openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mt

mapkit-typescript

by Waseem Dahman
5.18.2 (see all)

 Typescript type definitions for MapKit JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

617

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status License Current Release

mapkit-typescript

TypeScript type definitions for MapKit JS.

Installation

First, install the types in your project:

# using npm
npm install --save-dev mapkit-typescript

# using yarn
yarn add --dev mapkit-typescript

Then, add node_modules/mapkit-typescript to your tsconifg.json file like so:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "typeRoots": [
      "node_modules/mapkit-typescript",
      "node_modules/@types"
    ]
  }
}

This will enable the TypeScript compiler to find and use this typing since it is not installed under node_modules/@types.

By default the compiler only looks at node_modules/@types for type declarations. If typeRoots does not already exist in the tsconfig.json file, make sure to include node_modules/@types as well.

MapKit and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial