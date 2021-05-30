openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
map

maphilight

by David Lynch
1.4.2 (see all)

jQuery plugin that adds highlighting to image maps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

637

GitHub Stars

462

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Maphilight

CDNJS

Maphilight is a jQuery plugin that adds visual hilights to image maps.

It provides a single jQuery function: $('.foo').maphilight()

In IE VML is used. In other browsers canvas is used. Maphilight has been tested in Firefox, IE, Safari, Chrome, and Opera.

Documentation is included in the docs directory, or can be found at https://davidlynch.org/projects/maphilight/docs/

Development

If you want to make changes to Maphilight, check out the repository and then do:

> npm install

Before submitting a pull request, make sure you've run

> grunt lint

and fixed any errors it reports.

To regenerate the minified version, you can run

> grunt

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Kouadio KennethKamloops,Canada6 Ratings0 Reviews
I am a passionate mobile and website developer.
October 24, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial