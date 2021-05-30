Maphilight

Maphilight is a jQuery plugin that adds visual hilights to image maps.

It provides a single jQuery function: $('.foo').maphilight()

In IE VML is used. In other browsers canvas is used. Maphilight has been tested in Firefox, IE, Safari, Chrome, and Opera.

Documentation is included in the docs directory, or can be found at https://davidlynch.org/projects/maphilight/docs/

Development

If you want to make changes to Maphilight, check out the repository and then do:

> npm install

Before submitting a pull request, make sure you've run

> grunt lint

and fixed any errors it reports.

To regenerate the minified version, you can run