mapd-charting

by omnisci
2.1.0 (see all)

Dimensional charting built to work natively with crossfilter rendered using d3.js

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
60

GitHub Stars

382

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

16

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

MapD Charting

Dimensional charting built to work natively with crossfilter rendered using d3.js.

Screenshots

Flights Dataset: Brushing on timeline with Bubble Chart and Row Chart

example1

Tweets Dataset: Brushing on timeline and hovering on Pointmap datapoint which displays row information

example2

Tweets Dataset: Using MapD-Draw tool on pointmap to select specific areas on a map

example5

Examples

Visit our examples page for ideas of what can be created MapD Charting

Quick Start

Step 1: Install Dependencies
npm install #downloads all dependencies and devDependencies
Step 2: Run Start Script
npm run start
or
npm run watch

Synopsis

MapD-Charting is a superfast charting library that works natively with crossfilter that is based off dc.js. It is designed to work with MapD-Connector and MapD-Crossfilter to create charts instantly with our MapD-Core SQL Database. Please see examples for further understanding to quickly create interactive charts.

Our Tweetmap Demo was made only using MapD-Charting.

Documentation

Visit our API Docs for additional information on MapD Charting

Testing

New components in MapD-Charting should be unit-tested and linted. All tests will be in the same folder as the new component.

+-- src
|   +-- /mixins/new-mixin-component.js
|   +-- /mixins/new-mixin-component.unit.spec.js

The linter and all tests run on

npm run test

To check only unit-tests run:

npm run test:unit

Linting

Please lint all your code in mapd-charting/. The lint config file can be found in .eslintrc.json. For new components, please fix all lint warnings and errors.

Scripts

CommandDescription
npm run startCopies files for examples and then serves the example
npm run buildRuns webpack and builds js and css in /dist
npm run docsCreates and opens docs
npm run testRuns both linting and unit tests
npm run cleanRemoves node modules, dist, docs, and example files

Documentation

The charting library uses documentation.js for API documentation. Docs can be built and viewed locally with the npm run docs command.

Contributing

Interested in contributing? We'd love for you to help! Check out Contributing.MD

