triggers to show a location on map SetLocations array [locations], boolean [reload] Replace the current locations AddLocations array [locations] | object [location], boolean [reload] Adds one or many locations AddLocation object [location], integer [index], boolean [reload] Adds one location at the specific index RemoveLocations array [indexes] | integer [index], boolean [reload] Delete one or many locations Load null | boolean | object [options] Loads, updates the current options or force to reload the current options and construct the map Loaded Checks if a Load() was already been called



Events

Option Type Default Description beforeViewAll function Fires before showing all the locations afterViewAll function Fires after showing all the locations beforeShow function (index, location, marker){} Fires before showing the current triggered location afterShow function (index, location, marker){} Fires after showing the current triggered location afterCreateMarker function (index, location, marker){} Fires after a marker creation beforeCloseInfowindow function (index, location){} Fires before closing the infowindow afterCloseInfowindow function (index, location){} Function called after closing the infowindow beforeOpenInfowindow function (index, location, marker){} Fires before opening the infowindow afterOpenInfowindow function (index, location, marker){} Fires after opening the infowindow afterRoute function (distance, status, result){} Fires after the route calcoule onPolylineClick function (obj) {} Fires when click on polylines circleRadiusChanged function (index, location, marker){} This event is fired when the circle's radius is changed. circleCenterChanged function (index, location, marker){} This event is fired when the circle's center is changed. drag function (index, location, marker){} This event is fired while a marker is dragged. dragEnd function (index, location, marker){} This event is fired when the drag event ends. dragStart function (index, location, marker){} This event is fired when the drag event starts.

Requirements

Maplace.js requires jQuery and Google Maps Library v3.

Source code

All efforts have been made to keep the source as clean and readable as possible.

Maplace.js is released under an MIT License.

Changelog

v0.2.10

Fixed afterRoute not passing status or location with draggable #147 and #139

not passing status or location with draggable #147 and #139 Added listener for 'insert_at' polygon events #164

v0.2.9

Fixed #137

All event functions are now scoped to the current Maplace instance object

v0.2.8

v0.2.7

v0.2.0

Updated to jQuery ~2.1

Source directory for the build moved from "src" to "dist"

Use Grunt tasks to generate distribution artifacts

Changed default border color for in-map menu panel to match with Google Maps new UI

Updated package.json and bower.js

v0.1.3

Added circles support allowing mixed markers/circles

Removed 'hide_marker' option for consistency with "visible"

Added support to set the initial center position and zoom of the Map

Improved editable polyline and polygon when visible markers

Added drag events between markers, circles, polyline and polygon

Return "this" for public functions to allow method chaining

Renamed property 'commons' to 'shared' now overridden by location specific options

Added external reference to Snazzy Maps website for Google Map styling

Changed debug strategy

General fixes and enhancements

v0.1.2

General fixes and enhancements

v0.1.0