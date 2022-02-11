MapD Charting

Dimensional charting built to work natively with crossfilter rendered using d3.js.

Screenshots

Flights Dataset: Brushing on timeline with Bubble Chart and Row Chart

Tweets Dataset: Brushing on timeline and hovering on Pointmap datapoint which displays row information

Tweets Dataset: Using MapD-Draw tool on pointmap to select specific areas on a map

Examples

Visit our examples page for ideas of what can be created MapD Charting

Quick Start

Step 1: Install Dependencies

npm install

Step 2: Run Start Script

npm run start or npm run watch

Synopsis

MapD-Charting is a superfast charting library that works natively with crossfilter that is based off dc.js. It is designed to work with MapD-Connector and MapD-Crossfilter to create charts instantly with our MapD-Core SQL Database. Please see examples for further understanding to quickly create interactive charts.

Our Tweetmap Demo was made only using MapD-Charting.

Documentation

Visit our API Docs for additional information on MapD Charting

Testing

New components in MapD-Charting should be unit-tested and linted. All tests will be in the same folder as the new component.

+-- src | +-- /mixins/ new -mixin-component.js | +-- /mixins/ new -mixin-component.unit.spec.js

The linter and all tests run on

npm run test

To check only unit-tests run:

npm run test :unit

Linting

Please lint all your code in mapd-charting/ . The lint config file can be found in .eslintrc.json . For new components, please fix all lint warnings and errors.

Scripts

Command Description npm run start Copies files for examples and then serves the example npm run build Runs webpack and builds js and css in /dist npm run docs Creates and opens docs npm run test Runs both linting and unit tests npm run clean Removes node modules, dist, docs, and example files

Documentation

The charting library uses documentation.js for API documentation. Docs can be built and viewed locally with the npm run docs command.

Contributing

Interested in contributing? We'd love for you to help! Check out Contributing.MD