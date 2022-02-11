Dimensional charting built to work natively with crossfilter rendered using d3.js.
npm install #downloads all dependencies and devDependencies
npm run start
or
npm run watch
MapD-Charting is a superfast charting library that works natively with crossfilter that is based off dc.js. It is designed to work with MapD-Connector and MapD-Crossfilter to create charts instantly with our MapD-Core SQL Database. Please see examples for further understanding to quickly create interactive charts.
Our Tweetmap Demo was made only using MapD-Charting.
New components in MapD-Charting should be unit-tested and linted. All tests will be in the same folder as the new component.
+-- src
| +-- /mixins/new-mixin-component.js
| +-- /mixins/new-mixin-component.unit.spec.js
The linter and all tests run on
npm run test
To check only unit-tests run:
npm run test:unit
Please lint all your code in
mapd-charting/. The lint config file can be found in
.eslintrc.json. For new components, please fix all lint warnings and errors.
|Command
|Description
npm run start
|Copies files for examples and then serves the example
npm run build
|Runs webpack and builds js and css in
/dist
npm run docs
|Creates and opens docs
npm run test
|Runs both linting and unit tests
npm run clean
|Removes node modules, dist, docs, and example files
The charting library uses documentation.js for API documentation. Docs can be built and viewed locally with the
npm run docs command.
Interested in contributing? We'd love for you to help! Check out Contributing.MD