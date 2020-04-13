TypeScript type definitions for MapKit JS.
First, install the types in your project:
# using npm
npm install --save-dev mapkit-typescript
# using yarn
yarn add --dev mapkit-typescript
Then, add
node_modules/mapkit-typescript to your
tsconifg.json file like so:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"typeRoots": [
"node_modules/mapkit-typescript",
"node_modules/@types"
]
}
}
This will enable the TypeScript compiler to find and use this typing since it is not installed under
node_modules/@types.
By default the compiler only looks at
node_modules/@types for type declarations. If
typeRoots does not already exist in the
tsconfig.json file, make sure to include
node_modules/@types as well.
MapKit and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.