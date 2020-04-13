TypeScript type definitions for MapKit JS.

Installation

First, install the types in your project:

npm install --save-dev mapkit-typescript yarn add --dev mapkit-typescript

Then, add node_modules/mapkit-typescript to your tsconifg.json file like so:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "typeRoots" : [ "node_modules/mapkit-typescript" , "node_modules/@types" ] } }

This will enable the TypeScript compiler to find and use this typing since it is not installed under node_modules/@types .

By default the compiler only looks at node_modules/@types for type declarations. If typeRoots does not already exist in the tsconfig.json file, make sure to include node_modules/@types as well.

Legal

MapKit and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.